Allentown, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

lehighvalleynews.com

Longtime Lehigh County DA will not seek reelection

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Jim Martin, who has been Lehigh County district attorney for nearly 25 years, said Tuesday he will not seek re-election in November. Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin will not seek reelection after nearly 25 years in the office. Martin thanked members of the county and...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Gov. Josh Shapiro’s inauguration highlights students from around the state

HARRISBURG, Pa. - A delegation of Allentonians went to the state capital for Gov. Josh Shapiro’s inauguration on Tuesday, including eight students. Two students each were selected from Allen High School, Dieruff High School, Building 21, and Executive Education Charter School to attend the event in Harrisburg by school officials. Designated school chaperones will also be attending.
HARRISBURG, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Bethlehem officials still interested in buying package of Lutheran churches

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — After the Bethlehem Parking Authority backed off earlier interest in taking a local church's parking lot by eminent domain, city officials on Tuesday night reaffirmed their interest in buying a package of Lutheran churches for sale in the city. Bethlehem officials indicated at a City Council...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Two Easton area nonprofits land $1.1 million for anti-violence programs

EASTON, Pa. — Two Easton area nonprofits will get more than $1.1 million earmarked for efforts to reduce violence in the region. More than $1.1 million in state funding has been earmarked for two programs that aim to reduce violence in the Easton area. Most will go to Greater...
EASTON, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Moravian University professor awarded $503k biology grant

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — An assistant professor at Moravian University has been awarded more than a half million dollars for research on the impact of storm events, it was announced Tuesday. Natasha Woods, an assistant professor of Biology, was awarded a$503,000 grant by the National Science Foundation. Natasha Woods was...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Richard Aronson, Lehigh University professor who taught 20,000, dies at 85

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — J. Richard Aronson, an icon of Lehigh University who taught more than 20,000 students over a 50-year career, died Sunday. Aronson, 85, was the founder and longtime executive director of the university's Martindale Center for the Study of Private Enterprise. J. Richard Aronson, an iconic Lehigh...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

5 Things to know today: MLK Day Edition

Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a day commemorated to celebrating Dr. King and his legacy. The following are what you need to know about the holiday and some important stories:. 1. If you're looking for events and volunteer opportunities, we've got you covered. Read what you can do...
ALLENTOWN, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Ski resorts battle warm weather to keep season from melting away

LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. — After the cold Christmas week came the wet and warm January we've experienced so far in the Lehigh Valley. And while that may be welcomed news for those who are not fans of plowing their driveways, it has created a sticky situation for nearby ski resorts.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Walker Hayes announced as Musikfest headliner

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Country music artist Walker Hayes, who topped the charts last year with the hit "Fancy Like," will headline the main stage at Bethlehem's Musikfest festival in August, it was announced Tuesday. Hayes will perform on Aug. 7. Tickets for Hayes, at $30-$79 and $214 for Steel...
BETHLEHEM, PA

