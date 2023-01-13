ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

Netflix Looks to Hire Flight Attendants to the Tune of $385,000

Netflix is, by and large, a good company to work for. According to data collected by Comparably, 84% of Netflix employees feel they are paid fairly, 89% are satisfied with their benefits, 78% are satisfied with their stock/equity and another 88% feel that their work environment is positive one. That...
SAN JOSE, CA
MySanAntonio

Amazon has 4K digital TV antennas on sale right in time for the NFL Playoffs

Let’s face it – who wants to pay for cable TV these days? With all the streaming services out there, you’d be silly to pay for basic cable anymore. And if you don’t want to get a streaming service, you can just get affordable digital TV antennas to pick up the standard channels. To do this, head over to Amazon and grab a Fowod HD Digital TV Antenna for just $18.99 while it’s 37% off.
MySanAntonio

How to get a bargain at the Twitter auction

Twitter is auctioning off office furniture and electronics in a bid to capture some savings under new owner Elon Musk’s new direction. While the auction is live now and runs through 7 a.m. PT tomorrow Jan. 18, we’ve found a few items you can buy anytime, without having to compete.
MySanAntonio

Get an Apple Watch SE for $80 off on Amazon

If you’re like me, you may have avoided getting a smartwatch because you’re just too big a fan of the classic analog options. But with how useful and informative they are, sometimes there is a deal that you simply cannot pass up. Right now at Amazon – just in time to keep track of your New Year’s health goals — you can get the Apple Watch SE for only $199, which is its lowest price in two months and almost at its all-time low price.

Comments / 0

Community Policy