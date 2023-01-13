Read full article on original website
KPBS
San Diego battery industry gets federal boost
A pair of San Diego-based companies were recently awarded federal grants for their efforts to improve electric vehicle batteries. Next, we talk to LA Times reporter Sammy Roth about Imperial County farmland being used to generate solar power. Then, some of the most popular New Year's resolutions are ones about getting in shape. KPBS Health Reporter Matt Hoffman takes a look at how some are getting it done and talks with fitness instructors about how goals can help people stick to their resolutions. And, the Chula Vista Elementary School District is moving ahead with plans to convert two of its campuses to Community Schools. Next, The California Report Magazine spoke with journalist Sam Anderson about his podcast telling the story of a 2016 murder in Mendocino County. Finally, San Diego writer Marissa Crane talks about their new novel “I Keep My Exoskeletons to Myself.”
KPBS
Energy and agriculture sectors at odds in Imperial County
Drier and hotter weather is making traditional farming across California more difficult. As more farmers close up shop, the remaining dry plots of land in places like Imperial County are often used for a different kind of farming — generating solar power. In recent years, more and more land...
KPBS
Q&A: San Diego's food waste recycling program
This Wednesday, some San Diegans will put their shiny new green bins on the curb to be taken to city composting facilities, and for the first time they will include food waste. It’s part of the city's new organics recycling program, which began rolling out last week with the delivery of thousands of new kitchen pails and green bins to local residents.
KPBS
San Diego’s houseless residents deal with heavy rains, flooding
San Diego has once again opened its inclement weather shelter program. KPBS reporter Jacob Aere tells us the storm that’s just moved on was devastating for many of the region’s unsheltered residents.<br/>. The banks of the San Diego River and the areas around it have increasingly provided shelter...
NBC San Diego
$51.3M Erased From Overdue SDG&E Bills. Here's How to Check Your Bill
Around 113,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers with overdue bills incurred during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic have automatically received debt relief through the California Arrearage Payment Program, it was announced Tuesday. Over the weekend, the CAPP erased a total of $51.3 million in overdue balances SDG&E...
Thousands without power in San Diego County
A plethora of power outages were reported Monday across San Diego County, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.
With board walkout, SANDAG is already off to a rocky year
Nine board members at the San Diego Association of Governments walked out of their first meeting of the year over growing frustrations that the agency’s weighted voting structure is weakening the voice of the smaller cities they represent. The move is likely to continue board discord as SANDAG continues...
times-advocate.com
9 mayors walk out of SANDAG—Escondido’s among them
At Friday’s meeting of the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) board meeting nine mayors stalked out of the meeting because they object to the weighted voting system that basically puts most decision-making on transportation funds in San Diego County into the hands of the City of San Diego.
Coast News
Escondido not changing RV parking rules yet
ESCONDIDO — The City Council has postponed consideration of stricter RV parking regulations until more information is available regarding permits, city regulations and potential safe parking lots for unhoused individuals living in mobile homes. Due to a vacant District 3 seat, the council’s four-member board failed to approve the...
theregistrysocal.com
Citymark Communities Buys 1.5-Acre Residential Development Site in San Diego for $5.5MM
San Diego, Calif. – Colliers today announced the $5,550,000 sale of a 1.5-acre residential development site located at 4830 Noyes St., San Diego, CA 92109, in north Pacific Beach. The buyer, Citymark Communities, plans to build 11 custom homes and renovate an existing 1930s Spanish-style home. The new homes...
kusi.com
Sewage spill leads to closure of San Diego Bay and county coastline
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Several beaches and bodies of water — including San Diego Bay — remain closed today owing to sewage spills, according to the county’s Department of Environmental Health and Quality. The new beach management actions were announced late Monday, and include the closures...
San Diego roofing company fielding hundreds of calls after recent storm
Local roofing company fielding hundreds of call after recent storm. Owner says they received over 300 calls on Monday.
3 California cities among highest for life expectancy, report finds
Researchers also found that moving to California might actually make your life longer.
Parking structures submerged in water, flooded roads after series of storms moved through San Diego
As San Diego slowly starts to dry out from the recent storms, the City of San Diego is left to clean it all up.
Nearly a Dozen People Rescued from Rushing Waters in San Diego County
The San Diego and other rivers rose to levels not seen in nearly four years
Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Invest in Neighboring San Diego Cities
If you are like many San Diego residents, you may be frustrated with how expensive real estate is around here. You’re not alone. Housing prices have risen dramatically in San Diego, and the surrounding cities, over the past decade. The pandemic also caused real estate prices to surge over the past three years. At this point, you may be ready to jump into the real estate game and buy your first investment property in San Diego. If you’re ready to plunge in, keep reading.
NBC San Diego
People Trapped in Floodwaters, Trees Topple Into Homes as Storm Ravages San Diego County
A powerful storm system swept across San Diego County overnight, leaving in its wake downed trees, flooded roadways, power outages and more damage Monday morning. The rainfall, which already dumped more than 3 inches of rain in parts of inland and coastal San Diego County over the last two days, was expected to continue during Monday's morning commute -- albeit much lighter than overnight's downpours -- leaving the possibility for dangerous roadways.
