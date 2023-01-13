Read full article on original website
Chamber Awards to honor Citizen of the Year and more
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — It's a celebration of local businesses and the community for the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce's annual Chamber Awards. It's happening at Mill Casino in North Bend on January 28. The Chamber will name winners of several awards including citizen and business of the year...
City of Roseburg invites residents to participate in the 'Winter 2023 Photo Contest'
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The City of Roseburg is inviting Roseburg residents to enter the Winter 2023 City Connection Photo Contest. The city says anyone living in the Roseburg area is eligible to submit one photo taken in the Roseburg area. The photo must be depicting winter or the holidays. Photos also may be taken in the nearby Cascade Range and Callahan Mountains of the Southern Oregon Coast Range.
Volunteers honor MLK Jr. with day of service
Martin Luther King Jr. once asked, "Life's most persistent and urgent question is, What are you doing for others?" The United Communities Action Network, along with Umpqua Watersheds decided to combine Martin Luther King Junior day with a day of service to give back to the community. Over 50 volunteers...
Daily Courier hires former Mail Tribune reporter, expands news coverage to Jackson County
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The Daily Courier added their first reporter formerly from the Mail Tribune. Vickie Aldous began her journalism career at the Mail Tribune in 1999. She said she is excited about this new chapter. “I already am working on my first story maybe even two. I...
See how you can help change water use in the Rogue Basin
MEDFORD — The fight for water rights has been an age-old one since before prohibition, but two Medford nonprofits are seeking to change the minds of how water use is viewed. “We wish to empower the public to have more agency and in the way that we have a relationship with water,” Christopher Hall, executive director of Water League.
Jackson County children can receive free books through Dolly Parton's Imagination Library
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is coming to families in Southern Oregon. The Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails free books to children every month from both under the age of 5. Jackson County Library Services says every child under the age of...
12 groups to take stage at Florence Winter Music Festival
FLORENCE, Ore. — Twelve groups will take the stage at the Florence Events Center on January 27, 28 and 29, 2023, with some bluegrass, new and traditional folk, and Americana during the 20th annual Florence Winter Music Festival. “This just may be our very best line-up ever, and the...
Police: Winston man 'rampaged through multiple businesses'
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Winston man was arrested Friday on charges including theft and disorderly conduct involving businesses located in Roseburg. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, 48-year-old Jeremy J. Chilcott "rampaged through multiple businesses in the area," culminating in a shoplift when he ate from a bag of chips inside a store.
Sheriff: Man arrested during investigation of car break-ins at Bastendorff Beach
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Over the past several days, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office says it has taken several reports of purses, wallets and other items stolen out of several unattended vehicles in the Bastendorff Beach day-use parking areas. These areas included property owned by the Bureau of...
