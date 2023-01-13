Read full article on original website
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.Raj guleriaColonie, NY
Beautifully Decorated Restaurant With Cinderella Theme, Daytrip From Albany
Welcome to Cava, America's most holiday decorated restaurant and we aren't just talking about the Christmas season! Here's a preview of how the restaurant will look until March 27th!. In recent months Cava has pulled out the stops when it comes to creating a fantasy dining experience, worth the daytrip...
300 Mil Years in the Making – Saratoga’s Reptile Show is Coming!
If you or someone you know is fascinated by reptiles, tell them about the family-friendly reptile show coming to Saratoga Springs later this month. There are over 10,000 different species of reptiles. Some creep, some crawl, others slither, and some freak us the heck out, but all of them share a common ancestor that dates back 300 million years!
Don’t Shovel Your Sidewalk? These Upstate Towns Can Jail You
Depending on which end of New York you’re on, your snow shovel has either been putting in overtime or sitting lonely in the garage. It’s been a very mild winter for snow around Albany. In Buffalo? A much different story. But with our most-historically-snowy days ahead of us, it’s good to know the rules about shoveling in Upstate NY.
Big $45K Take 5 Winner! Ticket Sold in Saratoga County!
The Capital Region wasn't lucky in the whopping $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot, but there was another big winner in the Take 5 drawing on Friday, January 13th. The winning Take 5 numbers for Friday, January 13th evening drawing were 3, 5, 7, 19, and 27. Someone matched all five numbers and since they were the only winning ticket sold, they win $45,713!
Good Chunk Of Snow For Upstate New York Later This Week
After our last snow disappointment, will this be the system to bring good-sized snowfall to the Capital Region?. The last time we had an inkling of a good-sized snowfall, the storm quickly shifted and brought us a whole bunch of rain last week. Looking at winter so far, after a cold and snowy start in December, the season itself has turned.
Mangia! New Venture for Owners of Italian Eatery Opening in Clifton Park
After a fifteen-year run, the Halfmoon Sandwich & Salad Shoppe closed its doors on August 20th. Although it appears to be the end of this establishment, the owners have announced a new venture and an opening date. Announced They Would Open Up a Pizza Place in Clifton Park. According to...
Capital Region Vodka Is Named Top Alcoholic Beverage In US
Dry January may be coming to an early conclusion for many in the Capital Region. That is just what happens when a locally distilled spirit gets the nod as one of the Top Alcoholic Beverages to Kick Off 2023. If you are doing dry January, even if you don't completely give up on the premise, you may be inclined to try just one tasty cocktail featuring what is now a top-ranked and nationally recognized vodka.
Another Stewart’s in Saratoga County Has Big $34K Take 5 Winner!
There have been three Take 5 winners in the Capital Region in the last month. Two of them have come from a Stewart's Shop in Saratoga County in the last week. This latest winner bought their ticket at a Stewart's Shop that is worth over thirty-four thousand dollars. How Much...
Major Eyesore On Route 9 Being Demolished-What Will it Become?
If you drive along Route 9 in the Latham/Cohoes area chances are you have driven by this eyesore. It was an operating motel for quite some time, became apartments, and then it declined. Eventually, it was condemned. Now construction crews are tearing it down. Old Motel Being Demolished Making Room...
John Gray On Why Delmar Convicted Murderer Might Get a Retrial
The morning after John Gray's exclusive one-on-one with convicted axe murderer Chris Proco revealed the possibility of a retrial, Gray joined Brian and Chrissy on 1077 GNA for a deeper dive into the latest developments. The interview is posted below. Back in 2006, Chris Porco from Delmar, NY was convicted...
