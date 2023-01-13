Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
Mike Judge's 'Beavis & Butt-Head' Season 1 Sets DVD Release Date
After several years away from our screens, Mike Judge brought back his acclaimed 90s animated series Beavis and Butthead last August. Season 1 premiered on Paramount+, earning much acclaim from audiences and critics alike. As fans continue to wait for updates on the second season, Paramount+ has announced that the first season will soon be made available for physical purchase.
Collider
From 'Black Mirror' to 'Attack on Titan': 10 Best Dystopian Shows, According to IMDb
Viewers cannot get enough of dystopian TV series. With the recent series release of HBO's The Last of Us, that obsession is still going strong. Whatever the appeal of watching these shows may be, whether it is an awful future with a tyrannical government like in the series The Handmaid's Tale or the collapse of civilization in the anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the genre of dystopia has its ominous hooks in viewers.
Collider
'How I Met Your Father' Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
When Is How I Met Your Father Season 2 Coming Out?. Is There a Trailer for How I Met Your Father Season 2?. What Do We Know About the How I Met Your Father Season 2 Plot?. Who Will Be Back For How I Met Your Father Season 2?. Ted...
Collider
HBO's 'The Last of Us': 10 Small Details Only Video Game Fans Noticed
Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the Naughty Dog game and HBO adaptation, The Last of Us.It's been a decade since Naughty Dog released The Last of Us, a post-apocalyptic survival game that garnered two sequels and a cult following. After two scrapped film adaptations, HBO Max did what no one else could for megafans of the video games: turned it into a series.
Collider
New 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Image Shows Michelle Pfeiffer as a "Powerful Freedom Fighter"
The marketing for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has finally ramped up for its February release. With new images, more details about the upcoming feature are trickling down answering fans’ many queries as well as creating more mysteries. A new image revealed by Empire Magazine gives us a good look at the Quantum Realm as well as Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet Van Dyne.
Collider
This Anthony Hopkins Thriller Almost Became 'Seven's Sequel
Seven, like so many classic films, isn’t exactly calling out for a sequel… but that’s never stopped a studio from giving it a shot anyway. There are few cinematic masterpieces that have not been followed with rumblings of a potential successor, and while common sense often prevails to leave their reputation untarnished, others are not so lucky. In this regard, Seven is a rather unique example given how it fits both categories. The film does not have a sequel, but the script that was being considered as a follow-up did end up getting produced many years later under the name Solace.
Collider
How to Watch 'Missing': Showtimes and Streaming Status For the 'Searching' Sequel
Over the years, we've seen several talented directors and screenwriters take the idea of technological horror and thriller stories and use it to create interesting, thought-provoking, and enjoyable movies for the big screen. As movies like Unfriended (2015) and Searching (2018) made waves at the box office on a shoestring budget, technological thrillers have proven to be a genre-defying experiment. As a follow-up to Searching, Missing, directed by Nick Johnson and Will Merrick, is the most recent entry on the list. However, the two plots are unrelated, making the franchise something of an anthology series.
Collider
‘The Walking Dead’ Creator Reveals if ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ Could Return for Season 2
The Walking Dead may have concluded, but walker addicts need not worry—they have three new spinoff series coming in the next year featuring five of the series' most popular characters. Not just that, though, but existing spin-offs may well be continuing. One such spin-off, Tales of the Walking Dead, was a different take on the world—an anthology series, featuring one-off episodes based around new characters, and some returning ones as well. The first season featured actors like Anthony Edwards, Parker Posey, Terry Crews, Olivia Munn, and Danny Ramirez, and originally aired in August 2022.
Collider
'The Last of Us' Episode 1 Captures and Heightens the Game's Terrifying Getaway Sequence
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 1 of The Last of Us, and spoilers for the plot of The Last of Us Part I video game.One of the most thrilling and memorable sequences in The Last of Us video game's prologue is the getaway drive during the initial outbreak of the cordyceps fungus. Craig Mazin's HBO adaptation of The Last of Us captures this terrifying drive perfectly and also manages to amplify it to a devastating degree. Fans of the game will be happy to see that key details from the fateful drive are captured and recreated in the show, and newcomers to The Last of Us will likely be on the edge of their seats as the show's protagonists make their way through chaotic streets packed with screaming people, burning buildings, and vehicular carnage.
Collider
Where Was 'Gilmore Girls' Filmed?
The Warner Bros. Studios backlot in Burbank, California is a truly magical place for movie fans. Stroll (or more accurately, be escorted by a tour guide) down one alleyway, and you’ll find the site of the dramatic upside down Spider-Man kiss. Wander in another direction, and you’ll be standing on the dusty jungle road from that scene in Jurassic Park where Jeff Goldblum exclaims, “Must go faster!” as a T-Rex chases after his Jeep. Peruse down a fake city street, and you’ll see the iconic steps of Gotham City PD as seen in the classic 1960s TV series Batman.
Collider
'The Last of Us': Sarah's Presence Means More in the Show Than in the Game
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the first episode of The Last of Us.The harrowing opening to the acclaimed video game, The Last of Us, is one that is built around an inevitable path toward unimaginable tragedy. The loss of not just the world as the characters knew it to be but the life of the person they hold closest is what gets dashed in an instant that will reverberate through the rest of their lives. The stunning new television adaptation is a work that, while recreating much of the later scenes beat for beat, also takes us a bit deeper into its emotional underpinnings in its reimagining of this opening. In addition to going a long way to distinguishing itself early on, it signals the beginning of a refreshing willingness to get more wrapped up in storylines that the game had only begun to scratch the surface of. Characters, even ones that we only get small glimpses of, feel richer and more developed here in a way that is surprising as the original story had already provided a strong narrative foundation. The series takes that a step further in a way that feels earned as opposed to being just about providing exposition and backstory. Rather, it adds a texture that brings the world to life that much more even for the characters who won't survive to see it.
