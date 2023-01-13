Read full article on original website
How To Earn Fire Emblem Engage Free Rewards
To celebrate the launch of Fire Emblem Engage, gamers who have played Fire Emblem Heroes can earn a variety of Fire Emblem Engage free rewards. There are just a couple of hoops to jump through first. Step by Step. First things first, players will need to download the mobile game...
VALORANT Araxys Skins Leaked
VALORANT continues to bring the heat with their gun skins. This time it was leaked a bit earlier than it has been in the past. Normally something comes out at least a few hours before the reveal and this time the leaks were about a day early. Are the leakers starting to get ahead again? Either way, here are the new VALORANT Araxys Skins.
Genshin Impact Fontaine Characters Leak
Thanks to yet another new Genshi Impact leak, players can now take a sneak peek at upcoming characters to be added to the roster. This leak, Genshin Impact Fontaine characters will be in the spotlight this time around. The Leaks. It’s no surprise that Genshin Impact leaks are coming before...
Baby Born Sporting a Tail That Ended in a Fleshy Ball Reminiscent of a Medieval Device at Its Tip
A Brazilian infant had doctors scratching their heads not so much by the fact that he was born with a real human tail but on account of the 1.5-inch-wide ball at the end of it that resembled a meaty medieval club.
VALORANT Map Lotus Potentially Leaked
VALORANT is seemingly back on track with their map additions. After skipping over Episode 4, there will now be new maps in back-to-back episodes. This is a great thing for VALORANT fans as these maps are generally creative and interesting in the way they help players attack either Point A or B. VALORANT Episode 6 is coming up soon and players have been getting antsy to learn more about the maps. Luckily that wait is over as the latest leaks have potentially shown off the newest VALORANT Map, Lotus.
New VALORANT Map Teased Multiple Times
VALORANT is seemingly back on track with their map additions. After skipping over Episode 4, there will now be new maps in back-to-back episodes. This is a great thing for VALORANT fans as these maps are generally creative and interesting in the way they help players attack either Point A or B. VALORANT Episode 6 is coming up soon and players have been getting antsy to learn more about the maps. Here are the teasers for the New VALORANT Map coming soon.
Battle for Olympus Overwatch 2 Leaderboard Tracker
A few days after the start of the Battle for Olympus, people have been beginning to wonder just which character is topping the leaderboards. The character with the most eliminations through the Battle for Olympus will have their likeness immortalized as a statue on Ilios for all to see. The only problem is that players don’t have a live leaderboard to watch the progress of each character. Overwatch 2 players need to wait for the official leaderboard to be revealed via Overwatch 2 social channels. Luckily for those who don’t want to run around looking for each post, TGH has got you covered.
Delivery Driver Pets Porch Cat - the Doorbell Video is Hilarious
The video of a now infamous FedEx driver passing gas after petting a customer's porch-dwelling kitty-cat has caused viral internet and social media hilarity. In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.
Marvel Snap Pro Bundle: Is it Worth it?
In today’s gaming enviroment, almost every developer has transitioned to a free-to-play model with in game transactions. Marvel Snap is a game that is looking to be a bit more aggressive in their pricing when it comes to in-game purchases. With the most recent sale, titled the “Pro Bundle”, Marvel Snap players are a bit unsure whether or buy this new offer. Some deals have offered cards and cosmetics, while this one is all about Collection Level. Players got to know, is it even worth it to grab the Marvel Snap Pro Bundle?
Is There a Potential Roadhog Rework On the Horizon?
Roadhog is one of those characters that players love or hate with a passion. In the initial Overwatch, Roadhog was simply just an annoying character that would pop up in certain metas thanks to an overtuning of his primary fire. However in Overwatch 2 the tank role changed, and tanks received a critical passive. With Roadhog emerging as one of the best tanks in the game, there could be a potential rework in the future.
Apex Legends Spellbound Patch Notes
Apex Legends has just announced its newest event, Spellbound. When it launches players can expect to see not only new cosmetics but even new fixes and changes. Here are the full Apex Legends Spellbound Patch Notes. Patch Notes. Fixed mirage decoys not showing shield regen fx when near a Wattson...
League of Legends Season 13 Patch Schedule [Full 2023 Schedule]
League of Legends is one of the most patched games ever made. This is because Riot Games are always trying to keep things fresh and updated. They make sure that if something is too strong or even too weak that they give the game its best chance to be as close to balanced as possible. During these patches, they also release new content like skins, champions and much more. Teamfight Tactics, generally aligns with these patches as well. With that, one may be wondering, what is the League of Legends 2023 Patch Schedule for Season 13? Here is a look at the League of Legends Season 13 Patch Schedule.
Apex Legends Seer Heirloom Revealed
Apex Legends continues to come out with fun and unique ways to express its characters. Not only are most of the Legends minorities in one way or another but the skins they give them and other in-game items truly bring out the best in each Legend. This has become especially true with the introductions of heirlooms. These items are unique to each Legend and are used while running and meleeing someone. The first one was Wraith and now they are up to Seer. Apex Legends Seer Heirloom has been revealed here is a look at it.
21 Screenshots That Show What Type Of Stupidity You Deal With When Selling Stuff Online
"Since you won this TV in a raffle, donate it to me instead of selling it for money."
Hogwarts Legacy Full Map Potentially Leaked
Although the title still doesn’t release for some time now, the Hogwarts Legacy Full Map has been leaked. Could this be the work of magic? (It wasn’t, It was actually leakers.) **Please note that this leak is coming from unverified sources and could potentially be false**. The Leaks.
All Fire Emblem Engage Returning Characters
With a release date set for January 20, Fire Emblem Engage is nearly upon gamers. What makes this title unique is that characters from past Fire Emblem entries will be making a return. Here is a list of all the Fire Emblem Engage returning characters. Familiar Faces. The majority of...
League of Legends 2023 Champion Roadmap Revealed
During the League of Legends Riot Games Showcase a few major things were revealed. There were new champion names dropped, Aurelion Sol’s reworked finalized, new skins and also a better explanation on Miscope reworks. The part that many people will care most about is the League of Legends 2023 Champion Roadmap. Here is what to expect through most of 2023.
Is Monster Hunter Rise Crossplay?
Monster Hunter Rise is finally making its way to Xbox and Playstation consoles after the release of Monster Hunter World. Since Nintendo Switch users already received the title at an earlier date, it’s fair for gamers to ask, does Monster Hunter Rise feature crossplay?. Multiplayer Experience. Monster Hunter Rise...
All Hogwarts Legacy Pre Order Bonuses
For any aspiring young wizards out there, you’ll be happy to know that the Hogwarts Legacy pre order bonuses will help kick-start your journey at Hogwarts. From the mounts to fashion, you’ll start the school year with an “opti-mystic” attitude. Different Editions. There currently are three...
