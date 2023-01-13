Sleepy Benjamin, the brainchild of Ben Beamish, a singer, songwriter and producer, is making a huge impact on the indie pop scene with his distinctive sound, drawing comparisons to some of the biggest names in the industry such as FINNEAS, CXLOE, NoMBE, RY X, and Labrinth. With his unique style and undeniable talent, Sleepy Benjamin is leaving an indelible mark in the music world and quickly becoming a name to know amongst the rising stars in indie pop.

10 HOURS AGO