Collider
Sam Raimi Should Only Be Given a Budget of $30mil and Stick to Horror Movies
Sometimes, when you've ridden the highest of highs for long enough, it's best to just hang things up and take it back to basics. That's the case with Sam Raimi, one of the most beloved filmmakers of the last 40 years. The man has taken the helm at some of the biggest projects that Hollywood has to offer with his Spider-Man trilogy, Oz the Great and Powerful, and recent Doctor Strange sequel, yet if you look at his entire filmography, his lower budget films tend to have a higher hit record. Not necessarily in a box office sense, but in a quality sense. Raimi's strengths have always shined greater when he was given less, requiring him to get more creative with the means that he is given rather than leaning on behemoth budgets from studios. Despite corporate hands meddling with Spider-Man 3, Oz, and Multiverse of Madness, Raimi has continued to go back to these studios only to deliver middling films - middling films that show strokes of genius when the man is given sparse moments of freedom. It's time Raimi cut his budgets down, took back the control of his works, and returned to directing low budget horror films.
Collider
'The Last of Us' Episode 1 Recap: Look for the Light
Few video games are as beloved as The Last of Us, which has made HBO’s adaptation of this story one of the most anticipated video game adaptations in recent memory. For existing fans of this series, the opening chapter of this story is one of the most heartbreaking stories ever told in a video game, and yet this new series from Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, manages to do it justice in this first episode, “When You're Lost in the Darkness.”
Collider
'The Last Of Us' Episode 1 and the Significance of That Ending Song
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Last of Us Episode 1.The wait is over, the cordyceps is finally among us. The Last of Us had its premiere, "When You're Lost In The Darkness," on HBO Max this past Sunday, and, somehow, Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann managed to deliver an episode that is just as good (if not better, somehow) as the original introduction of the 2013 game. All the major elements are there and were expanded, from Sarah's (Nico Parker) sad demise to the very dynamics of gameplay, like how the characters move between places of different make, crouching through tunnels or squeezing between walls.
Collider
Battle of the Lestats: Tom Cruise vs. Sam Reid
Lestat has been a divisive character since his inception in Anne Rice's novel Interview with the Vampire, which was published in 1976. A romantic, a rock star, and an abusive monster all in one. For a time, the 1994 film adaptation of the same name reigned king of homoerotic gothic horror. Tom Cruise as Lestat, with Brad Pitt starring alongside him as the would-be romantic interest Louis - if the film hadn't shied away from it. This film has become iconic, not just for the actor's fame, but the storytelling and visual language of the film itself. That is, however, until the AMC adaptation of Interview with the Vampire completely blew the original out of the water. With two very different adaptations of the source material, who was able to capture the essence of the vampire Lestat the best, Tom Cruise or Sam Reid?
Collider
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania': Jonathan Majors on What Makes Kang the “Biggest, Baddest MCU Villain"
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is going to change the MCU as we know it. While Phase 4 was about dealing with grief, a celebration of cultures, and character introduction, the movie will kick-start Phase 5 with Avengers-level threats, and honestly, by the looks of the feature even the Avengers could use all the help they can and then some more to face off Kang, the Conqueror. In a new interview with Fandago, Jonathon Majors divulges what makes his character the “biggest, baddest MCU villain that we've had."
Collider
PaleyFest LA Rounds Out Lineup for 40th Event With 'Yellowjackets,' 'The Mandalorian,' and More
The Paley Center for Media is hosting its 40th annual PaleyFest LA this spring and has rounded out its stacked lineup. The festival runs from March 31 through April 4 and spotlights some of the buzziest television currently airing. The event offers special previews and premiere screenings, never-before-seen footage, and interactive Q&A sessions with attendees. Tickets are available now for Paley members and Citi cardholders through January 19. Public access begins January 20 at 9:00 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET and will remain open until tickets are sold out.
Collider
Eddie Murphy Shares His First Encounter With Comedy Legend Rodney Dangerfield
During a press tour to promote his new Netflix comedy You People, Academy Award nominee Eddie Murphy talked to Collider about the movie, his career, and comedy in general. The story centers around Ezra (Jonah Hill), a guy who meets, falls in love, and wants to marry a Black girl who is Murphy’s character’s daughter—and what happens when the families meet.
Collider
New 'Magnum P.I.' Season 5 Trailer Reveals an Action-Packed Return to Paradise
Magnum P.I. is back! The series which brings us Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum and Perdita Weeks as Juliet Higgins is a fresh take on the 80s show of the same name. The series is fun, colorful, and something that fans loved to tune in to, so when it was canceled from its original network, fans were worried that it might be the end. The series lived on CBS for four seasons until its cancelation, which led fans to rally behind the Private Eye. Luckily, NBC has picked the series up for 20 more episodes and its two-part Season 5 is heading to the network next month.
Collider
'Superman & Lois' Season 3 Trailer Reveals Big Surprises for Lois Lane
Superman & Lois is returning for Season 3 on The CW this March. To tide over fans for the long wait, a trailer has been released that is packed with surprises, action, and faces both new and old. Season 3 premieres on March 14. Despite the trailer only being thirty...
Comments / 0