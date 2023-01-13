REVEALED: Pamela Anderson's Desperate Last-Ditch Plea To Ex-Husband Kid Rock Before 2006 Divorce

MEGA

Pamela Anderson was once swept off her feet by Kid Rock , but sources claimed she noticed a swift change in their dynamic soon after the now-exes said "I do" in 2006, later pleading for his love and support.

Anderson may pull the veil back on that romance and so much more in her upcoming documentary, Pamela, a Love Story , dropping the first episode on Netflix on January 31.

RadarOnline.com has learned the sex icon made a last-ditch attempt to save her ailing relationship with Rock in the weeks following their nuptials aboard a yacht in St. Tropez.

MEGA

The drama kicked off between the pair in a public way after they duked it out in private. The recording star sent shockwaves when he claimed his former spouse lied about having a miscarriage after they had a marital spat .

Insiders claimed in 2006 that Anderson "exploded" during an emotional phone call with the Picture performer while trying to salvage their relationship.

Anderson apparently became upset with Rock after he delayed a visit to see her in Canada so he could attend a Los Angeles Lakers game, he told Rolling Stone magazine.

MEGA

"She finally comes up with this: 'I just had a miscarriage' … and hangs the phone up," he claimed.

In November of that year, the Baywatch bombshell 's then-publicist issued a statement confirming reports she had a miscarriage and asked that "everyone respect her privacy during this difficult time."

Rock said he was floored by her alleged behavior after getting to Vancouver, claiming she was "partying at this restaurant" and he thought, "'That's a quick recovery from a miscarriage.'"

Rock and Anderson filed for divorce weeks later in 2006, ending their four-month marriage. It was finalized in early 2007.

MEGA

"She told him that he knew she was crying her heart out and he was nowhere in sight . She said everyone cares about her except him," the source alleged, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"After she married him, Pam and Kid were never together," added the tipster. "Then came the miscarriage. Losing the baby devastated her — and she had to go."