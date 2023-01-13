ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Texas Hoops: No. 7 Texas travels to No. 12 Iowa State

The No. 7 ranked Texas Longhorns face a huge week on the road in Big 12 play. [Get Inside Texas Plus until the start of the 2023 season for $29.99!]. The Longhorns (15-2, 4-1) are in Ames, Iowa tonight to take on No. 12 Iowa State (13-3, 4-1) in the first of two conference meetings between the two programs. It will be one of those weird portal homecomings for Texas sophomore guard Tyrese Hunter.
AUSTIN, TX
NC State basketball opponent scouting report: Georgia Tech

NC State basketball 14-4 overall and 4-3 in the ACC and facing a quick turnaround after an emotional overtime home win over ranked Miami on Saturday afternoon. The win has the Pack at No. 26 in the updated Associated Press ranking. NC State is back on the road for a two-game road-stretch this week, starting Tuesday evening at Georgia Tech.
ATLANTA, GA
Spencer Rattler signs NIL deal with Garnet Trust

Garnet Trust announced on Tuesday morning that it had signed a name, image, and likeness (NIL) agreement with South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler. “I want to thank Garnet Trust, its members and its contributors for making this opportunity. possible,” said Rattler in the release announcing the deal. “I have...
COLUMBIA, SC

