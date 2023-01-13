Read full article on original website
'How I Met Your Father' Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
When Is How I Met Your Father Season 2 Coming Out?. Is There a Trailer for How I Met Your Father Season 2?. What Do We Know About the How I Met Your Father Season 2 Plot?. Who Will Be Back For How I Met Your Father Season 2?. Ted...
How Many Episodes Is 'The Mandalorian' Season 3?
After an explosive trailer that sets the Star Wars stakes high for Season 3 of The Mandalorian, Disney+ also revealed the episode count for Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu’s next adventure. Unsurprisingly, Season 3 of The Mandalorian has eight episodes, the same as Seasons 1 and 2. No need to change a winning formula, right?
PaleyFest LA Rounds Out Lineup for 40th Event With 'Yellowjackets,' 'The Mandalorian,' and More
The Paley Center for Media is hosting its 40th annual PaleyFest LA this spring and has rounded out its stacked lineup. The festival runs from March 31 through April 4 and spotlights some of the buzziest television currently airing. The event offers special previews and premiere screenings, never-before-seen footage, and interactive Q&A sessions with attendees. Tickets are available now for Paley members and Citi cardholders through January 19. Public access begins January 20 at 9:00 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET and will remain open until tickets are sold out.
‘The Walking Dead’ Creator Reveals if ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ Could Return for Season 2
The Walking Dead may have concluded, but walker addicts need not worry—they have three new spinoff series coming in the next year featuring five of the series' most popular characters. Not just that, though, but existing spin-offs may well be continuing. One such spin-off, Tales of the Walking Dead, was a different take on the world—an anthology series, featuring one-off episodes based around new characters, and some returning ones as well. The first season featured actors like Anthony Edwards, Parker Posey, Terry Crews, Olivia Munn, and Danny Ramirez, and originally aired in August 2022.
'The Last of Us' Episode 1 Recap: Look for the Light
Few video games are as beloved as The Last of Us, which has made HBO’s adaptation of this story one of the most anticipated video game adaptations in recent memory. For existing fans of this series, the opening chapter of this story is one of the most heartbreaking stories ever told in a video game, and yet this new series from Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, manages to do it justice in this first episode, “When You're Lost in the Darkness.”
'The Last of Us': Sarah's Presence Means More in the Show Than in the Game
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the first episode of The Last of Us.The harrowing opening to the acclaimed video game, The Last of Us, is one that is built around an inevitable path toward unimaginable tragedy. The loss of not just the world as the characters knew it to be but the life of the person they hold closest is what gets dashed in an instant that will reverberate through the rest of their lives. The stunning new television adaptation is a work that, while recreating much of the later scenes beat for beat, also takes us a bit deeper into its emotional underpinnings in its reimagining of this opening. In addition to going a long way to distinguishing itself early on, it signals the beginning of a refreshing willingness to get more wrapped up in storylines that the game had only begun to scratch the surface of. Characters, even ones that we only get small glimpses of, feel richer and more developed here in a way that is surprising as the original story had already provided a strong narrative foundation. The series takes that a step further in a way that feels earned as opposed to being just about providing exposition and backstory. Rather, it adds a texture that brings the world to life that much more even for the characters who won't survive to see it.
'Superman & Lois' Season 3 Trailer Reveals Big Surprises for Lois Lane
Superman & Lois is returning for Season 3 on The CW this March. To tide over fans for the long wait, a trailer has been released that is packed with surprises, action, and faces both new and old. Season 3 premieres on March 14. Despite the trailer only being thirty...
Din Djarin and Grogu Take Flight in New 'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Poster
As fans eagerly anticipate the return of the beloved Star Wars series, a brand-new poster for The Mandalorian Season 3 has been revealed via Twitter by Asad Ayas, President of Marketing for Walt Disney Studios. Alongside showcasing the return of the Emmy Award-winning show, the tweet also teases the debut of a brand-new trailer, which will premiere tonight during the NFL Wild Card Game.
'Violent Night' Coming to Peacock This Week
It seems Christmas is coming really early this year! It has just been announced that the latest holiday action-comedy movie, Violent Night, will be available to stream exclusively on Peacock later this week. The film will be joining the streamer's catalog of iconic films straight from the theaters like She Said, Ticket to Paradise, Bros, Nope, and Halloween Ends on January 20.
New 'Magnum P.I.' Season 5 Trailer Reveals an Action-Packed Return to Paradise
Magnum P.I. is back! The series which brings us Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum and Perdita Weeks as Juliet Higgins is a fresh take on the 80s show of the same name. The series is fun, colorful, and something that fans loved to tune in to, so when it was canceled from its original network, fans were worried that it might be the end. The series lived on CBS for four seasons until its cancelation, which led fans to rally behind the Private Eye. Luckily, NBC has picked the series up for 20 more episodes and its two-part Season 5 is heading to the network next month.
Anna Kendrick on 'Alice, Darling' and the Bad Rumors Swirling About Actors
Anna Kendrick has already made quite the mark on this industry with an Oscar nomination for Up in the Air, a hit franchise with the Pitch Perfect films and then some, but she’s in the process of furthering her influence in a big new way — by working behind the lens as well.
