kbsi23.com
Metropolis Police chief investigating thefts from vehicles
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KBSI) – The Metropolis Police Department is investigating after a person accused of stealing items out of vehicles was arrested. Some items have been recovered. Police Chief Masse asks anyone who was the victim of an auto burglary and had item take to make a report with...
KFVS12
Carbondale police looking for 2 people after shots fired in crowd
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are looking for two people after shots were fired in a crowd early Sunday morning, January 15. According to a release from the Carbondale Police Department, officers were monitoring a large crowd in the 200 block of West Main Street around 1:57 a.m. when an unidentified person fired several shots in an unknown direction.
wpsdlocal6.com
City offers reward for information leading to arrest after Herrin Doughboy Memorial Plaza vandalized
HERRIN, IL — The city of Herrin, Illinois, says someone has vandalized the Herrin Doughboy Memorial Plaza, and a reward is being offered for information leading to the vandal's arrest. A statue of a World War I doughboy stands in the plaza on Park Avenue. The city says someone...
KFVS12
Family reacts after truck crashes into Cape Girardeau home
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a crash into a home in Cape Girardeau on Monday night, January 16. The crash happened on the 1400 block of Big Bend Road at about 8:30 p.m. “We heard a boom and then the lights went out,” Jenny Kester, the...
kbsi23.com
Herrin man accused of motor vehicle theft, found hiding from authorities
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Herrin man faces several charges after authorities say he stole a vehicle and hid from sheriff”s deputies. Christopher D. Gravett faces charges of motor vehicle theft, resisting a peace officer, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to land. Williamson County sheriff’s...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police investigating shooting involving juveniles in Carbondale, Illinois
CARBONDALE, IL — Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot in Carbondale, Illinois, Tuesday. The Carbondale Police Department says an officer was flagged down around 5:53 p.m. Tuesday by someone who told the officer about a shooting victim who was going to the emergency room at Carbondale Memorial Hospital.
wish989.com
Stolen Property Recovered from Williamson County Home Saturday Night
MARION – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office recovered some stolen property Saturday night. According to Sheriff Jeff Diederich, the sheriff’s office responded to the area of Grassy Road at 6:30 p.m. Deputies, acting on information from an ongoing investigation, were able to identify and recover $16,000 worth of stolen property from a home.
KFVS12
2 arrested in Paducah on drug charges
KFVS12
Man on bond for possession of meth arrested after search for drugs
westkentuckystar.com
Theft investigation leads to Metropolis man's arrest on drug charges
A theft investigation in Metropolis last week led to an arrest and drug charges. Metropolis Police were called to a home on 7th Street about a theft that occurred. Evidence pointed to 41-year-old Michael P. Shappard as a suspect. Further investigation established probable cause, so officers arrested Shappard. During the...
kbsi23.com
2 Paducah men face drug charges after detectives find drugs in home
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two Paducah men face drug charges after detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on January 12. Detectives executed a search warrant in the 1100 block of Northview Drive in Paducah following an investigation into illegal drugs. During the...
KFVS12
Two Paducah, Ky. residents charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia after traffic stop
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A traffic stop led to drug-related charges for two Paducah, Ky. residents. On Monday, January 16, a McCracken County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on Brown Street near Broad Street. The sheriff’s office said the driver, Ronald L. Hoyle, 37, and the passenger of...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau police ask for help identifying 2 people after property damage
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau police ask for the public’s help finding two people in regards to property damage. Anyone recognizes the individuals in the video is asked to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621. The anonymous tip line is 573-339-6313. Text “CAPEPD” to...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau Police Department asks for public’s help finding theft suspect
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department request the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle and suspect in regards to a theft incident. The vehicle appears to be a red pickup with white or silver around the back window and white or silver...
KFVS12
Police ID person of interest in threats made to Perryville High School
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Officials have identified a person of interest in threats made toward the Perryville High School. According to Perryville Police Chief Direk Hunt, they have identified a person of interest; however, it’s an ongoing investigation and they won’t release any other information. Law enforcement and...
cilfm.com
Herrin man charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery and Unlawful Restraint
A Herrin man has been arrested for an armed disturbance. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report in Colp just after 3:30pm Thursday January 12th. Officers observed the suspect enter the resident on Garfield Street holding what appeared to be a gun in his right hand. A perimeter was established and after a brief stand-off, the suspect exited the residence.
KFVS12
Two dead in Kennett fire
wpsdlocal6.com
As students return after winter break, what is Southern Illinois University doing about gun violence?
CARBONDALE, IL — Gun violence at an off-campus party in Carbondale, Illinois, forever changed Michelle Dietzel’s world. She was a transfer student at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, and now she hopes the school will continue to fight against gun violence in the community. This, as SIU students return...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Mississippi River monument installed
kbsi23.com
Violent crime in Cape Girardeau trending downward, 2022 numbers to be finalized soon
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau Police Department Public Information Officer Bobby Newton wants the officers in the department to be seen by the community as much as possible. “What I try to instill in a lot of the officers coming up is get out there, get to...
