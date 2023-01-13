Read full article on original website
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Ed Reed posts explicit-filled live after viral comments
Ed Reed, Bethune-Cookman's coach-in-waiting had more to say on Sunday after his earlier post went viral. The post Ed Reed posts explicit-filled live after viral comments appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Eagles will host Giants in Divisional Round of NFL Playoffs this weekend
The Philadelphia Eagles will host the New York Giants in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.
Look: Dallas Cowboys Star Has Blunt Message For Stephen A. Smith
Moments after the Dallas Cowboys had routed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-14, in Monday night's wild-card game, Trevon Diggs had just one thing on his mind: Getting even with Stephen A. Smith. In a social media clip relayed by SportsCenter, Diggs took to social media and delivered a message to ...
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Sends Message of Support For Mike McCarthy
The Dallas owner again addressed the standing of the team’s coach following the 31–14 rout of the Bucs on Monday night.
Eagles give crucial Jalen Hurts injury update as Giants playoff clash looms
The bye week proved fruitful for Jalen Hurts. After being limited in practice leading up to the regular-season finale against the Giants, the Eagles quarterback was a full go in practice on Tuesday leading up to the Divisional Round rematch. “He’s better today than he was two weeks ago,” Eagles coach Nick Siriani said. “He’s continuing to get better and he feels good. I’ll let him tell you how he feels. But looking forward to seeing him go out there and practice today and go through everything today.” Hurts, who is dealing with a right shoulder injury, missed two games late in the...
Dak Prescott Shines as Cowboys Dominate Buccaneers in NFC Wild-Card Showdown
The Dallas Cowboys' win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a team effort, with the defense also playing a crucial role in the victory. Fox 4 reports they held the Buccaneers to just 14 points, intercepted Tom Brady twice, and sacked him three times. The Cowboys' defense also limited the Buccaneers' running game, holding them to just 51 yards on the ground.
Look: Eagles Injury Report Had Notable Omission
On Tuesday, the Eagles released their initial injury report for the divisional round of the playoffs. Fans quickly noticed that Jalen Hurts wasn't on it. Hurts has been dealing with a shoulder sprain since Dec. 18. He missed two games for the Eagles before returning in Week 18. The fact ...
Tom Brady sure sounded like he was saying goodbye to the Bucs
Is this the end for Tom Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? On Monday night, Brady and Co. hosted the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round, but Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and others were simply too much. Just like that, the season is over for Tampa Bay, but there's...
Cowboys are oozing with confidence heading into the NFL Playoffs
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is ready to go. He is awaiting the playoff opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is oozing with confidence. The Cowboys (and the Buccaneers) got an extra day of rest since their playoff opener is on Monday night. While the rest is nice, McCarthy explained that his team did not necessarily need it.
Giants’ Daniel Jones-Isaiah Hodgins combo pays dividends | Receiver draws comp to ex-Eagles star
Justin Jefferson got the pre-game headlines. But Isaiah Hodgins was the post-game winner following Sunday’s NFC Wild Card Game between the Giants and Vikings. New York shut down Minnesota’s leading man, holding him to 47 yards, while Hodgins emerged as quarterback Daniel Jones’ favorite target in the 31-24 win.
Cowboys' Jerry Jones reacts to playoff scheduling disadvantage Dallas will be facing against 49ers
The Cowboys' big win over the Buccaneers on Monday night marked their first road playoff victory since 1992, but it's not a win that they'll get to celebrate for very long due to the way the NFL playoff schedule is set up. The Cowboys will be playing their next game...
