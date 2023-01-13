Six 49ers Named to the All-Pro Team

Chrisitian McCaffrey isn't one of them.

The Associated Press just named its All-Pro for the 2022-23 season. Here are the 49ers who made it.

FIRST TEAM ALL PRO

1. Trent Williams.

The best left tackle in football. Williams gave up just one sack this season after giving up zero last season. He makes a difficult job look easy.

2. Nick Bosa.

The best edge rusher in football. Bosa recorded 18.5 sacks this season, 82 pressures and 29 quarterback knockdowns -- all league highs. He also ranked third in the NFL with 24 tackles for loss. What an incredibly dominant and consistent season.

3. Fred Warner.

The best coverage linebacker in football. Warner gave up just 12 catches on 27 targets this season according to SISDataHub.

4. Talanoa Hufanga.

One of the most productive safeties in football this season. Hufanga recorded 97 tackles, 4 interceptions, 9 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles, one touchdown, 5 tackles for loss and 2 sacks.

SECOND TEAM ALL PRO

1. George Kittle.

The second-best tight end in the NFL after Travis Kelce. Kittle came on strong late, catching seven touchdown passes in the past four games with quarterback Brock Purdy.

2. George Odum.

Odum is one of the best special teams coverage players in the league, and this is his second All Pro selection.

GRANT'S ANALYSIS

Christian McCaffrey is a surprising omission, but he wasn't going to make the team over Josh Jacobs or Saquon Barkley, so I understand the snub.

The most surprising All Pro selection is Hufanga, who struggled the second half of the season, busted some coverages and gave up some touchdowns. But he still had a good season overall, and he's on the No. 1 defense in the league, and it seems the AP voters wanted to honor one 49ers player at each level of defense -- defensive line (Bosa), linebacker (Warner) and secondary (Hufanga). You could argue that Charvarius Ward is the 49ers' best defensive back, but there's more competition to make the All Pro team as a corner than as a safety, so I understand Hufanga making the team.