Self-Described ‘Alpha Male’ Boycotting M&Ms After Candy Release Supporting Women, Says Men Who Buy M&Ms Are ‘Soft, Woke, Beta Males’

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland DailyNew York City, NY
‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. HomeWestland DailyHazlet, NJ
Trump's Rape Remarks During Carroll Deposition Say a lot About Him.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Arrest in Fatal Bus StabbingBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bouncer's Lament - The Billymark Bar - Pimp and Ho CentralWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'
A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
Upworthy
A little girl asked a lesbian if she was a boy or a girl and their conversation will melt your heart
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 6, 2022. It has since been updated. Coming out of the closet is a difficult conversation to have, especially if it's in a perceived hostile environment. While it is up to each individual whether and how to have that difficult conversation depending on their safety and well-being, it is done on the assumption of living a happier and more authentic life. One person who has always advocated for making the world a better place for the LGBTQIA+ community is Ash Beckham. The equality advocate makes compelling arguments about being openly and proudly gay, just as she is. Her public addresses have gone viral after resonating with people for the truth they hold.
Woman shaves teen daughter's head as punishment after girl highlights her hair without permission
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I've always enjoyed experimenting with my hair. Although I've never had the nerve to dye it pink, green, or blue, I've definitely spent time as a blonde, a brunette, a redhead, and a black-haired goth girl, even as an adult.
Single Mother Slashed Date's Tires After He Refused to Buy Her Kids Food
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. You never know what you're going to encounter on a first date. I've heard many stories, everything from people pretending to go to the bathroom and then leaving to others having someone call and interrupt the date with a fake emergency.
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
My child and I only have a 13-year age gap — we even got our braces done at the same time
She’s not kidding. A 22-year-old mother has gone viral on TikTok after revealing that she got pregnant and had a child when she was barely a teen. The TikTok — which was posted mid-December by Gabbie Egan — has gained almost 13 million views. “Every year I have to readdress the fact that I had my son at a mere 13 years old,” claimed a corndog-eating Egan, whose son will turn 9 on Jan. 23. “I was 13 years old and I was naive, and I started [dating] this 16-year-old guy.” “He got me pregnant and then deuced out and hasn’t...
A woman tried to film a TikTok gender reveal with her partner. Then she remembered he was colorblind.
TikToker Jenna Cowan went viral with a video showing her boyfriend appearing confused by pink confetti meant to symbolize they're expecting a baby girl.
After Her Father Passed Away, Husband Refused to Attend Funeral Because Wife Was Wearing High Heels
A user recently took to Reddit to share her experience with her husband refusing to attend her father’s funeral. The post has since gone viral receiving over 11,000 upvotes and nearly 1800 comments.
Teen bride stunned when mother-in-law forces her to pack trunks filled with clothes to send to 'the old country'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother married my father when she was a naive eighteen-year-old woman and he was a worldly divorcé. As a young bride, my mother was exposed to many things she had never experienced, and one of those things was sending trunks of clothing and other goods back home to the old country.
Diamond, Of Right-Wing Duo Diamond And Silk, Dies 'Unexpectedly'
Donald Trump announced the news and said Lynette Hardaway, known as Diamond, had died in her North Carolina home.
Black Trans Woman Becomes First Person to Die from Anti-Trans Violence This Year
Jasmine “Star” Mack, a D.C.-based transgender woman whose family says was “treated so bad because of who she was,” was killed from a stab wound to the leg, according to authorities. The 36-year-old was killed seven days into the new year, making her the first person...
A Woman Took 23 of Her Family Members on a Blind Date to Test a Man’s Generosity
More and more couples agree to split the check on dates, despite the traditional norm that the man should foot the bill unless both parties agree otherwise. Nevertheless, people who expect their potential love interests to pay for everything must find this very annoying.
Upworthy
He couldn't forget the man he fell in love with 70 years ago. So he finally came out at 90 years old.
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on June 23, 2020. It has since been updated. Kenneth Felts was 90 years old when he decided to come out as gay to his family. During the lockdown in Colorado where he currently lives, he recognized he simply could not forget about a man he fell in love with 70 years ago. Therefore, despite all his greatest fears, he made the choice to tell his family about who he is, The Denver Post reports. He has since updated his Facebook profile to feature a profile picture of him wearing a bright rainbow hoodie. His daughter could not be prouder of him for owning his sexuality and coming forward.
21 Screenshots That Show What Type Of Stupidity You Deal With When Selling Stuff Online
"Since you won this TV in a raffle, donate it to me instead of selling it for money."
'Pro-Bullying Trend' on TikTok Worries Users After 'Mean' Videos Go Viral
Should social media ever be used as a source of harassment?. The National Center for Education Statistics states that around 20% of students in the United States report being bullied at school.
“Nagging” Mom Gives Teen’s Bedroom a Glamorous Refresh to Help Her Keep It Clean and Organized
A place for everything so everything can be in its place.
Comments / 0