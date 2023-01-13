ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

With C.J. Stroud departing, Ohio State has one of the most interesting quarterback competitions in some time

Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud made fans and professional personnel across the country wait longer than expected, generating some rumors and interesting conversation in the process, but finally announced on Monday that he was headed to the NFL Draft. After two years as the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback, this decision should come as no surprise to anyone, as Stroud is likely to be a top-10 pick this spring.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Michigan WR Cornelius Johnson announces NFL decision

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson, who led the team with six receiving touchdowns in 2022, will return to the Wolverines in 2023, he announced Sunday night. "After considering great opportunities, I have decided to stay with the University of Michigan football team for the 2023...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

College football rankings: Athlon Sports Magazine predicts preseason top 25

College football rankings are already beginning to surface for 2023, and Steve Lassan of Athlon Sports Magazine is expecting a near repeat of the 2022 College Football Playoff bracket, with one glaring exception. Athlon is predicting another big year for the SEC, with seven teams selected in their top 25, the most of any conference. The Pac-12 comes in second with five selections.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Maryland Football assistant leaves for SEC job under former colleague

The Maryland football staff just saw its second departure of the offseason. Terps safeties coach Wes Neighbors is leaving for the same position at Ole Miss, according to a report by national college football reporter Matt Zenitz. Neighbors is leaving to reunite with Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, with whom...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

Outgoing Tennessee TE announces transfer commitment

Another one of Tennessee’s entries into the NCAA transfer portal has announced a commitment to a new program. Tight end Miles Campbell, a former 247Sports four-star prospect who was a redshirt freshman for the Vols in 2022, revealed via social media on Tuesday that he had committed to North Carolina Central. Campbell went into the portal on the day the current window opened back in December after appearing in just one game during the regular season.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Breaking Down the QBs Following Day 2 of Polynesian Bowl

The Polynesian Bowl kicked off this week and we are now two days in to Bowl practices. Here’s our look at the five quarterbacks competing in this year’s event. Kahi Graham and John-Keawe Sagapolutele (Hawaii). Team Makai has Gabarri Johnson (Missouri) and Brayden Dorman (Arizona). Malachi Nelson (USC)...
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

Daily Digest | Buzz grows for Witherspoon; Harbaugh returning to Michigan

There’s a lot of news each day. Get caught up with the Illini Inquirer Daily Digest. The Law Firm is still practicing in Champaign. All-Big Ten defensive linemen Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph within an hour of each other on Monday — the deadline for underclassmen to declare for the NFL Draft — announced they will return to Illinois for the 2023 season.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Utah LB Andrew Mata’afa has announced he will enter the transfer portal

On Tuesday, Utah’s veteran linebacker Andrew Mata'afa announced that he will be entering the transfer portal. After five years with the program, Mata’afa enters the portal with one year of eligibility remaining. Mata’afa was unable to break through on the defensive side of the ball during his time at Utah. However, he played a vital role on special teams and as a leader on the team. In his five years, he appeared in 38 games and totaled 21 tackles, .5 tackles for loss, and 2 pass break-ups.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

