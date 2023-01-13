Read full article on original website
Look: Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Controversy
Legendary basketball star turned ESPN announcer Bill Walton is trending for his op-ed on Sunday afternoon. Walton, a California native, is fed up with the state's homelessness problem. “Most of us can no longer walk or bicycle our downtown city streets, sidewalks, and parks without facing an ...
Sporting News
How long is Giannis Antetokounmpo out? Knee injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Bucks star
The Bucks continue to be hit hard by the injury bug. In addition to Khris Middleton, who remains sidelined with a knee injury, Giannis Antetokounmpo has missed two games and counting with his own knee injury. Antetokounmpo is having another MVP-caliber season with averages of 31.0 points, 11.9 rebounds and...
Sporting News
How to watch Jimmy Butler vs. Trae Young: Heat vs. Hawks start time, TV channel, live stream for MLK Day game
On Jan. 15, 1929, social rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. was born in Atlanta, Georgia. It's no wonder, then, that the Atlanta Hawks almost always play at home on MLK Day. This year, the Hawks will host Jimmy Butler's Heat in one of nine games played on the holiday....
Sporting News
Raptors trade rumors: 'Something's going to happen' in Toronto, says Pelicans' CJ McCollum
The Raptors continue to be the talk of the NBA. Not because of what they're doing on the court, but because of what could happen off of it. Last week, a league source told Michael Grange of Sportsnet that the Raptors "could set the market" for this year's trade deadline, which is now only a few weeks away. NBA insider Marc Stein added that while he "wouldn't expect a broad fire sale," Gary Trent Jr. is "undeniably available" and it would take "lots" to pry either Pascal Siakam or O.G. Anunoby away.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Duke Blue Devils Kyle Filipowski’s Girlfriend, Caitlin Hutchison
Kyle “Flip” Filipowski is one of the key players of the Duke Blue Devils basketball team. That’s why his personal life is not free from social media attention. College basketball fans are curious about Kyle Filipowski’s girlfriend, Caitlin Hutchison. The stunning lady has had a few appearances on his Instagram, and they are too cute for words. Their relationship is lowkey and intrigues the young athlete’s followers. So we delve into her background in this Caitlin Hutchison wiki.
Sporting News
Raptors trade packages for Fred VanVleet: Top potential destinations including Lakers, Pelicans
NBA insider Marc Stein recently reported that Gary Trent Jr. is the only player on the Raptors who is described with "any regularity" as being available. That doesn't mean Trent is the only Raptor who could be on the move between now and the trade deadline, though. One particular player...
Sporting News
Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Bucks vs. Raptors
The Bucks and Raptors are set to face off on Tuesday the second night of a back-to-back for both teams. Both teams played on Martin Luther King Jr. Day as part of the NBA's holiday celebration. The Raptors picked up a gritty overtime win over the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, while the Bucks earned a hard-fought win over the Pacers despite the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Sporting News
Bucks' Joe Ingles showing clear signs of being NBA offseason's most important signing
Before the season, TSN's Benyam Kidane made the case for Joe Ingles to the Bucks being the offseason's most important under-the-radar championship move. That's looking pretty spot-on right now. Ingles has only appeared in 12 games and his numbers — particularly his shooting percentages — don't exactly jump off the...
Sporting News
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry is the modern Michael Jordan
Warriors star Stephen Curry garners plenty of support on the road that was no different in Washington on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. As Curry led the Warriors to a 127-118 win over the Wizards with a 41-point performance, the Washington crowd reigned down MVP chants as the reigning Finals MVP dazzled the fans with his play.
