The Cincinnati Bengals spent most of the regular season enjoying a healthy offensive line. Now, amid a playoff run, Cincy is dealing with injury disasters. Right tackle La'el Collins tore his ACL on Christmas Eve. Starting right guard Alex Cappa injured his ankle in Week 18. Then Sunday night, left tackle Jonah Williams exited the game with a left knee injury and was seen after the 24-17 win over Baltimore with a crutch and soft knee brace; after undergoing an MRI on Monday, Williams was diagnosed with what is believed to be a dislocated kneecap, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO