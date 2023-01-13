Read full article on original website
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
sportszion.com
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
NFL
Offensive Player Rankings: Offensive All-Rookie Team for the 2022 NFL season
Brock Purdy's remarkable rookie season rolls on, with the quarterback set to lead the 49ers in the Divisional Round of the playoffs Sunday -- but he's not the only first-year pro who shined on offense this season. After scanning the outstanding debut efforts from the regular season, I present my Offensive All-Rookie Team of 2022. And be sure to check out Kevin Patra's Defensive All-Rookie Team.
Bills make two changes to practice squad
The Buffalo Bills made minor moves to their practice squad to start their Divisional round week ahead of facing the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bills signed two players to their practice squad: Defensive tackle Cortez Broughton and receiver Dezmon Patmon. In corresponding moves, receiver Tanner Gentry and linebacker Joe Giles-Harris were...
NFL
Ben Johnson informs interested teams he is staying on as Lions offensive coordinator
One of the top head coaching candidates is staying put in Detroit. Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson informed interested clubs he will remain on head coach Dan Campbell's squad, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday night. Johnson was on the itinerary for a Carolina Panthers interview Wednesday, and had...
NFL
Giants HC Brian Daboll 'proud' of Daniel Jones for record-setting performance in win vs. Vikings
The drought is over in New York. Eleven years after their last playoff win -- in Super Bowl XLVI – the Giants found a way to outlast the Vikings, 31-24, behind quarterback Daniel Jones, who proved himself every bit a franchise player by completing 24 of 35 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns, and adding 78 yards on the ground.
NFL
2022 Divisional Playoffs Scheduled Announced
AFC: 4:30 PM (ET) - Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs (NBC, Peacock, Universo) NFC: 8:15 PM (ET) - New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (FOX, FOX Deportes) AFC: 3:00 PM (ET) - Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills (CBS, Paramount+) NFC: 6:30 PM (ET) - Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco...
NFL
Cardinals hire Titans exec Monti Ossenfort as new general manager
Arizona has zeroed in on its next personnel chief. The Cardinals are hiring Titans executive Monti Ossenfort as general manager, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per sources. The team subsequently announced the hiring. "It was critically-important for us to find the right person to lead...
NFL
Bengals 'fighting' through offensive line injuries heading into Divisional Round matchup vs. Bills
The Cincinnati Bengals spent most of the regular season enjoying a healthy offensive line. Now, amid a playoff run, Cincy is dealing with injury disasters. Right tackle La'el Collins tore his ACL on Christmas Eve. Starting right guard Alex Cappa injured his ankle in Week 18. Then Sunday night, left tackle Jonah Williams exited the game with a left knee injury and was seen after the 24-17 win over Baltimore with a crutch and soft knee brace; after undergoing an MRI on Monday, Williams was diagnosed with what is believed to be a dislocated kneecap, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
NFL
Super Wild Card Weekend winners/losers: Daniel Jones silences haters, while Brandon Staley chokes
Welp, the weekend portion of Super Wild Card Weekend was exactly that: SUPER. Of the five games on Saturday and Sunday, the last four were decided by one score. The nightcap of Day 1 featured the third-largest comeback in NFL postseason history. The nightcap of Day 2 featured the longest go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter of a playoff game. Are you not entertained?!
NFL
From waiver claim to playoff standout: Giants WR Isaiah Hodgins earns breakout game in wild-card win
New York Giants receiver Isaiah Hodgins picked a heck of a moment for his NFL breakout performance. The third-year wideout made massive plays in Sunday's 31-24 wild-card victory over Minnesota, leading Big Blue with eight catches for 105 yards and a touchdown. Hodgins scored a 14-yard touchdown in the first...
NFL
Giants coach Brian Daboll says two regular-season losses to Eagles have no impact on playoff rematch
Following Sunday's thrilling wild-card win over the Minnesota Vikings, the New York Giants are preparing to face division rival Eagles for the third time since Dec. 11. Brian Daboll's team got torched by Philadelphia, 48-22, in Week 14, then hung tight and lost 22-16 in Week 18 despite sitting many of their starters in a meaningless regular-season finale.
NFL
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel bemoans clock issues in playoff loss to Bills
Despite a commendable effort in his team's 34-31 defeat to the Bills during Super Wild Card Weekend on Sunday, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel came away with a clear understanding on what Miami needs to improve on this offseason. Clock management, penalties, wide receiver drops and untimely turnovers doomed a...
NFL
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson: 'Whether it's house money or our money, we're here'
The 2022 Jacksonville Jaguars' season was supposed to be buried long ago. A 4-8 start, coming off a blowout loss in Detroit, it felt like minor strides made in an otherwise still rebuilding season. Then Doug Pederson's team blitzed through the season's final weeks, winning five straight to secure a 9-8 record and the AFC South title.
NFL
Chargers fire OC Joe Lombardi following playoff collapse vs. Jaguars
The Los Angeles Chargers fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi on Tuesday, three days after the team's colossal playoff collapse in Jacksonville, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources. The team later confirmed the news. All signs point to head coach Brandon Staley staying put -- he...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Divisional Round: Chiefs' AFC rivals tested; Giants rise to occasion; Chargers flop
You want drama? You'll have your drama. Super Wild Card Weekend gave us plenty of excitement without upsetting the larger order of things -- either in the playoff bracket ... or the NFL Power Rankings. The top six teams in our rankings from a week ago all made it to...
