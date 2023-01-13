ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Abbott expands Operation Lone Star in West Texas as "Biden ignores crisis"

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced he is expanding Operation Lone Star in West Texas due to "President Biden ignoring the crisis." "The Texas National Guard expanded its Operation Lone Star mission to El Paso in response to the unprecedented number of illegal border crossings in the area. The Texas Air National Guard provided four C-130J Hercules aircraft to expedite movement of personnel and vehicles to the far western region, with tactical troop movements also occurring across Texas."
Critical Fire Danger Today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today marks yet another day of dangerous conditions, as high winds and dry conditions bring yet another fire weather day. With the exception of our four most southern counties and two SE counties, the entirety of both the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles, south plains, and eastern New Mexico are under a watch or warning of some kind. (For more info on watches and warnings, click here). This means that today is another day to be very cautious with sparks and open flames.
Texas state troopers apprehend 14 migrants in high-speed pursuit

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers apprehended 14 migrants during a high-speed chase Wednesday near Mission. The driver was a repeat offender, DPS said. A video of the incident, provided by Lt. Christopher Olivarez with the Texas Department of Public Safety, revealed law enforcement pursued...
These Are The Ten Poorest Cities In Texas

Texas is a land of opportunity and prosperity, but it hasn't been immune from inflation and other economic factors that have made budgets tighter and left many families struggling. HERE ARE THE TOP TEN POOREST CITIES IN TEXAS. According to population, employment, and poverty statistics gathered by The Worker's Rights,...
Texas Rangers take over Matthew Edgar disappearance investigation

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation of a convicted murderer’s disappearance during his trial. The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the development in a press release on Friday. Matthew Edgar, 26, of Hemphill, was captured in late December after having gone...
Hunger strike in Texas prisons continues

Hundreds of men may have been going without food for days inside Texas’ prisons to protest their incarceration inside of Restrictive Housing, permanent or long-term solitary confinement. This is the second hunger strike over the practice in two years. Previously called Administrative Segregation, it is the process of separating...
