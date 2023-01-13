Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
everythinglubbock.com
LPD released image, investigation of deadly downtown shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department on Monday released a photo of a vehicle connected with a shooting in downtown Lubbock on Friday that killed a 40-year-old man. The vehicle described as a black four-door sedan was last seen Friday, LPD said. On Friday, police were called for...
KCBD
Plainview man critically injured in shooting taken to Lubbock hospital, 1 arrested
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Plainview police have arrested a man accused of critically injuring another man in a shooting at an apartment near West 28th and Joliet Street. Officers responded to a shots fired call Monday night at the Central Village Apartments where they found Tevin Baker with multiple gunshot wounds to his arms and torso. He was taken to Covenant Hospital in Plainview for treatment and later transported to Covenant in Lubbock in critical condition.
Driver shoots at another in Central Lubbock, LPD asks for public’s help finding suspect
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department asked for the public’s help on Tuesday in finding and identifying a suspect in a Central Lubbock road rage shooting that happened in early December. EverythingLubbock.com previously reported that someone was shot at multiple times on Tuesday, December 6 in the 3300 block of 33rd Street, according to […]
Crash on Milwaukee Avenue turns deadly, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — A crash in the 3200 block of Milwaukee Avenue early Tuesday morning turned deadly, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said officers were called at 4:54 a.m. According to LPD, Konny Krier, 56, was driving an SUV southbound when the vehicle left the road and “struck a telephone pole before coming […]
Who killed 40-year-old, father of three, David Perez? Lubbock family pleads with public to come forward with information
David Perez, a 40-year-old man from Lubbock, was shot and killed in his home on January 13th. The Lubbock Police Department is searching for a black four-door sedan seen in the area and is asking the public for any information. The family is also asking for support in paying for a memorial service
fox34.com
Woman dies after early morning crash in west Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An early morning crash in west Lubbock left one woman dead, according to police. Officers were called to a crash in the 3200 block of Milwaukee Avenue just before 5 a.m. this morning. Police stated 56-year-old Konny Krier was driving south when her SUV left the...
fox34.com
One seriously injured in crash in West Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was hospitalized early Tuesday morning after a crash in West Lubbock. Just before 5 a.m., officers were called to a crash with injuries in the 3300 block of Milwaukee Ave. The person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. No additional details have...
KCBD
Plainview burglary suspect identified as escaped New Mexico prisoner
PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - The Plainview Police Department has identified a suspect believed to be linked to a string of burglaries in the area from March 2022 through Oct. 2022. Police say DPS recovered DNA from a burglarized local dealership that matched a New Mexico man. The man is accused...
fox34.com
5 injured in 2-car crash involving cow near Ropes
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a 2-vehicle crash near Ropes that left five people injured. The crash occurred on Hwy 62/82 just south of Foster Road around 7:30 a.m. Officials stated a car crashed into a cow that was standing in the roadway. The crash severely damaged the car and the driver was unable to drive it off the roadway. Shortly after, another car collided into the rear of the first vehicle.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 45 People Arrested Along With Four People Rearrested From 2022
It's a new week so that means we have to recap what you may have missed while working hard or stuck home with a cold. Lubbock seems to always be getting some new kind of place to eat but recently a new authentic Indian food place opened up on 34th Street. Along with new food the old Dragon Buffet near the South Plains Mall was just bought by the owners of Hayashi and the food is just amazing that I encourage everyone to try it at least twice.
fox34.com
LFR responding to cut gas line in south Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is at the 114th and Quaker Avenue intersection after an excavator cut through a 2″ gas line. LFR received the call around 4:05 p.m. As of 5 p.m., the gas leak has been controlled and units have cleared the scene.
everythinglubbock.com
LPD conducting follow-up crash investigations on Monday, Jan. 16
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct three follow-up crash investigations during the morning hours on Monday, January 16. According to an LPD press release, the investigations will be conducted at the intersection of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and East...
KCBD
Tuesday morning top stories: One hospitalized after crash in West Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Electric Utility Board to decide $1.1 million in LP&L transition. The Lubbock City Council and Electric Utility Board will meet today to discuss the next steps in the move to ERCOT. That include more than $1.1 million to help get the last 30%...
Lubbock Woman Offers Cash Reward For Beloved Missing Orange Cat
Alright, guys, it's time to come together and help Lubbock resident Sarah Louise Hunt find her precious 10-year-old orange kitty. His name is 'Doctor' and he has been missing for roughly five days now. He disappeared somewhere near 27th and University on Friday night and Sarah has been all over town, posting flyers and checking with local animal shelters in search of her sweet baby, but so far, hasn't had any luck.
KCBD
Monday morning top stories: 2 mobile homes burned in West Lubbock fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. An investigation is underway into a fire that damaged two mobile homes at the Texas West Mobile Home park near 19th and Alcove. High wings spread the flames to nearby trees and a fence. Georgia University player, staff member die in crash. A...
The Number One Thing That Lubbock Drivers Need
I had this completely wired, but then some jerk forced me to expand it a bit. I had a hopeful message for Lubbock drivers out there. In fact, I will have that message for you in a bit, but let me deal with one GIANT exception in a big red truck.
Lubbock Police Search for two men Connected to Three Robberies
Lubbock Police are currently asking for the publics help searching for a man possibly connected to three Aggravated Robberies. The Lubbock Police Department took to social media on Thursday, January 12, to ask the public for help in identifying two suspects in three robberies. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched...
KCBD
Lubbock police searching for suspects linked to 3 aggravated robberies
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating two suspects believed to be connected to three separate aggravated robberies. Lubbock Police Officers were called to the 2800 block of Slide Road at 7:34 a.m. and...
everythinglubbock.com
Littlefield PD investigating Sunday shooting death
LITTLEFIELD, Texas— The Littlefield Police Department was investigating a death related to a shooting that occurred on Sunday, according to officials. Littlefield Police Chief Ross Hester said the shooting took place in the 1100 block of Wicker Avenue at 10:44 p.m. The identity of the victim had not been...
fox34.com
Lubbock Animal Shelter says reported dog attack did not happen in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Animal Shelter and Adoption Center released a statement on Saturday, saying a dog attack reported on social media did not actually happen in Lubbock. The rumor had been circulating on social media, but the shelter confirmed that this Lubbock resident was attacked in another...
Comments / 0