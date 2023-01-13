ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All49ers

Six 49ers Named to the All-Pro Team

By Grant Cohn
All49ers
All49ers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KafPF_0kE2z7oZ00

Chrisitian McCaffrey isn't one of them.

The Associated Press just named its All-Pro for the 2022-23 season. Here are the 49ers who made it.

FIRST TEAM ALL PRO

1. Trent Williams.

The best left tackle in football. Williams gave up just one sack this season after giving up zero last season. He makes a difficult job look easy.

2. Nick Bosa.

The best edge rusher in football. Bosa recorded 18.5 sacks this season, 82 pressures and 29 quarterback knockdowns -- all league highs. He also ranked third in the NFL with 24 tackles for loss. What an incredibly dominant and consistent season.

3. Fred Warner.

The best coverage linebacker in football. Warner gave up just 12 catches on 27 targets this season according to SISDataHub.

4. Talanoa Hufanga.

One of the most productive safeties in football this season. Hufanga recorded 97 tackles, 4 interceptions, 9 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles, one touchdown, 5 tackles for loss and 2 sacks.

SECOND TEAM ALL PRO

1. George Kittle.

The second-best tight end in the NFL after Travis Kelce. Kittle came on strong late, catching seven touchdown passes in the past four games with quarterback Brock Purdy.

2. George Odum.

Odum is one of the best special teams coverage players in the league, and this is his second All Pro selection.

GRANT'S ANALYSIS

Christian McCaffrey is a surprising omission, but he wasn't going to make the team over Josh Jacobs or Saquon Barkley, so I understand the snub.

The most surprising All Pro selection is Hufanga, who struggled the second half of the season, busted some coverages and gave up some touchdowns. But he still had a good season overall, and he's on the No. 1 defense in the league, and it seems the AP voters wanted to honor one 49ers player at each level of defense -- defensive line (Bosa), linebacker (Warner) and secondary (Hufanga). You could argue that Charvarius Ward is the 49ers' best defensive back, but there's more competition to make the All Pro team as a corner than as a safety, so I understand Hufanga making the team.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

How the Vic Fangio News Affects Broncos’ Path to Sean Payton

Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio has signaled a clear intention to end his one-year sabbatical from the NFL by interviewing with the Carolina Panthers. Standing on its own, that wouldn't send that much of a ripple through Broncos Country, but Fangio is rumored to be Sean Payton's hand-picked choice to be his next defensive coordinator.
DENVER, CO
sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills make two changes to practice squad

The Buffalo Bills made minor moves to their practice squad to start their Divisional round week ahead of facing the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bills signed two players to their practice squad: Defensive tackle Cortez Broughton and receiver Dezmon Patmon. In corresponding moves, receiver Tanner Gentry and linebacker Joe Giles-Harris were...
All49ers

All49ers

San Francisco, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
629K+
Views
ABOUT

All49ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis, Draft, Free Agency surrounding the San Francisco 49ers.

 https://www.si.com/nfl/49ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy