Read full article on original website
Related
Autoblog
2024 Mazda CX-90 teased again, and yes it gets the turbo inline-six
The 2024 Mazda CX-90 is going to be fully revealed on January 31, but before then, Mazda is giving us some details about the engine under the hood. Just as was rumored and expected, Mazda’s inline-six is finding a home in the CX-90. It’s a 3.3-liter turbocharged (single-turbo) inline-six that produces 340 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. Mazda says it produces that power when run on premium fuel, but doesn’t provide figures for 87 octane motoring. All Mazdas sold in the U.S. with turbocharged engines now have different output ratings on premium and regular fuel, so we expect this new inline-six to follow the trend.
Car makers like Ford and GM are increasing loan payments, while some rivals are keeping costs down
It's a good time to consider Subaru, Toyota, and Kia, and perhaps hold off on that new Chevy or Ford due to car loan cost increases.
Autoblog
Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate is a little more powerful, different looking
Aston Martin is bringing this iteration of the DBS sports car to a close, so of course it's doing so with one more special edition: the DBS 770 Ultimate. It is one of the most powerful versions of the car, and has a selection of unique features. And like so many other special high-end sports cars, every example has been sold.
Autoblog
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV First Drive Review: Slightly rough diamond
The Mitsubishi Outlander was one of the first small, affordable plug-in hybrid SUVs, yet it lost ground in recent years with the introduction of strong offerings from Toyota, Ford, Hyundai and Kia. The main reason was that the regular Outlander wasn’t especially competitive, so once the PHEV finally had company, there was nowhere to go but down. Well, there’s an all-new and dramatically improved Outlander now, and finally, its plug-in hybrid version is here to make up that lost ground.
Autoblog
Completed Project Arrow EV crossover is a Canadian tech showcase
We don't remember the last time we wrote about a brand new vehicle development program that delivered on its promises, on time. The Canucks, it seems, have done it. At the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show, Canada's Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association (APMA) announced it would build an all-electric vehicle to proclaim and parade the skills and technologies available from Canadian suppliers. The APMA pledged to show the car at CES 2023. In 2021, the APMA held a design contest, choosing a submission from four students at Carleton University's School of Industrial Design as winners. Canada's federal government and several state governments put in a combined $8.2 million. Then everyone got to work, the APMA partnering with 58 suppliers and the vehicle engineering facilities at Ontario Tech University. At this month's CES, association head Flavio Volpe pulled the covers off Project Arrow, declaring the success on time, under budget, and with 97% homegrown content.
Intel Shares Allegiance To Germany Chip Plant After Reports Of Fallout Over Subsidies
Intel Corp INTC Chief Global Operations Officer Keyvan Esfarjani shared their commitment to building its chip fabrication plant in Magdeburg, Germany. Intel worked out funding details with the government. "We are committed to making the Magdeburg project successful," Esfarjani told Reuters during a chip conference by Semi last week in...
Autoblog
Toyota AE86 goes ZEV for the Tokyo Auto Salon
The Toyota exhibits at this weekend's 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon and Tokyo Outdoor Show are broken into three categories: "Making ever-better motorsports-bred cars," "Carbon neutrality for protecting beloved cars," and "Diverse lifestyles to enjoy with beloved cars," plus a bonus sub-theme of "Toyota: Leaving no car lovers behind." We'll look at the last three here in the forms of the AE86 given two alternative powertrain transplants and the announcement of vintage Land Cruiser parts. The AE86 — a car that's been out of production since 1987 — seems more popular now than it was in 2015 when Road & Track labeled it "a cult icon, inextricably interwoven with the earliest days of drifting." To help the aging coupe yaw its way into a carbon neutral future, Toyota engineers built one version of the AE86 hatchback with a hydrogen combustion engine and another with a battery electric powertrain.
