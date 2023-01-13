Read full article on original website
Florida’s Governor DeSantis Targets the National Hockey League for Blatantly “Woke” Approach to RecruitmentToby HazlewoodFlorida State
Frosty Floridians are Shivering and it’s About to Get ColderThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionFlorida State
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Alum Arrested – was One of US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted FugitivesThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionCarlisle, PA
The Salary You Need to Be Part of the Middle-Class in 2 Heavily-Populated Florida Cities, According to a Recent SurveyL. CaneFlorida State
NHL Job Ad Causes National Outrage, DeSantis Gets InvolvedToni KorazaFort Lauderdale, FL
101-year-old Broward man honored, one of last living Montford Point Marines
LAUDERHILL, Fla.. – An overlooked hero from a pivotal point in U.S. history is receiving a long overdue honor. One of the last living veterans from Montford Point, America’s first Black Marines, is being recognized after their story aired last week on Local 10 News. “I been around,...
Broward woman celebrates 100th birthday surrounded by family
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – A South Florida woman is celebrating a major milestone birthday. Beverly Freedman turned 100 years old on Friday. She celebrated her special day with the people she loves most, her family, and just like her grandchildren, she is full of youthful energy. Freedman said the...
Anti-Semitic flyers discovered in front of homes in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. – Police are investigating after packets containing anti-Semitic material were tossed onto driveways and front yards in Boca Raton. We’ve blurred out the message contained in the packets, which were inserted in zip-lock bags that were also filled with what appear to be wood pellets.
Researchers develop noninvasive device for pain
BOCA RATON, Fla. – Researchers at Florida Atlantic University are developing a device that could treat pain without the dangers of addictive drugs. Dr. Julie Pilitsis, Dean and Vice President for medical affairs at the Schmidt College of Medicine, is working with a noninvasive therapeutic technique that directs ultrasonic waves to specific areas of the body where nerves have been injured.
Roaches invade South Florida diner, leading to temporary closure
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. According to state records, no establishments were ordered shut in Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys last week. All the places mentioned were...
MLK Day parade: Miami Central’s Rockets glow with pride as best in nation
MIAMI – Kermit Virgil is the director of the Rockets, Miami Central High school’s marching band. The National High School Football champions won their fourth straight state championship with a perfect 14-and-0 this season. Virgil said the band’s motto is “We Practice To Perfect” and The Martin Luther...
South Florida events honoring legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Numerous cities across South Florida are hosting events Monday to honor the legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Here are events being hosted in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. MIAMI-DADE COUNTY. 46th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Miami. Local 10 is hosting the 46th...
8 arrested for trafficking venomous, prohibited snakes, FWC confirms
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is working to shut down illegal snake trafficking rings, arresting eight people in connection to the crime, four of who are from South Florida. According to an FWC news release, the FWC filed charges against those eight people on Jan. 12. The suspects’...
Volunteers in Fort Lauderdale help homeless population stay warm, find shelters
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – On a very frigid Saturday night volunteers with the Homeless Voice took to the streets. They were searching for those who are the most vulnerable in our area. “We’ve had people die in the past in South Florida with hypothermia on a cold nights,” said...
Actress Jo Marie Payton serves as Miami’s MLK Day Parade grand marshal
MIAMI – Jo Marie Payton was a student at Carol City Senior High School in Miami-Dade County when she learned of Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination on April 4, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee. The actress and singer, who is best known for her roles as Harriette Baines Winslow...
Videos show boy catch great white shark off Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 12-year-old boy from Massachusetts caught a great white shark on Tuesday while deep sea fishing off Fort Lauderdale. Cambell Keenan, of Boston, was with Fort Lauderdale Fishing Charters when he caught the apex predator before the fishermen tagged it, and released it at 301 Seabreeze Blvd.
Motorcyclist critically injured in southwest Miami-Dade crash
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating the cause of a crash that critically injured a motorcyclist Tuesday morning. The crash was reported just after 7 a.m. in the area of Southwest 107th Avenue and 64th Street. According to authorities, Miami-Dade police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded...
Woman, 80, found safe after being reported missing from Century Village in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police have located an 80-year-old woman who was reported missing this week, authorities confirmed Tuesday. According to authorities, Nilia Casas had last been seen Monday night in Century Village, and was possibly traveling on foot. Police were especially concerned as they said Casas...
This Week in South Florida: Willy Allen
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – In the first week of the new immigration plan, according to the Biden Administration, hundreds of Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans have applied, been vetted, and approved to fly into the U.S. At the same time, an unprecedented number of Cuban arrivals have been automatically...
MLK Day Wheels Up Guns Down demonstrators take to streets in Miami-Dade
MIAMI – Groups of Wheels Up Guns Down demonstrators took to the streets in their bicycles on Monday afternoon to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Miami-Dade County. Dozens of cyclists were riding near Interstate 95 northbound between Northwest 62 and 79 streets. Florida Highway Patrol troopers blocked the way and did not allow the group to ride on I-95.
Commissioners want to rename section of NW 162 Avenue after slain Miami-Dade police officer
MIAMI – Miami-Dade commissioners want to rename a section of Northwest 162 Avenue from 56 to 72 streets after the 45th Miami-Dade police officer who died while on duty. Officer Cesar “Echy” Echaverry was 29 years old, two days after a Dania Beach robbery suspect shot him on Aug. 15, 2022, near the intersection of Northwest 62 Street and Seventh Avenue, police said.
Missing Child Alert issued for 16-year-old from Lauderhill
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for a teenage girl from Lauderhill. Authorities are looking for 16-year-old Makhyra Fleurinord. According to detectives, Fleurinord was last seen Monday in the area of the 1800 block of Northwest 31st Avenue. She last seen wearing a brown shirt.
3 injured, 1 killed in shooting at Homestead duplex
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon in Homestead. The shooting was reported at 3:48 p.m. in the 700 block of Southwest Sixth Street. Surveillance video obtained by Local 10 News shows a man opening the rear passenger door of...
North Miami Beach business at a halt as mayor, city attorney squabble
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The city attorney for North Miami Beach stormed out of a meeting after challenging the mayor. Additionally, Local 10 News has learned that city leaders haven’t been able to conduct any business for months. The tension was evident right from the start, as...
Police: Shoplifter stabs clerk at Miami gas station, spits in officer’s face
MIAMI – A man who appeared to be shoplifting was arrested Monday after he attacked a gas station clerk who confronted him, authorities confirmed. The incident occurred Monday afternoon at the Marathon gas station at 570 NW 79th St. in Miami. According to an arrest affidavit, the victim told...
