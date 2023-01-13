Robbie Knievel, the son of legendary daredevil Evel Knievel, died early Friday morning. He was 60. Knievel spent his final days in hospice care following a battle with pancreatic cancer, according to TMZ. The stunt master, also known as “Kaptain Robbie Knievel,” followed in his father’s footsteps from the time he was young, performing at Madison Square Garden at 8 years old. He started jumping his bike when he was just 4, going on to perform more than 350 jumps in his stuntman career. Knievel set 20 records for his jumps, including successfully jumping the fountains at Caesars Palace in 1989 — something his father had attempted to do in the past but did not conquer. Other infamous stunts by the daredevil included a 30 limousines jump, a Grand Canyon jump and a U.S.S. Intrepid jump. Knievel, whose father died in November 2007 at age 69, performed his final stunt in 2011 in Coachella, California, jumping 50 feet above tractor-trailer trucks at the Spotlight 29 Casino. He also gave fans a behind-the-scenes look into his stunts and the preparation that went into them in the 2005 show “Knievel’s Wild Ride.” Knievel is survived by his daughters, Krysten and Karmen, and his grandchildren, Analise and Kane.

