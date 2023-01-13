ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
NFL

Offensive Player Rankings: Offensive All-Rookie Team for the 2022 NFL season

Brock Purdy's remarkable rookie season rolls on, with the quarterback set to lead the 49ers in the Divisional Round of the playoffs Sunday -- but he's not the only first-year pro who shined on offense this season. After scanning the outstanding debut efforts from the regular season, I present my Offensive All-Rookie Team of 2022. And be sure to check out Kevin Patra's Defensive All-Rookie Team.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills make two changes to practice squad

The Buffalo Bills made minor moves to their practice squad to start their Divisional round week ahead of facing the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bills signed two players to their practice squad: Defensive tackle Cortez Broughton and receiver Dezmon Patmon. In corresponding moves, receiver Tanner Gentry and linebacker Joe Giles-Harris were...
NFL

2022 Divisional Playoffs Scheduled Announced

AFC: 4:30 PM (ET) - Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs (NBC, Peacock, Universo) NFC: 8:15 PM (ET) - New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (FOX, FOX Deportes) AFC: 3:00 PM (ET) - Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills (CBS, Paramount+) NFC: 6:30 PM (ET) - Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco...
NFL

Cardinals hire Titans exec Monti Ossenfort as new general manager

Arizona has zeroed in on its next personnel chief. The Cardinals are hiring Titans executive Monti Ossenfort as general manager, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per sources. The team subsequently announced the hiring. "It was critically-important for us to find the right person to lead...
NASHVILLE, TN
NFL

Bengals 'fighting' through offensive line injuries heading into Divisional Round matchup vs. Bills

The Cincinnati Bengals spent most of the regular season enjoying a healthy offensive line. Now, amid a playoff run, Cincy is dealing with injury disasters. Right tackle La'el Collins tore his ACL on Christmas Eve. Starting right guard Alex Cappa injured his ankle in Week 18. Then Sunday night, left tackle Jonah Williams exited the game with a left knee injury and was seen after the 24-17 win over Baltimore with a crutch and soft knee brace; after undergoing an MRI on Monday, Williams was diagnosed with what is believed to be a dislocated kneecap, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
CINCINNATI, OH
NFL

Super Wild Card Weekend winners/losers: Daniel Jones silences haters, while Brandon Staley chokes

Welp, the weekend portion of Super Wild Card Weekend was exactly that: SUPER. Of the five games on Saturday and Sunday, the last four were decided by one score. The nightcap of Day 1 featured the third-largest comeback in NFL postseason history. The nightcap of Day 2 featured the longest go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter of a playoff game. Are you not entertained?!
MINNESOTA STATE
NFL

Giants coach Brian Daboll says two regular-season losses to Eagles have no impact on playoff rematch

Following Sunday's thrilling wild-card win over the Minnesota Vikings, the New York Giants are preparing to face division rival Eagles for the third time since Dec. 11. Brian Daboll's team got torched by Philadelphia, 48-22, in Week 14, then hung tight and lost 22-16 in Week 18 despite sitting many of their starters in a meaningless regular-season finale.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel bemoans clock issues in playoff loss to Bills

Despite a commendable effort in his team's 34-31 defeat to the Bills during Super Wild Card Weekend on Sunday, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel came away with a clear understanding on what Miami needs to improve on this offseason. Clock management, penalties, wide receiver drops and untimely turnovers doomed a...
NFL

Chargers fire OC Joe Lombardi following playoff collapse vs. Jaguars

The Los Angeles Chargers fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi on Tuesday, three days after the team's colossal playoff collapse in Jacksonville, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources. The team later confirmed the news. All signs point to head coach Brandon Staley staying put -- he...

Comments / 0

Community Policy