ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KPBS

San Diego’s houseless residents deal with heavy rains, flooding

San Diego has once again opened its inclement weather shelter program. KPBS reporter Jacob Aere tells us the storm that’s just moved on was devastating for many of the region’s unsheltered residents.<br/>. The banks of the San Diego River and the areas around it have increasingly provided shelter...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Q&A: San Diego's food waste recycling program

This Wednesday, some San Diegans will put their shiny new green bins on the curb to be taken to city composting facilities, and for the first time they will include food waste. It’s part of the city's new organics recycling program, which began rolling out last week with the delivery of thousands of new kitchen pails and green bins to local residents.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego battery industry gets federal boost

A pair of San Diego-based companies were recently awarded federal grants for their efforts to improve electric vehicle batteries. Next, we talk to LA Times reporter Sammy Roth about Imperial County farmland being used to generate solar power. Then, some of the most popular New Year's resolutions are ones about getting in shape. KPBS Health Reporter Matt Hoffman takes a look at how some are getting it done and talks with fitness instructors about how goals can help people stick to their resolutions. And, the Chula Vista Elementary School District is moving ahead with plans to convert two of its campuses to Community Schools. Next, The California Report Magazine spoke with journalist Sam Anderson about his podcast telling the story of a 2016 murder in Mendocino County. Finally, San Diego writer Marissa Crane talks about their new novel “I Keep My Exoskeletons to Myself.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Former San Diego Police officer Deputy Darnell Calhoun mourned

Darnell Calhoun was shot and killed while answering a domestic disturbance call in Lake Elsinore Friday. KPBS met Calhoun last year, as part of a story about officers like him transferring to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. We first met Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun last March at his...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
AlexCap

Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Invest in Neighboring San Diego Cities

If you are like many San Diego residents, you may be frustrated with how expensive real estate is around here. You’re not alone. Housing prices have risen dramatically in San Diego, and the surrounding cities, over the past decade. The pandemic also caused real estate prices to surge over the past three years. At this point, you may be ready to jump into the real estate game and buy your first investment property in San Diego. If you’re ready to plunge in, keep reading.
SAN DIEGO, CA
goldrushcam.com

San Diego County Man Sentenced to Four Years in Prison for Charges Related to Jan. 6 Capitol Breach - Defendant Posted Photo of Himself Inside Senate Parliamentarian’s Office

January 16, 2023 - WASHINGTON - Erik Herrera, 35, of El Cajon, California, was sentenced, on January 13, 2023, to 48 months in prison for felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
EL CAJON, CA
KPBS

Public defender signs report with false statements

Court transcripts show San Diego County Public Defender Randy Mize admitted under oath last month that he signed off on an investigative report knowing it contained false statements. In other news, the Chula Vista Elementary School District is moving ahead with plans to convert two of its campuses to Community Schools. Plus, we rounded up some of the most popular New Year's resolutions, and the most popular ones were about getting in shape.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

San Diego Unified launches new engagement website for students

San Diego Unified School District launches new student engagement website. Students in the San Diego Unified School District are starting the New Year with a new connection. The district launched an online engagement platform, created by students — for students. "It's really important if you are a student in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Increase in coyote sightings across San Diego county

SAN DIEGO — People across San Diego County are seeing an increase in coyote sightings. Coyotes are a year-round concern in Southern California, but more so during this time of year, that’s because January-March is mating season. "It is scary, I think they're losing their fear," said Antonio...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Energy and agriculture sectors at odds in Imperial County

Drier and hotter weather is making traditional farming across California more difficult. As more farmers close up shop, the remaining dry plots of land in places like Imperial County are often used for a different kind of farming — generating solar power. In recent years, more and more land...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy