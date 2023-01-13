ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, SC

abcnews4.com

OCSD receives $2K grant from state for environmental stewardship

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has designated Brookdale Elementary School in the Orangeburg County School District (OCSD) as a "Champion of the Environment". Brookdale Elementary School was one of 20 schools in the state to receive a Champion of...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston County School District Spelling Bee set for January 19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Thursday, the Charleston County School District Spelling Bee will take place at 6:00 p.m. at Burke High School. Spellers from elementary and middle schools across the district will compete to become the 2023 CCSD Spelling Bee Champion. The ten finalists from this year's event...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

2023 iFiveK set for April 27

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Digital Corridor along with title sponsor Charleston County Economic Development have announced that the 2023 iFivek will be held on April 27 at 6:30 p.m. The race will take place at the Charleston Tech Center at 997 Morrison Drive. Following the race there...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
charlestondaily.net

DHEC Awards Twenty South Carolina Schools as ‘Champions of the Environment’ including 2 in Charleston County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Twenty South Carolina schools were chosen to receive grants that will support the education of the next generation of environmental stewards, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced today. “Champions of the Environment” awards are issued each school year to foster environmental education...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Dorchester County penny sales tax to provide relief to drivers

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — 59% of voters approved the one percent transportation sales tax in the county last November, but it could be a little while until those road improvements projects are complete. It's something drivers are ready to see. “I think it is money well spent- and...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Crews responding to structure fire in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Firefighters are responding to an active structure fire off of Santee River Road in Berkeley County Tuesday afternoon, Chief Scott Lee with the Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department confirms to ABC News 4. The burning structure is located on Lampkin Road, which is in...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Drive-thru Narcan event scheduled in Kingstree Tuesday

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – Community partners will hold a Narcan distribution event on Tuesday in Kingstree.   According to Leslie Wright Counseling, 133 Americans die from opioid overdose every day.   Leslie Wright Counseling is an addiction and mental counseling center based out of Kingstree. The office has partnered with Circle Park and Clarendon County Behavioral […]
KINGSTREE, SC
abcnews4.com

Garbage and trash collection has been altered this week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — For some residents trash and garbage collection will be altered this week due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Collection for residents in the Peninsula, James Island, and West Ashley Inside I-526 will take place one-day later than usual. For residents in Cainhoy, Daniel...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Tip leads to large drug bust at Charleston International Airport

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two men are facing drug trafficking charges after officers found several large suitcases of marijuana at the Charleston International Airport Monday night. Carl Anthony Dais, 22, and Tyler Davis, 20, are facing charges of trafficking marijuana more than 10 pounds but less than 100 pounds, according...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

IOP Polar Plunge

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is hosting the 2023 Polar Plunge, Benefiting the South Carolina Special Olympics. These fundraising efforts, through the SC Law Enforcement Torch Run, raise money that goes directly to local athletes. We are looking for teams to plunge and for our community to help spread the word about this event. The plunge is Saturday, February 18, 2023, at The Windjammer on Isle of Palms. Registration starts at 10:30 a.m. and the plunge is at 12:00 p.m.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

SCDNR uses new technology to find missing deer hunter

(WPDE) — A new phone technology used by the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) was used to quickly find a missing deer hunter on New Year's Day. The man was reported missing by his family when they had not heard from him after he said he planned to hunt with dogs on his family's property near the border of Bamberg and Orangeburg Counties, a release said.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

GALLERY | Downtown Charleston's annual MLK Day parade

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. federal holiday parade traveled though downtown Charleston Monday morning. The YWCA parade started from Burke High School at 10:30 a.m. The route took participants along Fishburne Street, then north to Sumter Street, east along Sumter Street to King Street,...
CHARLESTON, SC

