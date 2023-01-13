ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Chelsea Looking At Moises Caicedo And Romeo Lavia

By Dylan McBennett
Chelsea's two main midfield targets are Brighton's Moises Caidedo and Southampton's Romeo Lavia

Chelsea are looking at both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia as they look to bring in a midfielder in the January transfer window. Both players are high up on the list of targets.

It is likely Chelsea will decide in the coming days which player they believe will suit them better, and then go forward with a concrete offer for the chosen player.

At this moment in time Moises Caicedo seems to be more likely to leave his club in January.

Chelsea are interested in Romeo Lavia and could sign him in January.

According to Nathan Gissing , Chelsea's main midfield targets are Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, and it is likely one of those players is fully pursued in the coming days.

Chelsea are well documented to have had a bid turned down for Enzo Fernandez , and now have to turn their attention elsewhere as they still want a top midfielder in January.

Lavia joined Southampton in the summer and he is the more difficult deal to accomplish out of the two. Manchester City have a buy-back clause, and Chelsea will have to manoeuvre around that if they want the deal to happen.

Moises Caicedo is a major possibility for Chelsea.

Caicedo is more likely to leave at this moment in time, and Brighton could be open to negotiating with Chelsea for a fee of around £75million.

It is clear the club want a midfielder in January and they are almost certain to try and sign one of these two players.

