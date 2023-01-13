Read full article on original website
Boise Police seek information on burglary suspects
On Sunday night, Boise Police responded to a home on the 8000 block of W Donnybrook Dr for a reported burglary. Evidence indicates unknown suspects entered the home and stole approximately $2,500 in cash. Around 4 p.m., doorbell video shows an adult male wearing blue sweatpants, a windbreaker-style jacket, a...
Man killed in Kuna train collision
The Ada County Sheriff's Department is investigating a fatal collision between an SUV and a train on Kuna/Mora Road.
Boise Police investigating home burglary, seeking video and other information
BOISE, Idaho — After someone stole $2,500 in cash from a Boise home, police are asking anyone with information, including video or pictures, to contact them. The burglary occurred Sunday on West Donnybrook Drive, which is in a neighborhood east of South Maple Grove Road situated roughly between Franklin Road and the Interstate 184 connector, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department.
Road rage is increasing in Caldwell
CALDWELL, Idaho — If you live or work in Caldwell, you might have noticed some drivers being more aggressive lately, and you're not alone. The Caldwell Police Department has seen an increase in road rage incidents. It can start with a driver being cut off, followed by a honk,...
Two men dead in apparent murder-suicide
Two men are dead following a domestic disturbance that is being investigated as a murder-suicide. At 6:30 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to a stabbing on Shelburne Street in Caldwell. They discovered two males on the floor of the home with what looked like multiple stab wounds upon arrival, according to a Caldwell Police release. The circumstances of the deaths will be confirmed in an autopsy. Evidence is currently being...
Two Are Dead After Early Morning Murder Suicide In Caldwell
UPDATE (4:30 PM) Preliminary results have determined that a murder-suicide resulted in the deaths of the two males. The coroner’s office will release the names. Caldwell, Idaho - At 6:30 a.m., officers in Caldwell responded to a 911 call for a stabbing that occurred on Shelburne street. When the officers arrived they discovered two males on the floor of the home with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds. One of them was deceased upon arrival.
Idaho Man Charged in Deadly Fentanyl Case
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho man is facing charges of dealing the deadly drug fentanyl that resulted in the death of another person last year. The U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced a federal grand jury in Boise indicted 36-year-old Tanner Goforth on one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury or death. Goforth is accused of selling fentanyl to another person in May 2022 that killed the victim. Goforth was arrested and charged by Nampa Police on January 12 and is set to be arraigned in a Boise courtroom January 17. The man could face a minimum of 20 years behind prison bars if convicted.
'Our spirits are crushed': Mother grieves loss of 10-year-old son who was fatally struck by pickup truck
Drayko Gaudlip loved riding his scooter and playing basketball. Last week, his life was cut short. “Our spirits are crushed,” his mother, Kimberly McBride, said. Gaudlip, 10, was struck by a red Chevrolet pickup truck while he was riding a scooter on Locust Grove Road and East Chateau Drive in Meridian on Monday evening. The...
Vallow-Daybell case: Judge to hear death penalty challenge, other motions Thursday
FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — Prosecutors in the murder case against Lori Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell say they have sufficient evidence to prove that the death penalty is warranted -- calling the facts in the case, "egregious and heinous." That's one of the prosecution's responses to defense motions...
Nampa man arrested on meth trafficking charge
BOISE, Idaho — A traffic stop on Caldwell Boulevard in Nampa Tuesday led to the arrest of 47-year-old Robert D. Glenn, who has been convicted on seven prior felonies, according to the Nampa Police Department. Police said after a foot pursuit, officers found paraphernalia in Glenn's vehicle. He was...
Amazing Caldwell Fire Rescues Dog 30 Feet In The Air [photos]
We all know the story of the commitment between the chicken and the pig. The chicken lays the eggs, and the pig becomes the meal. A Caldwell dog's devotion is making national headlines for his quest to catch a squirrel. However, the chase led to the canine being rescued by the Caldwell Fire Department.
Idaho man indicted for deadly fentanyl distribution
BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho man faces up to life in prison after he was charged with distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury or death, according to the United States Department of Justice. 36-year-old Tanner Lee Goforth allegedly dealt a substance knowing it contained fentanyl in May...
Judge Closes Case Against Idaho mom Arrested After Taking Kids to Park Despite COVID Closure
BOISE - On Wednesday, Idaho Judge Adam Kimball formally dismissed charges against Sara Brady, a mom who was arrested for in Kleiner Park in Meridian during a COVID-19 closure. Brady was one of several parents who took their children to a playground in the park, which had been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Brady and others argued with Meridian police officers about the constitutionality of the decision.
Police investigating homicide after finding woman dead inside apartment
Nampa police are investigating after discovering a dead woman inside an apartment. Police responded to a 911 call Monday night reporting a dead person inside an apartment in the 1800 block of First Street North in Nampa. The 911 caller, and others on scene, had gone to the apartment to check on the woman because they had not heard from her for several days, according to a Nampa Police Department press release. Nampa Police detectives are investigating the case as a homicide and have not yet identified a suspect, the release said. They are following up on leads and persons of interest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 208-343-COPS or at 208343cops.com. The victim’s identity is not being released, pending family notification, the release said.
Fundraiser, benefit concert held for 11-year-old girl injured by boulder
EMMETT, Idaho — Bailey Erickson is an 11-year-old from Emmett. She was at her grandparent’s house playing outside with her little brother and climbing on rocks, when a boulder suddenly moved, falling on Bailey and crushing her leg. To show support for Bailey, the community packed Ironwood Bar...
Meridian woman accused of embezzling more than $1.7 million from Black Canyon Irrigation District
BOISE, Idaho — A federal grand jury in Boise returned an indictment charging Catherine Skidmore, 55, of Meridian, with 25 counts of wire fraud and 24 counts of money laundering, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced. Skidmore was the Secretary-Treasurer of the Black Canyon Irrigation District from 2014 to 2022.
GoFundMe set up for family of 2-year-old diagnosed with rare cancer
The family of a 2-year-old who was recently diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia has set up a GoFundMe page to help with their travel expenses. Twin Falls locals Andrew and Danielle Sortor are currently rotating schedules to balance work while tending to their daughter, Brexlee, who is seeking treatment near St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital in Boise after being diagnosed with t-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. “We have rotating schedules,”...
Why Were 200 Idaho Foster Kids Shipped Out of State?
Boise, Idaho. An investigation launched by local news outlet CBS2 found more than 200 foster children in Idaho will be sent to homes or public institutions out of state. CBS2 reported 193 children were sent to out-of-state homes while 46 were placed in out-of-state institutions. Idaho Foster Children Transferred to...
VIDEO: A Terrifying & Haunted Mine is 6 Hours Away From Boise
If there is one thing that I will never mess with, it's paranormal entities and all of that stuff. You could add snakes and spiders to that list, but there is something about paranormal energy that is terrifying because you can't escape it. You can't see it, you don't know it's coming, and honestly - how do you stop it?
Report outlines abuses people with developmental disabilities face in Idaho
Maria Juarez knew her son would eventually need help from caregivers other than herself. She knew she would have to expose him to adults outside of her family. Brandon Juarez has Down Syndrome and is unable to speak. When a day came that Maria learned of his abuse, the Nampa mother remembers asking her son […] The post Report outlines abuses people with developmental disabilities face in Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
