BBC
Tuesday's transfer gossip: Rice, Bellingham, Raphinha, Ziyech, Nkunku, Keita, Saliba
Arsenal have made Declan Rice their top transfer target this summer and are confident they can beat Chelsea to signing the 24-year-old England midfielder. (Times - subscription required) Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl is planning talks with England midfielder Jude Bellingham and his parents about the 19-year-old's future, and...
BBC
Norwich City fan died an hour before 9th birthday
Tributes have been paid to a young girl who died from cancer one hour before her ninth birthday. Amber Sheehy from Norwich was diagnosed with terminal cancer in April. Her family said on social media that she died late on Saturday evening "with dignity after fighting a battle she couldn't win".
