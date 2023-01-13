ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 3 Day” game were:

2-1-0, Fireball: 5

(two, one, zero; Fireball: five)

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

