Nearly a Dozen People Rescued from Rushing Waters in San Diego County
The San Diego and other rivers rose to levels not seen in nearly four years
KPBS
San Diego’s houseless residents deal with heavy rains, flooding
San Diego has once again opened its inclement weather shelter program. KPBS reporter Jacob Aere tells us the storm that’s just moved on was devastating for many of the region’s unsheltered residents.<br/>. The banks of the San Diego River and the areas around it have increasingly provided shelter...
Thousands without power in San Diego County
A plethora of power outages were reported Monday across San Diego County, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.
Heavy rain, wind causes damage throughout San Diego County
This weekend's storm, which rolled over into Monday, caused downed power lines and trees throughout San Diego County.
KPBS
Q&A: San Diego's food waste recycling program
This Wednesday, some San Diegans will put their shiny new green bins on the curb to be taken to city composting facilities, and for the first time they will include food waste. It’s part of the city's new organics recycling program, which began rolling out last week with the delivery of thousands of new kitchen pails and green bins to local residents.
Storm brings high rain totals across San Diego County
The second in a pair of weekend atmospheric rivers continued to bring stormy conditions early on the morning of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
NBC San Diego
Here's How Much Rain Fell in San Diego County Saturday With First Storm
Rain pelted San Diego County Saturday night, but how much rain did San Diego County receive?. Most of the county saw at least an inch unless you live in the desert. San Diego received widespread rain and showers across the region as the first of two Pacific storms hit the region.
KPBS
San Diego battery industry gets federal boost
A pair of San Diego-based companies were recently awarded federal grants for their efforts to improve electric vehicle batteries. Next, we talk to LA Times reporter Sammy Roth about Imperial County farmland being used to generate solar power. Then, some of the most popular New Year's resolutions are ones about getting in shape. KPBS Health Reporter Matt Hoffman takes a look at how some are getting it done and talks with fitness instructors about how goals can help people stick to their resolutions. And, the Chula Vista Elementary School District is moving ahead with plans to convert two of its campuses to Community Schools. Next, The California Report Magazine spoke with journalist Sam Anderson about his podcast telling the story of a 2016 murder in Mendocino County. Finally, San Diego writer Marissa Crane talks about their new novel “I Keep My Exoskeletons to Myself.”
Mission Valley flooding prompts multiple water rescues
It was a busy Monday morning for San Diego Fire-Rescue Department as crews were dispatched to multiple water rescues before daylight.
KPBS
Former San Diego Police officer Deputy Darnell Calhoun mourned
Darnell Calhoun was shot and killed while answering a domestic disturbance call in Lake Elsinore Friday. KPBS met Calhoun last year, as part of a story about officers like him transferring to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. We first met Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun last March at his...
Hardest Rain Expected Overnight After Parts of San Diego County See Almost 3 Inches of Rain
A powerful Pacific storm will continue to bring widespread rain, mountain snow and strong winds to San Diego County through Tuesday. The heaviest activity continued to be expected to arrive after midnight and through midday Monday, according to the National Weather Service, after early light rain shifted into late afternoon downpours on Sunday.
KPBS
Several East County school districts to close Tuesday following stormy weather
Several East County school districts will be closed Tuesday, the result of the stormy weather that has battered San Diego County for several days, the San Diego County Office of Education announced. The Julian Union Elementary School District, Julian Union High School District, Mountain Empire Unified School District, Spencer Valley...
Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Invest in Neighboring San Diego Cities
If you are like many San Diego residents, you may be frustrated with how expensive real estate is around here. You’re not alone. Housing prices have risen dramatically in San Diego, and the surrounding cities, over the past decade. The pandemic also caused real estate prices to surge over the past three years. At this point, you may be ready to jump into the real estate game and buy your first investment property in San Diego. If you’re ready to plunge in, keep reading.
goldrushcam.com
San Diego County Man Sentenced to Four Years in Prison for Charges Related to Jan. 6 Capitol Breach - Defendant Posted Photo of Himself Inside Senate Parliamentarian’s Office
January 16, 2023 - WASHINGTON - Erik Herrera, 35, of El Cajon, California, was sentenced, on January 13, 2023, to 48 months in prison for felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
2 rescued from water after being stranded near Otay Lake
Two men are safe after they were stranded on the other side of some flooded water near Otay Lake Monday, according to the Chula Vista Fire Department.
KPBS
Public defender signs report with false statements
Court transcripts show San Diego County Public Defender Randy Mize admitted under oath last month that he signed off on an investigative report knowing it contained false statements. In other news, the Chula Vista Elementary School District is moving ahead with plans to convert two of its campuses to Community Schools. Plus, we rounded up some of the most popular New Year's resolutions, and the most popular ones were about getting in shape.
Horrific Attack Prompts Woman to Move Back to San Diego County
The attack happened in the Koreatown community of Los Angeles
KPBS
San Diego Unified launches new engagement website for students
San Diego Unified School District launches new student engagement website. Students in the San Diego Unified School District are starting the New Year with a new connection. The district launched an online engagement platform, created by students — for students. "It's really important if you are a student in...
Increase in coyote sightings across San Diego county
SAN DIEGO — People across San Diego County are seeing an increase in coyote sightings. Coyotes are a year-round concern in Southern California, but more so during this time of year, that’s because January-March is mating season. "It is scary, I think they're losing their fear," said Antonio...
KPBS
Energy and agriculture sectors at odds in Imperial County
Drier and hotter weather is making traditional farming across California more difficult. As more farmers close up shop, the remaining dry plots of land in places like Imperial County are often used for a different kind of farming — generating solar power. In recent years, more and more land...
