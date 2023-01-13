The Mount Pleasant Police Department is hosting the 2023 Polar Plunge, Benefiting the South Carolina Special Olympics. These fundraising efforts, through the SC Law Enforcement Torch Run, raise money that goes directly to local athletes. We are looking for teams to plunge and for our community to help spread the word about this event. The plunge is Saturday, February 18, 2023, at The Windjammer on Isle of Palms. Registration starts at 10:30 a.m. and the plunge is at 12:00 p.m.

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC ・ 19 HOURS AGO