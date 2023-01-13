Read full article on original website
Chelsea Handler Says She 'Didn't Know Until I Was 40' That the Sun and Moon Are Not the Same
Video player from: YouTube (Privacy Policy, Terms) Chelsea Handler isn't afraid to admit that she doesn't know everything when it comes to outer space. Ahead of hosting Sunday's 28th Critics' Choice Awards, the comedian, 47, detailed a slightly embarrassing, yet absolutely hilarious anecdote from her new Netflix standup special Revolution as she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week.
Britney Spears Claps Back At Reports Of 'Manic Episode' At Restaurant
Over the weekend TMZ reported that Britney Spears had a "manic episode" in a Los Angeles restaurant that caused her husband Sam Asghari to abruptly leave. The report was immediately controversial, with the #FreeBritney Twitter account refuting claims made in the initial report after talking to the waiter who served Sam and Britney.
Sleepy Benjamin's Soulful Melodies Will Lull You Into a Dreamlike State
Sleepy Benjamin, the brainchild of Ben Beamish, a singer, songwriter and producer, is making a huge impact on the indie pop scene with his distinctive sound, drawing comparisons to some of the biggest names in the industry such as FINNEAS, CXLOE, NoMBE, RY X, and Labrinth. With his unique style and undeniable talent, Sleepy Benjamin is leaving an indelible mark in the music world and quickly becoming a name to know amongst the rising stars in indie pop.
