‘Avatar 2’ Stars Zoe Saldaña and Sam Worthington Didn’t Hesitate to Sign for More Sequels: ‘He Could’ve Said 60 Movies’
The actors also tell TheWrap how James Cameron revealed the sequel saga to them in 2015
Quinta Brunson Reunites With Her Web Series’ Child Actor on ‘Abbott Elementary': ‘Wild How Tall We Have Both Gotten’
“Abbott Elementary” creator and actress Quinta Brunson reunited with a child actor who was featured on Brunson’s first web series on the most recent episode of ABC’s hit, Philadelphia-set sitcom. “Worked with Kayden 5 years ago. She was on my first webseries,” Brunson tweeted Saturday. “When she...
‘The Seven Faces of Jane’ Review: Anthology Film Reveals Many Faces of Gillian Jacobs, To Little Avail
Roman Coppolaproduced project lacks the variation and surprise that the exquisite-corpse format so often offers
Sadie Sink to Star in Post-Apocalyptic Rock Opera ‘O’dessa’ for Searchlight
"Patti Cake$" filmmaker Geremy Jasper will write, direct and pen original songs
Ryan Reynolds Details the Origin, Evolution of ‘Spirited’ Song ‘Good Afternoon’ — and How That Judi Dench Cameo Happened
The actor also tells TheWrap that yes, he'd be down to perform at the Oscars should the song get nominated
Channing Tatum is worried about 'trying too hard' in his relationship with Zoë Kravitz and admitted to following her Instagram fan accounts
"I have no chill," Tatum said of the Instagram fan accounts. "I was just seeing what she was up to! Also, I didn't know anyone would know."
Tom Hanks and Marc Forster Discuss the ‘Responsibility’ of Portraying Suicide Scenes in ‘A Man Called Otto’
We did not take that lightly at all, Hanks said
More Than Ever review – dying Vicky Krieps acts up a storm in end-of-life drama
Here is a painful, intimate, impeccably acted if not entirely plausible drama of terminal illness with an extra-textual layer of sadness and irony. The estimable Vicky Krieps plays Hélène, who is dying of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (a rare lung disease) and her partner is becoming her carer: this is Matthieu, played by Gaspard Ulliel – who died in a skiing accident shortly after this film was completed. Director Emily Atef dedicates the movie to him in the closing credits.
‘Black Twitter’ Docuseries From ‘Insecure’ Showrunner Prentice Penny Scores Straight to Series Order From Disney’s Onyx Collective
A three-part docuseries charting the rise, movements, voices and memes that made Black Twitter an influential and dominant force in nearly every aspect of American political and cultural life has received a straight-to-series order from Disney’s Onyx Collective. “Black Twitter” (working title), based on Jason Parham’s WIRED article “A...
Sundance Film Festival Market Preview: Could Fears of a WGA Strike Fuel a Buying Spree?
With COVID delays no longer a factor, all parties hope that belt-tightening among streamers won’t blunt potential bidding wars. With COVID-related production and release delays mostly in the rearview mirror, those arriving this week at the Sundance Film Festival will face another potential conundrum. The hope among filmmakers and...
‘Emily in Paris’ Star Lily Collins Doesn’t Have as Many Parisian Recommendations as You Think
I dont have as much free time as I wish that I had to explore," Collins said
Hugh Jackman Throws Hail Mary to Stop Ryan Reynolds ‘Spirited’ Oscar Recognition: ‘PLEASE Don’t Validate Him’ (Video)
Jackman addressed his "ongoing beef" with his "Deadpool 3" costar on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"
‘Willow’ Showrunner Jonathan Kasdan on Chances the Disney+ Series Will Return: ‘We Think There’s a Shot’
Plus: could Val Kilmer join the show?
Bruce Gowers, Original ‘American Idol’ Director and Emmy Winner, Dies at 82
The director and producer died from an acute respiratory infection
‘The Last of Us’ Cast and Character Guide (Photos)
Find out who plays the survivors in HBO's new post-apocalyptic zombie series
‘The Last of Us’ Star Merle Dandridge Says It Was ‘Emotional’ to Reprise Video Game Role in HBO Series
"There was a little discomfort at first of actually putting on the clothes," the 'Greenleaf' actress told TheWrap
Gina Lollobrigida, Italian Screen Legend, Dies at 95
One of the most prominent actresses of the 1950s and '60s, Lollobrigida was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018
Imagine Entertainment Promotes Justin Wilkes to President
He will replace recently departed Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns
‘The Simpsons’ Is by Far the Most Popular Series on Disney+ | Charts
Children's programming on the streamer in general punches above its weight in terms of demand
Rian Johnson on How Natasha Lyonne and ’Columbo’ Inspired His New Series ‘Poker Face’
"[The show is] conceived as something that has the architecture to keep going," the "Glass Onion" writer-director said