Autoblog
Volvo recalls small batch of cars — 74, exactly — for potentially serious steering issue
Volvo announced earlier in January that it is recalling a small number of cars (just 74) to address a potentially serious issue with their steering boxes. An extra screw unintentionally inserted during assembly can work its way into the steering gear, potentially locking it up and causing a loss of steering control. The issue is present only on a small number of 2019-2022 Volvo V60CCs, XC60s.
Autoblog
German union says Tesla workers face unreasonable working hours and fear speaking out
Some workers at Tesla's Brandenburg plant in Berlin, Germany, have claimed that the firm has set unreasonable working hours and created a culture of fear, a major union said at a press conference Monday, as reported by Reuters. At the conference, IG Metall, a German union representing workers at Tesla's...
Autoblog
2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray hybrid revealed, can outrun a Z06
First a mid-mounted engine, then a version with a flat-plane crank-equipped V8, and now, because the Corvette wasn't wild enough, a hybrid model with all-wheel drive. This is the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray, and not only is it electrified, it has performance parts and specifications to rival the mighty Z06.
Autoblog
British company unveils Ford Mustang Mach-E-based hearse and limousine
British hearse and limousine conversion specialist Coleman Milne is letting people party green and die green by adding the Ford Mustang Mach-E to its range. The company unveiled digital renderings of a six-door limousine and a hearse based on the Blue Oval's crossover. The two rebodied EVs are part of...
Autoblog
Best car floor mats for 2023
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No matter how much care you take before getting into your car, sooner or later you're inevitably going to track some dirt inside. Often, it can accumulate so slowly that you don't even notice it until it becomes too much to ignore. Luckily, third-party floor mats are more affordable than ever, and they're much easier to clean than your car's actual floor. With so many out there on the market, we decided to compile a list of some of the internet's favorites. Of course, everyone has their own idea of what the best floor mats are, so this list is based on user ratings and reviews.
Autoblog
NYT takes a deep dive into the character of Elon Musk
Raise your hand if you’re sick of reading about Elon Musk. The rest of you, turn to a recent edition of The New York Times Magazine, prepare a grande latte — maybe two — and settle down to absorb more than 7,000 words attempting to explain what makes Musk tick.
Autoblog
2023 Jeep Cherokee shrinks to two trims, Pentastar V6 disappears
For the 2022 model year, Jeep swept all the Cherokee's previous nine trims off a table into a hat, and when Jeep was finished with the magic trick, only four Cherokees remained: base X, the sole front-driver Latitude Lux, Trailhawk, and Limited. The trim-eating hat is back for 2023, the Trailhawk version emerging like the proverbial rabbit and joined by a new Altitude Lux 4x4 model, the latter something like a more rugged version of the Latitude Lux. Both trims come standard with 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment, plus new kit including adaptive cruise control with stop and go, parallel and perpendicular park assist, and ParkSense front/rear park assist with rear stop. Neither one gets the 3.2-liter Pentastar V6 — the old six-pot faithful was available in the Trailhawk, but no more. Two four cylinder engines and four-wheel drive are the only choices now.
Autoblog
Junkyard Gem: 1938 Ford De Luxe Tudor Sedan
Since most of the historical gems I document in the junkyard (that's right, historical, so those of you who are fixing to blow a brain gasket because you don't consider a certain Junkyard Gem to be as good as your beloved Chevelle SSs or Porsche 911s can calm down now) are found in the big self-service yards with high inventory turnover, I don't write about many vehicles from the 1930s. Oh, sure, I do find such cars now and then — a 1937 Hudson and a 1938 Oldsmobile just this year, for example — but for prewar iron, it's best to head for an old-time family-owned yard that's been in the same spot forever.
Autoblog
The pandemic may have ended the auto industry's age-old battle for market share
The pandemic might have killed the auto industry's age-old, brutal battle for market share. Before COVID, automakers often treated market share as the key to their success. GM and Ford have dominated it in the US: GM held the number one spot from 1931 until 2021, when Toyota took the crown. GM, however, reclaimed its title last year, in part by growing in key market segments like pickups and SUVs, boosting its EV share, and more.
Comments / 0