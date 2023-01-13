Read full article on original website
Resident At Lillian Cooper Apts Utica Ny Fears for His Life After Complaining About Codes Violations to Government.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Memphis Rapper Arrested in Utica Ny Known for Hit Song with Newboyz.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Joseph Putrello The New Jadakiss Of Utica Ny Coffee.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Lillian Cooper Apts Utica New York Reports Unhealthy Living Conditions.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Memphis Rapper Known for Hit Song with Newboyz Arrested in Utica Ny Leaving Syracuse.Source MoneyUtica, NY
WKTV
Woodland Farm Brewery hosting Music Bingo Ball
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Woodland Farm Brewery will host a Music Bingo Ball, presented by CNY Comedy on Feb. 10. Cards and dabbers will be given to those who want to participate while music from the 80s and 90s will play. Short breaks will be taken between rounds so guests can grab a drink and bite at the bar.
WKTV
Turning Stone restaurant to offer brunch on weekends
VERONA, N.Y. -- The Turning Stone's 7 Kitchens, a market-style buffet will now offer brunch on the weekends. The menu will include 'action stations' where guests can watch while a chef prepares their food. There will be an omelet station, pancake/french toast station, breakfast burrito station and more. Brunch will...
WKTV
Big Jays Pizzeria opens second location in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – When Jason Jaegers took a chance opening a pizza restaurant during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, he had no idea his success would allow him to open a second location in his hometown. Jason, who was born and raised in Rome, operates Big Jays Pizzeria...
WKTV
Packy's Pub returns under new ownership
WASHINGTON MILLS, NY - Packy's Pub, a staple in the local community since 1985 has some new owners. To celebrate, they held a ribbon cutting ceremony, along with the New Hartford Chamber of Commerce, on Sunday. There was plenty of free appetizers and door prizes, along with a cash bar.
WKTV
Create pottery at Ladies' night in Old Forge Wednesday
OLD FORGE, N.Y. -- The View Center in Old Forge is offering a ladies' night on Wednesday where those who attend can enjoy a drink while making a pocket planter. Pottery Manager, Alaina Hall will give step-by-step instructions to the class, whether you're a beginner or experienced. Attendees will learn how to build, texture, stamp and glaze their pieces.
WKTV
Utica Zoo encourages community to share memories of Polly the cockatoo
UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Zoo is encouraging community members to share their memories of Polly the cockatoo, who passed away earlier this month after 53 years at the zoo. The Zoo created a page on its website sharing Polly’s history, stories from staff members, photos, videos and letters from students who remember Polly visiting their school.
WKTV
Utica jazz musician passes away
Carmen Caramanica, local musician and author, has passed away. Local jazz musician, Carmen Caramanica, passes away. Carmen Caramanica, a local musician and author, has passed away.
WKTV
WATCH: Eugene Romano's funeral service at Our Lady of Lourdes
UTICA, N.Y. – Calling hours for local entrepreneur and philanthropist, F. Eugene "Gene" Romano, were held Monday morning at Our Lady of Lourdes Church. The funeral Mass started at 1 p.m. and was streamed live online here. Romano died Jan. 7 at the age of 94. He founded Pacemaker...
WKTV
Utica Monday Nite receives investment from KeyBank donation
UTICA, N.Y. -- The KeyBank Foundation has invested a total of $545,000 in support of workforce development and community initiatives including, Utica Monday Nite. Utica Monday Nite was part of a group of organizations that each received part of $245,000 which came from KeyBank's total investment. “KeyBank’s purpose is to...
WKTV
Local jazz musician, Carmen Caramanica, passes away
UTICA, N.Y. – Carmen Caramanica, a local musician and author, has passed away. The guitarist had performed with Tony Orlando and Raquel Welch before forming The Carmen Caramanica Jazz Trio. In the fall, the self-taught musician published a book about his experiences called “It Started with a Guitar: Six...
WKTV
New York Mills schools placed on lockout Tuesday after man tried to enter building
NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. (UPDATED) – New York Mills Union Free School District went into a lockout after a man tried to enter the building Tuesday morning. School officials say they know who the man is but he has no connection to the school. Police say it is believed to be a homeless man named Jonathan Becker.
WKTV
Two local organizations help the public get food and stay warm
UTICA, N.Y. -- Upstate Family Health Center together with Mohawk Valley Community Action Agency, officially moved its food cupboard to its waiting area, inside the health center on Noyes Street. The food cupboard is available to patients who are in need, thanks to the generous donations made by staff and...
WKTV
Customer with gun stops assailant at New Hartford Applebee's
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.-- Police in New Hartford arrested a Utica man who allegedly tried to attack workers at Applebee's on Commercial Drive Saturday but was stopped by a customer with a handgun. Police were first called to the restaurant around 6:40 p.m. for a fight in progress. When they arrived...
WKTV
No snow causes headaches for north country businesses
Old Forge, N.Y.-- It's normal to hear snowmobiles in Old Forge in the winter. This winter has been far from normal and that is causing issues for businesses in the area. Sam Krantz is the manager of Otter Lake Station, a restaurant popular with snowmobilers. "The insurance companies, the electric...
WKTV
Harts Hill Inn luncheon honors Martin Luther King Jr.
WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- A luncheon took place at Harts Hill Inn, located in Whitesboro, honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. The event was The Mohawk Valley Frontiers 29th annual event and celebrated Dr. King's spirit of community, unity and leadership. The Frontiers, are a dedicated civic service organization...
WKTV
Fire on Willowvale Avenue under investigation
NEW HARTFORD, NY (WKTV) - Fire crews were on the scene for more than two hours getting a house fire on Willowvale Avenue in New Hartford under control Saturday night. The fire started at about 8:15 Saturday night at 9234 Willowvale Ave. Crews from New Hartford, Clayville, and Sauquoit Fire...
WKTV
Leatherstocking Credit Union accepting scholarship applications
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- The Leatherstocking Credit Union is now accepting applications from high school seniors for its scholarship, which is offered annually. Those who wish to apply can print out a form from the website or pick one up from the credit union located at 24 Glen Avenue in Cooperstown.
WKTV
Sunrise and sunset times for the near future
Sunday Morning: Mostly cloudy. Lower 20s. Sunday Afternoon: Mostly sunny. Upper 20s. Sunday Evening: Partly cloudy. Upper 10s. Monday: Mostly sunny. Upper 20s. The days are slowly getting longer again. We have gained almost 20 additional minutes of sunshine since the 1st of January! Speaking of sunshine, we will be seeing a little more of that at least for the next couple days. This morning we are dealing with a blanket of low-level clouds. These clouds will clear for most of us by the afternoon, but it will take a little longer for areas closer to Syracuse due to lake-effect moisture. Temperatures today will barely reach the low 30s, so I would say it would be a perfect day for any outdoor winter activities minus the fact that most of CNY lacks decent snow on the ground.
WKTV
Missing 58-year-old Herkimer County man found deceased
SALISBURY, N.Y. – On Monday, New York State Police located 58-year-old Jan L. Dager, deceased in a wooded area about half a mile from his home. According to police, the scene appears consistent with a natural death. Dager was from Salisbury and reported missing from his home on Heller...
