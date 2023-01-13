Children of Horror Celebration brings horror icons to San Antonio's Wonderland of the Americas
The inaugural Children of Horror Celebration will take place at the Wonderland of the Americas mall this weekend.
Organized by Kings of Horror, the new event celebrates the careers of child actors who played iconic roles in horror cinema. This includes a Children of the the Corn (1984) reunion featuring John Franklin ( Children of the Corn , The Addams Family ), Courtney Gains ( Children of the Corn ) and John Philbin ( Children of the Corn , Return of the Living Dead ). Actors Miko Hughes ( Pet Sematary , Wes Craven’s New Nightmare ) and Oliver Robins ( Poltergeist, Poltergeist II ) will also appear at the event.
In addition to meet and greets with the guests, the celebration also features nearly 100 artists, vendors, readings and treats. There will also be a kids' costume contest each day on the main stage at 4 p.m., with cash prizes.
“Kings of Horror events began almost a year ago as a year round celebration for horror enthusiasts who prefer not to just wait for October and has continued to grow organically with tremendous support from the community and Wonderland of the Americas,” event coordinator Angel Castorena said in an emailed statement. “Being able to bring these events to a storied location with history like Wonderland and making each event accessible to all walks of like with free general admission makes our team even prouder to be a part of it all.”
The event runs during January 14 and 15. General admission, access to the market, and parking are all free. Celebrity meet and greet passes start at $5, and are free for children 12 and under.
Free, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 14-15, Wonderland of the Americas, 4522 Fredericksburg Rd., socialrevoltstore.com/children-of-horror .
