Ravens QB Lamar Jackson officially ruled out for Sunday’s playoff game against Bengals

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have officially ruled out starting quarterback Lamar Jackson for Sunday’s playoff against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, according to the team’s injury report.

He suffered a knee injury December 4 against Denver and has not played or practiced since.

Back-up quarterback Tyler Huntley is questionable as he deals with tendonitis in his throwing right shoulder and a wrist injury but was full participant in Friday’s practice, the team said.

Jackson posted an update on his injury on social media Thursday.

“I’ve suffered a PCL grade 2 sprain on the borderline of a strain 3,” he said on Twitter. “There is still inflammation surrounding my knee and my knee remains unstable.”

Jackson said he wishes he could be out there with his teammates “more than anything.”

“I can’t give a 100% of myself to my guys and fans,” he concluded. “I’m still hopeful we still have a chance.”

Sunday will mark the third time the Bengals and Ravens have played this season. The Ravens won the first game, 19-17, on October 9 but the Bengals beat Baltimore on Sunday, 27-16, in Cincinnati.

The Bengals and Ravens will play Sunday night at 8:15 p.m. at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, the winner will advance to the AFC Divisional Playoffs.

