ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Prioritizing Detroit Lions' 2023 Free Agents

By John Maakaron
AllLions
AllLions
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=324bMI_0kE2ujXX00

These are the players Detroit Lions must re-sign this offseason.

The Detroit Lions have 28 free agents on their roster that general manager Brad Holmes and the front office must make decisions on heading into next season.

Currently, the team is set to have 18 unrestricted free agents, three restricted free agents and seven exclusive rights free agents.

Recall, exclusive rights free agents (ERFAs) are players who have accrued two or fewer seasons in the NFL and have expiring deals.

When asked if the team would again prioritize its own free agents similarly to last offseason, Holmes expressed, "as long as they’re fits for our culture and what we’re trying to build and where we’re going, yeah absolutely. Now, like I say all the time, those guys are UFAs, they’re UFAs for the whole league.

"Obviously, we know them and they know us, and I know a lot of those guys that want to come back," Holmes explained further. "I pretty much met with all -- me and (assistant GM) Ray Agnew met with all of our guys that are coming up on expiring deals and majority of them, they expressed interest in wanting to come back. But, I don’t ignore the reality of there’s other elements of that business that we’re going to have to deal with. But, it was cool to hear, because those guys believe in what we’re doing and they believe it’s the right way. They like how they’re treated, they can be themselves and it was just cool to hear that they think that we’re doing it the right way. But, yeah, we’ll just see how it goes, but hopefully we can get a lot of those guys back.”

More: Lions Committed Fewest Turnovers in NFL

Here is an early assessment of how the Lions should prioritize players who should again be part of the roster in 2023.

Must re-sign

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZSL5E_0kE2ujXX00

© Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

On the fence

  • WR D.J. Chark
  • LB Alex Anzalone
  • S DeShon Elliott
  • LB Anthony Pittman
  • RB Craig Reynolds
  • K Michael Badgley
  • CB Mike Hughes

Can be replaced

  • S C.J. Moore
  • EDGE Austin Bryant
  • OL Dan Skipper
  • LB Chris Board
  • QB Nate Sudfeld
  • CB Will Harris
  • CB Amani Oruwariye
  • DT Benito Jones
  • G Tommy Kraemer
  • DB Bobby Price
  • OL Matt Nelson
  • OL Ross Pierschbacher

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Says NFL Coach Is Getting Fired

An NFL head coach firing is underway, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday evening, blowing a 27-point lead on the road. Following the game, many in the NFL world are calling for the head coach to be fired. Earlier this week, ...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw's Admission

Brock Purdy led the San Francisco 49ers to a blowout win over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night. During the game, Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw had quite the admission. "I've got to tell our viewers, this is not normal.... to be drafted Mr. Irrelevant, and come in with the poise he ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions DB A.J. Parker finds a new home

Though the offseason is not “officially” upon us, teams around the league have already started making roster moves, including signing players to Reserve/Future contracts. Prior to the 2022 season, cornerback A.J. Parker was waived by the Detroit Lions, but he was eventually re-signed to the practice squad. Now, according to reports, Parker has found a new home.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

NFL World Is Shocked By John Harbaugh's Decision

What is John Harbaugh doing? The Baltimore Ravens, despite having multiple timeouts remaining, have let a ton of time tick off the clock late in the fourth quarter on Sunday night. Baltimore is trailing Cincinnati, 24-17, with less than 10 seconds remaining on Sunday evening. Harbaugh's coaching ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Detroit Sports Nation

1 MNF Super Wild Card free agent Detroit Lions could consider

In just a few hours, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys in the final Super Wild Card matchup of the weekend. If you are a Detroit Lions fan and love the NFL Playoffs, there is no doubt that you will already be watching tonight’s game. That being said, even if you are not a fan of the NFL Playoffs, you should tune in for tonight’s game as there is a potential free agent who could land with the Lions in 2023.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions trade up with Packers in Dane Brugler’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0

On Tuesday, Dane Brugler of The Athletic released his 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0 and he has the Detroit Lions making a trade with the Green Bay Packers. We may be in the midst of the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and though our Lions did not make the cut, that does not mean they are not on our minds at all times. This is especially true when our favorite NFL Draft guru Dane Brugler releases his latest NFL Mock Draft.
DETROIT, MI
sportszion.com

Packers’ players brutally mock Vikings after they suffer humiliating loss vs Giants in wild-card round

The rivalry between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings has been sparked again after the Vikings’ exit from the wild card round last night. The Packers-Vikings rivalry has taken on a new dimension in the modern NFL era. This season, the Vikings have clinched the NFC North, whereas the Packers failed to claim the playoff spot with just a win. Both rival fans and players got engaged in social media banter after games.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Suzy Kolber's Voting Decision

ESPN's Suzy Kolber decided to turn one of her MVP votes into an incredible gesture this year. Per the Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press, Denny Kellington, the Bills trainer who performed life-saving CPR on Damar Hamlin, received a fifth-place vote from Kolber who called it a "symbolic gesture for ...
ARLINGTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Vikings WR Adam Thielen’s wife Caitlin’s IG story hints at potential Minnesota exit

Well, that’s a sad way to end the regular season. The Minnesota Vikings’ 13-3 season came to an untimely end after choking away a 27-0 lead to the New York Giants in the Wild Card round. Despite stellar play from their offense, Minnesota failed to stop the two-headed monster that was Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones. Now, the future of the Vikings’ weapons are in jeopardy, especially after Adam Thielen’s wife Caitlin posted this on her IG story.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
OnlyHomers

Brooklyn Nets Lose Another Star Player To Injury

The Brooklyn Nets were on a hot streak in the NBA, working their way up to 2nd place in the Eastern Conference after winning 18 of their previous 20 games before they lost star player and MVP candidate Kevin Durant to a major injury. Durant is expected to miss numerous weeks after suffering an MCL sprain in his right knee, but that is not where the story ends for the Brooklyn Nets.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
MLive.com

Longtime Tigers utility man signs with new team

Longtime Detroit Tigers utility man Harold Castro has signed a minor-league deal with the Colorado Rockies, according to a report from Venezuelan journalist Efrain Zavarce. The Tigers non-tendered Castro in December. At the time, he had the longest tenure in the Tigers’ organization after Miguel Cabrera. Castro, 29, went...
DETROIT, MI
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Seahawks, Geno Smith

Lions RB Jamaal Williams was fined $18,566 for unsportsmanlike conduct for his touchdown celebrations in Week 18 against the Packers, though they weren’t flagged. (Tom Pelissero) Packers. Hall of Fame QB Steve Young and Buccaneers QB Tom Brady spoke about the idea that Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is considering...
GREEN BAY, WI
AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

 https://www.si.com/nfl/lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy