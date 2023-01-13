Read full article on original website
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland DailyNew York City, NY
‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. HomeWestland DailyHazlet, NJ
Trump's Rape Remarks During Carroll Deposition Say a lot About Him.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Arrest in Fatal Bus StabbingBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bouncer's Lament - The Billymark Bar - Pimp and Ho CentralWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
NJ kids getting high on unregulated ‘cannabis cousin’ product
Marijuana is legally available in New Jersey for recreational use, but you have to be at least 21 years old and go to a regulated dispensary in order to get it. No such rules apply to a similar product derived from the same plant as marijuana, and one New Jersey lawmaker believes the time has come to set strict guidelines and limit how it is sold.
Aldi could be coming to another New Jersey town
Aldi, the German discount grocery store chain, is proposing to build a new store in Branchburg. According to MyCentralJersey, it would be the first Aldi in Somerset County if approved. There is also a new Quick Chek proposed for the site and it is also pending review. Aldi has been...
NJ to consider whether Black residents get reparation payments for slavery
New Jersey Senate and Assembly Committees could soon consider legislation, S386 and A938, that calls for a special task force to be formed to review the history of slavery in the Garden State and propose different ways to offer reparations for Black residents. According to Jean-Pierre Brutus, the senior counsel...
New Jersey Has One of the Best Hummingbird Gardens in the Country
I had no idea about this hummingbird garden in New Jersey. I have a certain bush in my yard that attracts hummingbirds every year. Come spring, less than 70 days away the hummingbirds will migrate to New Jersey. Hummingbirds are one of the favorite birds of New Jerseyans. Thanks to...
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Announces Major Tax Cuts — How Much Will You Save?
By almost any measure, New Jersey has one of the highest tax rates of any state in the country -- for both income and property taxes. The Garden State might never find itself on the lower end of the...
Waitlist for federally subsidized Section 8 housing in NJ now open
New Jersey residents can now pre-apply for Section 8 housing. The program asks residents to pay about one-third of their income to housing costs, and subsidies cover the remaining rent. Residents can submit pre-applications online through Feb. 3. [ more › ]
trentondaily.com
New Jersey’s Section 8 Waitlist to Reopen Starting January 17th
Of all of life’s basic necessities, housing is undoubtedly one of the most essential. Securing safe, warm housing provides families with a place of respite and relaxation. However, for families who struggle with housing costs, securing a stable place to live can quickly become a significant source of stress. During a time of widespread economic turmoil and rising costs, many families find themselves wondering how they can make ends meet. Thankfully, through programs like Section 8, assistance is available to assure that every New Jerseyan has a place to call home.
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right
Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
This Amazing School Is The Oldest In New Jersey And One Of The Oldest In America
So many of us here in New Jersey love the history of this great state, and there is no doubt that our history is a rich one. Some of the things we really love to discover here in the Garden State are the old things, and more specifically, the oldest things, and some of them are around us and we don't even know it.
NJ records drop in rates of birth complications, risky C-sections
Birthing hospitals across the Garden State have made significant progress in reducing the frequency of major complications that could lead to serious health issues for mothers, or even death. More than 600 cases of maternal mortality were avoided over a five-year period, according to data released in January. Over the...
N.J. will allow consumption lounges for legal weed, but there will be rules. Lots of them.
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider, NJ.com’s B2B cannabis industry trade journal and events vertical, is hosting a business meetup Jan. 18 in Jersey City. Tickets are limited. People 21 and older have been allowed to buy weed from licensed dispensaries in New Jersey since April. But they are...
Winter house rentals gain popularity at the Jersey Shore
With the kids out of school, teachers looking for a break, the beautiful beaches, boardwalks, outdoor dining, tons of rides, and festivals, it’s no wonder summer house rentals at the Jersey Shore skyrocket every season. But did you know that winter house rentals at the Jersey Shore are gaining...
Overflowing with reusables? NJ tables plan to bring back paper bags
More than eight months into New Jersey's ban, hopefully you've gotten used to the absence of single-use bags at the supermarket registers. But now you may be dealing with another issue: what do I do with all of these reusable bags?. Advocates suggest there's a gap in the process now...
Stimulus update: Deadline for New Jersey homeowners to apply for $1,500 program in 16 days
New Jersey homeowners only have until the end of this month to apply for a program that will give them up to $1,500 by May 2023.
New Jersey witness photographs circle-shaped objects crossing sky
A New Jersey witness at Lopatcong Township reported watching and photographing a series of red and white, circle-shaped objects at 5:08 p.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Is this the end of horse-drawn carriages in Philadelphia and NYC?
🐴 Philadelphia's horse-drawn carriages have been paused but their fate remains up in the air. 🐴 Celebrities, such as Edie Falco of 'The Sopranos,' are pushing for a ban in NYC. 🐴 The popular tourist attraction has pitted animal advocates against local businesses. Horse-drawn carriages, a controversial...
Preservation New Jersey Names The USS Ling One Of The Ten Most Endangered Historic Places In NJ
Hackensack, NJ - Preservation New Jersey (PNJ) has named the USS Ling, a U.S. Navy Balao class submarine docked in the Hackensack River in Hackensack, NJ as one of the ten most endangered historic places in New Jersey. A statewide non-profit organization dedicated to historic preservation, PNJ was established in 1978 with member support. Through advocacy and education, PNJ supports the cultural diversity and economic vibrancy of New Jersey's various communities. One of only five submarines from the Balao class built near the conclusion of World War II that is still operational is the USS Ling. The Philadelphia-based Cramp Shipbuilding Company launched...
NJ racial equality poll: 26% say Black and white people are treated the same
Most New Jersey adults embrace the state's racial and ethnic diversity, but at the same time acknowledge that we are far from becoming a racially equitable society, according to the latest poll out of Monmouth University. The poll, released in advance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, surveyed more than...
Catholic Church plans to sell 31 acres of N.J. ‘pristine forest’ over objections of neighbors
The Catholic Church is slated to sell acres of woods in Ocean County to a developer, but plans to build dozens of homes on the site have yet to be approved by local officials as some community members are speaking out against the deal. The Church of the Visitation and...
Ocean County Town Named New Jersey’s Best Summer Travel Destination
It's easy to choose New Jersey as the state with great summer destinations. It's not quite as easy to name one town that rises above all the rest. So, what is New Jersey's top summer destination town?. Think of all the great summer travel destinations New Jersey has to offer....
