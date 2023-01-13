ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davie, FL

Broward woman celebrates 100th birthday surrounded by family

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – A South Florida woman is celebrating a major milestone birthday. Beverly Freedman turned 100 years old on Friday. She celebrated her special day with the people she loves most, her family, and just like her grandchildren, she is full of youthful energy. Freedman said the...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Anti-Semitic flyers discovered in front of homes in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Police are investigating after packets containing anti-Semitic material were tossed onto driveways and front yards in Boca Raton. We’ve blurred out the message contained in the packets, which were inserted in zip-lock bags that were also filled with what appear to be wood pellets.
BOCA RATON, FL
Researchers develop noninvasive device for pain

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Researchers at Florida Atlantic University are developing a device that could treat pain without the dangers of addictive drugs. Dr. Julie Pilitsis, Dean and Vice President for medical affairs at the Schmidt College of Medicine, is working with a noninvasive therapeutic technique that directs ultrasonic waves to specific areas of the body where nerves have been injured.
BOCA RATON, FL
Roaches invade South Florida diner, leading to temporary closure

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. According to state records, no establishments were ordered shut in Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys last week. All the places mentioned were...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
MLK Day parade: Miami Central’s Rockets glow with pride as best in nation

MIAMI – Kermit Virgil is the director of the Rockets, Miami Central High school’s marching band. The National High School Football champions won their fourth straight state championship with a perfect 14-and-0 this season. Virgil said the band’s motto is “We Practice To Perfect” and The Martin Luther...
MIAMI, FL
8 arrested for trafficking venomous, prohibited snakes, FWC confirms

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is working to shut down illegal snake trafficking rings, arresting eight people in connection to the crime, four of who are from South Florida. According to an FWC news release, the FWC filed charges against those eight people on Jan. 12. The suspects’...
FLORIDA STATE
Videos show boy catch great white shark off Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 12-year-old boy from Massachusetts caught a great white shark on Tuesday while deep sea fishing off Fort Lauderdale. Cambell Keenan, of Boston, was with Fort Lauderdale Fishing Charters when he caught the apex predator before the fishermen tagged it, and released it at 301 Seabreeze Blvd.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Motorcyclist critically injured in southwest Miami-Dade crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating the cause of a crash that critically injured a motorcyclist Tuesday morning. The crash was reported just after 7 a.m. in the area of Southwest 107th Avenue and 64th Street. According to authorities, Miami-Dade police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
This Week in South Florida: Willy Allen

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – In the first week of the new immigration plan, according to the Biden Administration, hundreds of Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans have applied, been vetted, and approved to fly into the U.S. At the same time, an unprecedented number of Cuban arrivals have been automatically...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
MLK Day Wheels Up Guns Down demonstrators take to streets in Miami-Dade

MIAMI – Groups of Wheels Up Guns Down demonstrators took to the streets in their bicycles on Monday afternoon to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Miami-Dade County. Dozens of cyclists were riding near Interstate 95 northbound between Northwest 62 and 79 streets. Florida Highway Patrol troopers blocked the way and did not allow the group to ride on I-95.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Commissioners want to rename section of NW 162 Avenue after slain Miami-Dade police officer

MIAMI – Miami-Dade commissioners want to rename a section of Northwest 162 Avenue from 56 to 72 streets after the 45th Miami-Dade police officer who died while on duty. Officer Cesar “Echy” Echaverry was 29 years old, two days after a Dania Beach robbery suspect shot him on Aug. 15, 2022, near the intersection of Northwest 62 Street and Seventh Avenue, police said.
MIAMI, FL
Missing Child Alert issued for 16-year-old from Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for a teenage girl from Lauderhill. Authorities are looking for 16-year-old Makhyra Fleurinord. According to detectives, Fleurinord was last seen Monday in the area of the 1800 block of Northwest 31st Avenue. She last seen wearing a brown shirt.
LAUDERHILL, FL
3 injured, 1 killed in shooting at Homestead duplex

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon in Homestead. The shooting was reported at 3:48 p.m. in the 700 block of Southwest Sixth Street. Surveillance video obtained by Local 10 News shows a man opening the rear passenger door of...
HOMESTEAD, FL

