The Guardian

More Than Ever review – dying Vicky Krieps acts up a storm in end-of-life drama

Here is a painful, intimate, impeccably acted if not entirely plausible drama of terminal illness with an extra-textual layer of sadness and irony. The estimable Vicky Krieps plays Hélène, who is dying of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (a rare lung disease) and her partner is becoming her carer: this is Matthieu, played by Gaspard Ulliel – who died in a skiing accident shortly after this film was completed. Director Emily Atef dedicates the movie to him in the closing credits.
‘Black Twitter’ Docuseries From ‘Insecure’ Showrunner Prentice Penny Scores Straight to Series Order From Disney’s Onyx Collective

A three-part docuseries charting the rise, movements, voices and memes that made Black Twitter an influential and dominant force in nearly every aspect of American political and cultural life has received a straight-to-series order from Disney’s Onyx Collective. “Black Twitter” (working title), based on Jason Parham’s WIRED article “A...
