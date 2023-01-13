ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson officially ruled out for Sunday’s playoff game against Bengals

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15mIgN_0kE2x57X00

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have officially ruled out starting quarterback Lamar Jackson for Sunday’s playoff against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, according to the team’s injury report.

>>PREVIOUS STORY: ‘I am in the recovery process;’ Ravens QB Lamar Jackson gives update on health

He suffered a knee injury December 4 against Denver and has not played or practiced since.

Back-up quarterback Tyler Huntley is questionable as he deals with tendonitis in his throwing right shoulder and a wrist injury but was full participant in Friday’s practice, the team said.

>>RELATED: Lamar Jackson still absent during open portion of practice

Jackson posted an update on his injury on social media Thursday.

“I’ve suffered a PCL grade 2 sprain on the borderline of a strain 3,” he said on Twitter. “There is still inflammation surrounding my knee and my knee remains unstable.”

Jackson said he wishes he could be out there with his teammates “more than anything.”

“I can’t give a 100% of myself to my guys and fans,” he concluded. “I’m still hopeful we still have a chance.”

>>RELATED: ‘It’s do or die;’ Bengals QB Joe Burrow prepares for 5th postseason start Sunday

Sunday will mark the third time the Bengals and Ravens have played this season. The Ravens won the first game, 19-17, on October 9 but the Bengals beat Baltimore on Sunday, 27-16, in Cincinnati.

The Bengals and Ravens will play Sunday night at 8:15 p.m. at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, the winner will advance to the AFC Divisional Playoffs.

News Center 7 will have coverage of the Bengals and Ravens leading up to the game.

This includes the Orange Zone Sunday morning, January 15, at 11:30 a.m. with News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis providing live coverage from Paycor Stadium on Sunday.

NASHVILLE, TN
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
