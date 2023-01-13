ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Athlon Sports

Look: Dallas Cowboys Star Has Blunt Message For Stephen A. Smith

Moments after the Dallas Cowboys had routed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-14, in Monday night's wild-card game, Trevon Diggs had just one thing on his mind: Getting even with Stephen A. Smith.  In a social media clip relayed by SportsCenter, Diggs took to social media and delivered a message to ...
New York Post

Eagles give crucial Jalen Hurts injury update as Giants playoff clash looms

The bye week proved fruitful for Jalen Hurts. After being limited in practice leading up to the regular-season finale against the Giants, the Eagles quarterback was a full go in practice on Tuesday leading up to the Divisional Round rematch. “He’s better today than he was two weeks ago,” Eagles coach Nick Siriani said. “He’s continuing to get better and he feels good. I’ll let him tell you how he feels. But looking forward to seeing him go out there and practice today and go through everything today.” Hurts, who is dealing with a right shoulder injury, missed two games late in the...
The Spun

Look: Eagles Injury Report Had Notable Omission

On Tuesday, the Eagles released their initial injury report for the divisional round of the playoffs. Fans quickly noticed that Jalen Hurts wasn't on it.  Hurts has been dealing with a shoulder sprain since Dec. 18. He missed two games for the Eagles before returning in Week 18.  The fact ...
atozsports.com

Cowboys are oozing with confidence heading into the NFL Playoffs

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is ready to go. He is awaiting the playoff opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is oozing with confidence. The Cowboys (and the Buccaneers) got an extra day of rest since their playoff opener is on Monday night. While the rest is nice, McCarthy explained that his team did not necessarily need it.
12up

12up

