ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPBS

San Diego battery industry gets federal boost

A pair of San Diego-based companies were recently awarded federal grants for their efforts to improve electric vehicle batteries. Next, we talk to LA Times reporter Sammy Roth about Imperial County farmland being used to generate solar power. Then, some of the most popular New Year's resolutions are ones about getting in shape. KPBS Health Reporter Matt Hoffman takes a look at how some are getting it done and talks with fitness instructors about how goals can help people stick to their resolutions. And, the Chula Vista Elementary School District is moving ahead with plans to convert two of its campuses to Community Schools. Next, The California Report Magazine spoke with journalist Sam Anderson about his podcast telling the story of a 2016 murder in Mendocino County. Finally, San Diego writer Marissa Crane talks about their new novel “I Keep My Exoskeletons to Myself.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Energy and agriculture sectors at odds in Imperial County

Drier and hotter weather is making traditional farming across California more difficult. As more farmers close up shop, the remaining dry plots of land in places like Imperial County are often used for a different kind of farming — generating solar power. In recent years, more and more land...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Dan Parker - Best Life Home Team

A Call to Action for San Diego's Affordable Housing Crisis

In this economy, the purchase or selling of property can often be tricky. We always encourage our clients to buy low or at the best price available, but if you’re in the market to buy today and can’t wait – we feel your pain! The affordability has worsened to an extent where now the city, county, and state are planning long-term solutions for this ‘affordability crisis.’ Read on to learn what steps the local government is putting in motion to help with this crisis.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Q&A: San Diego's food waste recycling program

This Wednesday, some San Diegans will put their shiny new green bins on the curb to be taken to city composting facilities, and for the first time they will include food waste. It’s part of the city's new organics recycling program, which began rolling out last week with the delivery of thousands of new kitchen pails and green bins to local residents.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego’s houseless residents deal with heavy rains, flooding

San Diego has once again opened its inclement weather shelter program. KPBS reporter Jacob Aere tells us the storm that’s just moved on was devastating for many of the region’s unsheltered residents.<br/>. The banks of the San Diego River and the areas around it have increasingly provided shelter...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

$51.3M Erased From Overdue SDG&E Bills. Here's How to Check Your Bill

Around 113,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers with overdue bills incurred during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic have automatically received debt relief through the California Arrearage Payment Program, it was announced Tuesday. Over the weekend, the CAPP erased a total of $51.3 million in overdue balances SDG&E...
SAN DIEGO, CA
times-advocate.com

9 mayors walk out of SANDAG—Escondido’s among them

At Friday’s meeting of the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) board meeting nine mayors stalked out of the meeting because they object to the weighted voting system that basically puts most decision-making on transportation funds in San Diego County into the hands of the City of San Diego.
ESCONDIDO, CA
Coast News

Escondido not changing RV parking rules yet

ESCONDIDO — The City Council has postponed consideration of stricter RV parking regulations until more information is available regarding permits, city regulations and potential safe parking lots for unhoused individuals living in mobile homes. Due to a vacant District 3 seat, the council’s four-member board failed to approve the...
ESCONDIDO, CA
kusi.com

Sewage spill leads to closure of San Diego Bay and county coastline

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Several beaches and bodies of water — including San Diego Bay — remain closed today owing to sewage spills, according to the county’s Department of Environmental Health and Quality. The new beach management actions were announced late Monday, and include the closures...
SAN DIEGO, CA
AlexCap

Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Invest in Neighboring San Diego Cities

If you are like many San Diego residents, you may be frustrated with how expensive real estate is around here. You’re not alone. Housing prices have risen dramatically in San Diego, and the surrounding cities, over the past decade. The pandemic also caused real estate prices to surge over the past three years. At this point, you may be ready to jump into the real estate game and buy your first investment property in San Diego. If you’re ready to plunge in, keep reading.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

People Trapped in Floodwaters, Trees Topple Into Homes as Storm Ravages San Diego County

A powerful storm system swept across San Diego County overnight, leaving in its wake downed trees, flooded roadways, power outages and more damage Monday morning. The rainfall, which already dumped more than 3 inches of rain in parts of inland and coastal San Diego County over the last two days, was expected to continue during Monday's morning commute -- albeit much lighter than overnight's downpours -- leaving the possibility for dangerous roadways.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy