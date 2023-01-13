ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Children of Horror Celebration brings horror icons to San Antonio's Wonderland of the Americas

By Christianna Davies
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Current
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vo9XH_0kE2phfS00
This celebration of child horror icons prominently features Children of the Corn stars.
The inaugural Children of Horror Celebration will take place at the Wonderland of the Americas mall this weekend.

Organized by Kings of Horror, the new event celebrates the careers of child actors who played iconic roles in horror cinema. This includes a Children of the  the Corn (1984) reunion featuring John Franklin (
Children of the Corn , The Addams Family ), Courtney Gains ( Children of the Corn ) and John Philbin ( Children of the Corn , Return of the Living Dead ). Actors Miko Hughes ( Pet Sematary , Wes Craven’s New Nightmare ) and Oliver Robins ( Poltergeist, Poltergeist II ) will also appear at the event.

In addition to meet and greets with the guests, the celebration also features nearly 100 artists, vendors, readings and treats. There will also be a kids' costume contest each day on the main stage at 4 p.m., with cash prizes.

“Kings of Horror events began almost a year ago as a year round celebration for horror enthusiasts who prefer not to just wait for October and has continued to grow organically with tremendous support from the community and Wonderland of the Americas,” event coordinator Angel Castorena said in an emailed statement. “Being able to bring these events to a storied location with history like Wonderland and making each event accessible to all walks of like with free general admission makes our team even prouder to be a part of it all.”

The event runs during January 14 and 15. General admission, access to the market, and parking are all free. Celebrity meet and greet passes start at $5, and are free for children 12 and under.

Free, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 14-15, Wonderland of the Americas, 4522 Fredericksburg Rd.,
socialrevoltstore.com/children-of-horror .

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Homeowner hopes to transform historic East Side home into dance studio

SAN ANTONIO – The owner of a historical East Side home is working to honor its history by transforming it into a small dance studio. The owner of the home on the corner of Cactus and Martin Luther King Drive said it has the best view of the Tower of the Americas and the Alamodome. Homeowner Alma Chavarria wants to share her view with the rest of the city.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foodgressing.com

Valentine’s Day San Antonio 2023: Restaurants, Things to Do

Here’s a look at Valentine’s Day San Antonio 2023 featuring special offerings by restaurants. Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Please reach out to me [email protected] or @foodgressing on social media if you are a restaurant that wants to be featured. Provide all the details of your holiday offering in your message. For faster processing, please provide a ready to copy and paste excerpt in paragraph form in a similar format to the restaurants featured below.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

San Antonio Current

San Antonio, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
800K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Antonio Current, San Antonio's award-winning alternative media company, has served as the city's premiere multimedia source of alternative news, events and culture since 1986. We dig deep into the issues that affect our community and we fearlessly cover the most important things happening in San Antonio's cultural landscape.

 https://www.sacurrent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy