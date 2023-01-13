Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
CCSD places 5 security officers in schools; 4 focused on N. Charleston elementary schools
CHARLESTON CO, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County School District is making efforts to improve the safety of students and faculty. Five school security officers have been placed on campuses throughout the district, according to a CCSD spokesperson. Four officers have specifically been assigned to elementary schools in North...
abcnews4.com
OCSD receives $2K grant from state for environmental stewardship
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has designated Brookdale Elementary School in the Orangeburg County School District (OCSD) as a "Champion of the Environment". Brookdale Elementary School was one of 20 schools in the state to receive a Champion of...
abcnews4.com
Charleston County School District Spelling Bee set for January 19
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Thursday, the Charleston County School District Spelling Bee will take place at 6:00 p.m. at Burke High School. Spellers from elementary and middle schools across the district will compete to become the 2023 CCSD Spelling Bee Champion. The ten finalists from this year's event...
abcnews4.com
2023 iFiveK set for April 27
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Digital Corridor along with title sponsor Charleston County Economic Development have announced that the 2023 iFivek will be held on April 27 at 6:30 p.m. The race will take place at the Charleston Tech Center at 997 Morrison Drive. Following the race there...
charlestondaily.net
DHEC Awards Twenty South Carolina Schools as ‘Champions of the Environment’ including 2 in Charleston County
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Twenty South Carolina schools were chosen to receive grants that will support the education of the next generation of environmental stewards, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced today. “Champions of the Environment” awards are issued each school year to foster environmental education...
abcnews4.com
SC Works Trident hosting hiring event for Tri-County construction company on Jan. 31
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — SC Works Trident is hosting a hiring event at the end of the month in partnership with Sanders Brothers. The local construction company is in search of prospective employees to cover multiple areas of work, including asphalt paving, grading laborers, CDL drivers and heavy equipment field mechanics.
abcnews4.com
Dorchester County penny sales tax to provide relief to drivers
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — 59% of voters approved the one percent transportation sales tax in the county last November, but it could be a little while until those road improvements projects are complete. It's something drivers are ready to see. “I think it is money well spent- and...
abcnews4.com
Crews responding to structure fire in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Firefighters are responding to an active structure fire off of Santee River Road in Berkeley County Tuesday afternoon, Chief Scott Lee with the Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department confirms to ABC News 4. The burning structure is located on Lampkin Road, which is in...
abcnews4.com
Free presentation of future Angel Oak Preserve at John's Island Regional Library Tuesday
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Lowcountry Land Trust invites the community to a free presentation of the future Angel Oak Preserve at John's Island Regional Library at 12:15 p.m. Lowcountry Land Trust, in partnership with the City of Charleston and local stakeholders, announced earlier this month that the near-final...
Drive-thru Narcan event scheduled in Kingstree Tuesday
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – Community partners will hold a Narcan distribution event on Tuesday in Kingstree. According to Leslie Wright Counseling, 133 Americans die from opioid overdose every day. Leslie Wright Counseling is an addiction and mental counseling center based out of Kingstree. The office has partnered with Circle Park and Clarendon County Behavioral […]
WIS-TV
Railroad crossings to close for repair work in Orangeburg County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A series of railroad crossing repairs is kicking off in Orangeburg County this week. CSX Transportation said it has a railroad tie repair gang that will move to multiple sites from Jan. 16 through Feb 3. Organizers said each crossing on the list will be closed...
abcnews4.com
Arthur Ravenel Jr. funeral to be held at The French Huguenot Church Friday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Friday, funeral services for Former U.S. Congressman Arthur Ravenel Jr. will be held at The French Hugernot Church located on 136 Church Street. Services are scheduled to begin at 2p.m. and end at 3p.m. The College of Charleston graduate left an unforgettable impact on...
abcnews4.com
Former student and player becomes varsity football coach at Colleton County High School
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCIV) — Adam Kinloch will be the next varsity head football coach in the Colleton County School District. Kinloch was announced as Colleton County High School's varsity head football coach in a press release on Jan. 17. According to the press release, Kinloch played on the high...
abcnews4.com
'The Formation Project' to open transitional home for human trafficking survivors
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCIV) — The Formation Project has announced a transitional home will be opening for female survivors in the Tri-County region this year. The nonprofit says it plans to open the home next month and hopes this will ease survivors' transition back into society. The Formation Project is...
abcnews4.com
Garbage and trash collection has been altered this week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — For some residents trash and garbage collection will be altered this week due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Collection for residents in the Peninsula, James Island, and West Ashley Inside I-526 will take place one-day later than usual. For residents in Cainhoy, Daniel...
live5news.com
Tip leads to large drug bust at Charleston International Airport
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two men are facing drug trafficking charges after officers found several large suitcases of marijuana at the Charleston International Airport Monday night. Carl Anthony Dais, 22, and Tyler Davis, 20, are facing charges of trafficking marijuana more than 10 pounds but less than 100 pounds, according...
abcnews4.com
IOP Polar Plunge
The Mount Pleasant Police Department is hosting the 2023 Polar Plunge, Benefiting the South Carolina Special Olympics. These fundraising efforts, through the SC Law Enforcement Torch Run, raise money that goes directly to local athletes. We are looking for teams to plunge and for our community to help spread the word about this event. The plunge is Saturday, February 18, 2023, at The Windjammer on Isle of Palms. Registration starts at 10:30 a.m. and the plunge is at 12:00 p.m.
abcnews4.com
SCDNR uses new technology to find missing deer hunter
(WPDE) — A new phone technology used by the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) was used to quickly find a missing deer hunter on New Year's Day. The man was reported missing by his family when they had not heard from him after he said he planned to hunt with dogs on his family's property near the border of Bamberg and Orangeburg Counties, a release said.
abcnews4.com
BCSD Family remember son Grayson Cooper, starts conversations about suicide prevention
Berkeley County, SC (WCIV) — On January 17, 2020, Grayson Cooper lost his life to suicide at Cane Bay High school. His family and friends gather at his parking spot every year to remember his life and others. "He was a light, he was everyone’s friend, everyone’s go-to person....
abcnews4.com
GALLERY | Downtown Charleston's annual MLK Day parade
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. federal holiday parade traveled though downtown Charleston Monday morning. The YWCA parade started from Burke High School at 10:30 a.m. The route took participants along Fishburne Street, then north to Sumter Street, east along Sumter Street to King Street,...
