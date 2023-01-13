Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Salary You Need to Be Part of the Middle-Class in 2 Heavily-Populated Florida Cities, According to a Recent SurveyL. CaneFlorida State
The Lido Key Pirate House finally sellsChristine WilliamsSarasota, FL
Three Top Pizza Places: Discover the Delicious Delights of North Port PizzaKiki AlbaNorth Port, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
St. Petersburg family of three killed in small plane crash just 16 seconds after takeoffEdy ZooSaint Petersburg, FL
Battle of the Bands in St. Petersburg honors Dr. MLK Jr.
People across the Tampa Bay area stuck it out in the cold Sunday to come together and celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with live music and lots of fun.
Tampa Bay teacher shows off her epic moves in viral dance battle video with student
Sumner High School teacher Yolanda Turner knows how to break it down on the dance floor! Just before the holidays, she joined a student dance battle during a well-deserved break from exams. She faced off against eighth grader O’rian Person, which was caught on camera and shared on social media. The dancing duo stopped by Daytime to recreate their viral moment and to give us a Reason to Smile (presented by Raulerson Dental Associates).
Florida Orchestra’s ‘Soundwaves’ chamber music series is coming to Clearwater’s gorgeous Church of the Ascension
The shows happen in February, March and April.
Mega Challah Bake brings tradition with a twist in Lakewood Ranch
Lakewood Ranch’s Marilyn Abrams mixed her challah dough ingredients as best she could with a spoon before putting on a pair of gloves and kneading the dough by hand. She looked over to her 13-year-old granddaughter, Rachel , and daughter-in-law, Marni, and smiled. Abrams watched for a moment as...
Sarasota's curvy modern masterpiece, 'The Chapell Residence,' is now for sale
A home designed by famed architect Don Chapell as his personal residence and studio is now on the market in Sarasota's Lido Shores. Located at 150 Morningside Dr., the 6,843-square sits on a waterfront lot, which was purchased by Chapell in 1983 for $138,000. A decade later, construction of the home began, and it was finished in 2000, just six months after Chapell suddenly died at the age of 55.
DeSantis’ Attack on New College Is Latest Poisoning of Public Education
Ron DeSantis likes to say Florida is where “woke” goes to die. If by “woke” he means tolerance, science, inquiry, free expression, and knowledge, yes, Florida is where “woke” goes to die. Florida is where public education goes to die; Ron DeSantis is poisoning...
Port Charlotte woman featured on Good Morning America after graduating with Master’s
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte woman is showing that it’s never too late to go after your goals. Joan Donovan fulfilled a lifelong dream in December 2022 when she graduated from Southern New Hampshire University with a master’s degree in creative writing. The 89-year-old woman had just graduated 5 years prior with her Bachelor’s from U Mass.
Photos: An ageless Barry Manilow plays Tampa's Amalie Arena
History says Barry Manilow is 79 years old. Don't tell that to ageless iconic American songwriter though. Mr. "Copacabana" was in Tampa last Saturday night for a hit filled show that was preceded by the pop star naming local teacher Christopher Allen as a "The Manilow Music Project" winner. The win brings $5,000, plus another $5,000 in "Manilow bucks" to help Allen purchase instruments for Newsome High School.
Gov. DeSantis’ attack on New College isn’t about philosophy; it’s about votes
'We will not go down without a fight,' students vow after DeSantis move to upend New College
SARASOTA — London Weier arrived home Friday to a flurry of text messages. News had broken that Gov. Ron DeSantis had begun a hostile takeover of New College of Florida, a liberal arts college on Sarasota Bay with fewer than 1,000 students, and Weier, a fourth-year student there, began hearing from her friends: “Have you seen the news?” they asked. “What are we going to do?”
One of A Kind Spectacular Waterfront Masterpiece in The Heart of Sarasota, Florida for Sale at $5.5 Million
3940 Elysian Woods Lane Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 3940 Elysian Woods Lane, Sarasota, Florida is a mature landscaped estate is nestled on 1.47 acres and completely private in a small, gated community with only eight homes, was built with meticulous craftsmanship and bespoke finishes throughout. This Home in Sarasota offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3940 Elysian Woods Lane, please contact Carissa Pelczynski (Phone: 631-872-3411) at Preferred Shore for full support and perfect service.
What's next for St. Petersburg's Manhattan Casino
The historic South St. Pete building has hosted Ray Charles, James Brown, and other legendary artists.
Seafood Festival kicks off as city leaders look at John's Pass future
City leaders say the long-term goal of one proposal on the table is to keep John's Pass Village viable.
8-inch-wide pedestrian bridge in Sarasota? 'I'm no engineer…'
Twitter followers last week had some fun at the expense of Sarasota County government’s official social media account after a posting that updated readers on a pedestrian bridge over Phillippi Creek in the Pinecraft neighborhood. The four-part Tweet included this: “The project includes construction of an eight inch wide...
A $4 Million Tuscan Inspired Home Privately situated on the Intracoastal Waterway with unobstructed views in Venice, Florida
316 W Bay Drive, Venice, Florida is an extraordinary home privately situated on the Intracoastal Waterway with unobstructed views of Robert’s Bay, a short walk to the quaint shops, dining, beaches, cultural venues, and recreational activities of downtown Venice. This Home in Venice offers 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with over 3,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 316 W Bay Drive, please contact Audrey Peabody (Phone: 941-780-6695) & Robert Goldman (Phone: 941-400-2756) at Michael Saunders & Company for full support and perfect service.
Note From The Author: The opinion of the author is her own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included.
Florida Has One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table ranked the best steakhouses in the country, and one popular Florida restaurant made the cut.
A Freshly Remastered Home on Over An Acre of Premium Waterfront with 169 Feet of Direct Water Footage Asks $6.5 Million in Bradenton, Florida
7814 Desoto Memorial Highway Home in Bradenton, Florida for Sale. 7814 Desoto Memorial Highway, Bradenton, Florida is an elegant Cape Cod styled manor was rebuilt in 2022 by Gagne Construction Idyllically poised at the mouth of the Manatee River, enjoy the natural beauty and spectacular water views. This Home in Bradenton offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 6,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 7814 Desoto Memorial Highway, please contact Kathy Valente (Phone: 941-685-6767) & Gregory Zies (Phone: 941-779-3081) at Michael Saunders & Company for full support and perfect service.
St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, Brooksville resident Christopher Newman dies at age 48
St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, Brooksville resident Christopher Newman dies at age 48. A St. Petersburg plastic surgeon died Thursday, six days after deputies responded to a double shooting call at a home he owns in Brooksville.
Favorite St. Pete Burger Spot Makes A Big Business Move
In every city there is a burger spot that is a gem. Well in St. Pete, El Cap restaurant has been a hidden gem for many years. I found this spot during Covid, and it’s my favorite St. Pete burger spot whenever I feel like treating myself. Despite a...
