Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theonlycolors.com
BBD’s 3pt Shot: Spartan Lineup Shows What it’s Capable of, Even as it Loses. It Also Shows How Small the Margin of Error is as it Loses by 1-point.
Michigan State let a winnable game get away in their matchup against Big Ten leader Purdue. Michigan State dropped the home match up, 64-63, after letting Purdue Center Zach Edey absolutely dominate most of the game. Michigan State had a chance to win it with 1.8 seconds left. An inbounds...
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State Loses Nailbiter To Purdue 64-63: Recap & Analysis
After splitting a couple of road games last week, Michigan State returned to their home court to host Big Ten-leading Purdue, with the chance to get back into a tie for first place with a win. The energy was great inside the Breslin, as it always is, with the Izzone ready to do their part against one of the nation’s top teams. The game proved to be worthy of the raucous atmosphere, a back-and-forth physical game that came down to the wire.
theonlycolors.com
How to Watch Michigan State vs Purdue - Time, TV, and Prediction
The 7 foot 4 inch tower known as Zach Edey and the Purdue Boilermakers are coming to East Lansing. Purdue is ranked number 3 in the country, and number 1 in the Big Ten. The Boilermakers have only lost once this year, a shocker to Rutgers. This game will be...
theonlycolors.com
MSU Takes on Purdue in a Fight at the Top of the Big Ten
Big Ten basketball is nothing if not predictable, in at least one sense - the middle of the league is going to spend the first couple months of the calendar year punishing one another. The question is, how big is that middle piece?. At the bottom end, it seems safe...
theonlycolors.com
Elijah Collins Chooses His Next Team
Former Michigan State running back Elijah Collins has announced he will be joining Oklahoma State. The red shirt senior has one more year of eligibility thanks to the NCAA waivers for the 2020 season. Collins became a fan favorite in his red shirt freshman year when he ran for almost...
Comments / 0