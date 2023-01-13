ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lite 96.9 WFPG

NJ kids getting high on unregulated ‘cannabis cousin’ product

Marijuana is legally available in New Jersey for recreational use, but you have to be at least 21 years old and go to a regulated dispensary in order to get it. No such rules apply to a similar product derived from the same plant as marijuana, and one New Jersey lawmaker believes the time has come to set strict guidelines and limit how it is sold.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Aldi could be coming to another New Jersey town

Aldi, the German discount grocery store chain, is proposing to build a new store in Branchburg. According to MyCentralJersey, it would be the first Aldi in Somerset County if approved. There is also a new Quick Chek proposed for the site and it is also pending review. Aldi has been...
BRANCHBURG, NJ
trentondaily.com

New Jersey’s Section 8 Waitlist to Reopen Starting January 17th

Of all of life’s basic necessities, housing is undoubtedly one of the most essential. Securing safe, warm housing provides families with a place of respite and relaxation. However, for families who struggle with housing costs, securing a stable place to live can quickly become a significant source of stress. During a time of widespread economic turmoil and rising costs, many families find themselves wondering how they can make ends meet. Thankfully, through programs like Section 8, assistance is available to assure that every New Jerseyan has a place to call home.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Mark Star

HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right

Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lite 96.9 WFPG

NJ records drop in rates of birth complications, risky C-sections

Birthing hospitals across the Garden State have made significant progress in reducing the frequency of major complications that could lead to serious health issues for mothers, or even death. More than 600 cases of maternal mortality were avoided over a five-year period, according to data released in January. Over the...
TAPinto.net

Preservation New Jersey Names The USS Ling One Of The Ten Most Endangered Historic Places In NJ

Hackensack, NJ - Preservation New Jersey (PNJ) has named the USS Ling, a U.S. Navy Balao class submarine docked in the Hackensack River in Hackensack, NJ as one of the ten most endangered historic places in New Jersey.    A statewide non-profit organization dedicated to historic preservation, PNJ was established in 1978 with member support. Through advocacy and education, PNJ supports the cultural diversity and economic vibrancy of New Jersey's various communities.   One of only five submarines from the Balao class built near the conclusion of World War II that is still operational is the USS Ling. The Philadelphia-based Cramp Shipbuilding Company launched...
HACKENSACK, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Northfield NJ
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfpg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy