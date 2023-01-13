ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don’t Shovel Your Sidewalk? These Upstate Towns Can Jail You

Depending on which end of New York you’re on, your snow shovel has either been putting in overtime or sitting lonely in the garage. It’s been a very mild winter for snow around Albany. In Buffalo? A much different story. But with our most-historically-snowy days ahead of us, it’s good to know the rules about shoveling in Upstate NY.
Big $45K Take 5 Winner! Ticket Sold in Saratoga County!

The Capital Region wasn't lucky in the whopping $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot, but there was another big winner in the Take 5 drawing on Friday, January 13th. The winning Take 5 numbers for Friday, January 13th evening drawing were 3, 5, 7, 19, and 27. Someone matched all five numbers and since they were the only winning ticket sold, they win $45,713!
Good Chunk Of Snow For Upstate New York Later This Week

After our last snow disappointment, will this be the system to bring good-sized snowfall to the Capital Region?. The last time we had an inkling of a good-sized snowfall, the storm quickly shifted and brought us a whole bunch of rain last week. Looking at winter so far, after a cold and snowy start in December, the season itself has turned.
Capital Region Vodka Is Named Top Alcoholic Beverage In US

Dry January may be coming to an early conclusion for many in the Capital Region. That is just what happens when a locally distilled spirit gets the nod as one of the Top Alcoholic Beverages to Kick Off 2023. If you are doing dry January, even if you don't completely give up on the premise, you may be inclined to try just one tasty cocktail featuring what is now a top-ranked and nationally recognized vodka.
Major Eyesore On Route 9 Being Demolished-What Will it Become?

If you drive along Route 9 in the Latham/Cohoes area chances are you have driven by this eyesore. It was an operating motel for quite some time, became apartments, and then it declined. Eventually, it was condemned. Now construction crews are tearing it down. Old Motel Being Demolished Making Room...
John Gray On Why Delmar Convicted Murderer Might Get a Retrial

The morning after John Gray's exclusive one-on-one with convicted axe murderer Chris Proco revealed the possibility of a retrial, Gray joined Brian and Chrissy on 1077 GNA for a deeper dive into the latest developments. The interview is posted below. Back in 2006, Chris Porco from Delmar, NY was convicted...
