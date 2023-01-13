Quality Journalism for Critical Times Ron DeSantis likes to say Florida is where “woke” goes to die. If by “woke” he means tolerance, science, inquiry, free expression, and knowledge, yes, Florida is where “woke” goes to die. Florida is where public education goes to die; Ron DeSantis is poisoning it. Not content with installing the quack Joseph Ladapo at the […] The post Gov. DeSantis’ attack on New College isn’t about philosophy; it’s about votes appeared first on Florida Phoenix.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO