Champaign, IL

BBD’s 3pt Shot: Spartan Lineup Shows What it’s Capable of, Even as it Loses. It Also Shows How Small the Margin of Error is as it Loses by 1-point.

Michigan State let a winnable game get away in their matchup against Big Ten leader Purdue. Michigan State dropped the home match up, 64-63, after letting Purdue Center Zach Edey absolutely dominate most of the game. Michigan State had a chance to win it with 1.8 seconds left. An inbounds...
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan State Loses Nailbiter To Purdue 64-63: Recap & Analysis

After splitting a couple of road games last week, Michigan State returned to their home court to host Big Ten-leading Purdue, with the chance to get back into a tie for first place with a win. The energy was great inside the Breslin, as it always is, with the Izzone ready to do their part against one of the nation’s top teams. The game proved to be worthy of the raucous atmosphere, a back-and-forth physical game that came down to the wire.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
MSU Takes on Purdue in a Fight at the Top of the Big Ten

Big Ten basketball is nothing if not predictable, in at least one sense - the middle of the league is going to spend the first couple months of the calendar year punishing one another. The question is, how big is that middle piece?. At the bottom end, it seems safe...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Elijah Collins Chooses His Next Team

Former Michigan State running back Elijah Collins has announced he will be joining Oklahoma State. The red shirt senior has one more year of eligibility thanks to the NCAA waivers for the 2020 season. Collins became a fan favorite in his red shirt freshman year when he ran for almost...
EAST LANSING, MI

