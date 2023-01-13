Sunday Morning: Mostly cloudy. Lower 20s. Sunday Afternoon: Mostly sunny. Upper 20s. Sunday Evening: Partly cloudy. Upper 10s. Monday: Mostly sunny. Upper 20s. The days are slowly getting longer again. We have gained almost 20 additional minutes of sunshine since the 1st of January! Speaking of sunshine, we will be seeing a little more of that at least for the next couple days. This morning we are dealing with a blanket of low-level clouds. These clouds will clear for most of us by the afternoon, but it will take a little longer for areas closer to Syracuse due to lake-effect moisture. Temperatures today will barely reach the low 30s, so I would say it would be a perfect day for any outdoor winter activities minus the fact that most of CNY lacks decent snow on the ground.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO