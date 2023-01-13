Read full article on original website
Related
Channing Tatum is worried about 'trying too hard' in his relationship with Zoë Kravitz and admitted to following her Instagram fan accounts
"I have no chill," Tatum said of the Instagram fan accounts. "I was just seeing what she was up to! Also, I didn't know anyone would know."
Katy Perry Is Giving Us Cowgirl Chic In A Chainmail Bodysuit
Fresh from treating fans to a festive red ensemble in celebration of her Christmas record “Cozy Little Christmas” going platinum last month, Katy Perry has once again wowed everyone with another bold outfit choice! And we think the cowgirl-inspired ‘fit she shared on Instagram on January 11th couldn’t have been a more perfect way to kick off the new year – especially as Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski (to name just two!) have proven time and time again that cowgirl chic is *the* trend of the moment!
iheart.com
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Danni Ashe, Dua Lipa, Britney, Lainey Wilson, Iggy!
Happy Birthday, Danni Ashe is 55. She was officially certified by "The Guinness Book of World Records" as the "Most-Downloaded Woman on the Internet" in 2000 . . . through her very naughty website, "Danni's Hard Drive." Dua Lipa's headstand!. There are new fears for Britney Spears as she FLIPS...
Comments / 0