Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023L. CaneFlorida State
Highly-rated local restaurant opens in FloridaKristen WaltersBrooksville, FL
Looking for Something? Florida's Monkey Island Monkeys Still 'On Vacation' Until Further NoticeUncovering FloridaBrooksville, FL
Honoring The Fallen- The Dade Massacre 187 Years LaterMark StoneBushnell, FL
Young Adults Celebrate Graduation With Help From CareerSourceModern GlobePasco County, FL
Related
fox35orlando.com
These Florida Lottery games have multiple $2 million, $1 million top prizes available
LAKE MARY, Fla. - If you want to become an instant millionaire without breaking the bank, these new lottery scratch-off games may be for you. On Monday, the Florida Lottery launched four new Gold Rush Doubler lottery games, ranging in price from $1 to $10. Two of the games offer multiple million-dollar top prizes.
Citrus County Chronicle
Birdwatchers rewarded at St. Marks NWR
When I reached the outer levee at St. Marks NWR it was almost first light, and there was a half moon hanging in a lonely starless sky. Across the salt marsh, the receding edge of last night’s front formed a low gray border on the Eastern horizon. A light cream-colored band separated it from the pure pale blue of the morning sky.
iheart.com
This Is Florida's Best Buffet
Why have a full-course meal when you can eat as much as you want in one sitting? That's the beauty of buffets, where you can enjoy different kinds of dishes at once. Even indecisive eaters can find something they like. For those curious about these all-you-can-eat joints, Yelp found the...
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023
There's no denying that many of Florida's larger cities are somewhat modern and metropolitan, and many residents like them that way. However, there is a subset of Florida residents and visitors to the sunshine state who prefer "old Florida," or the quaint, smaller towns which have remained somewhat untouched over the years. For the most part, you can avoid the crowds of the bigger cities and still enjoy what Florida has to offer in these under-the-radar, smaller towns.
Highly-rated local restaurant opens in Florida
Florida has a new local restaurant serving small plates, wine, and beer from all over the world. So far, feedback from local patrons has been very positive. Read on to learn more.
Earn up to $225k by working at Buc-ee's: Why its employees are the happiest in Texas, South Carolina, and Florida?
Buc-ee's needs no introduction. It is one of the most reputed and fastest-growing companies in Texas, the United States. It not only has locations in Texas but also in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Colorado, and Kentucky.
wfla.com
Tampa Bay teacher shows off her epic moves in viral dance battle video with student
Sumner High School teacher Yolanda Turner knows how to break it down on the dance floor! Just before the holidays, she joined a student dance battle during a well-deserved break from exams. She faced off against eighth grader O’rian Person, which was caught on camera and shared on social media. The dancing duo stopped by Daytime to recreate their viral moment and to give us a Reason to Smile (presented by Raulerson Dental Associates).
Mini golf experience Pixar Putt coming to Fort Lauderdale and more stories from the Sunshine State
Hello readers! We're back this week and highlighting more of our favorite NewsBreak stories from Florida contributors. We’ve got stories on Florida's Monkey Island, the mini golf experience coming to Fort Lauderdale later this month, where to find the best tacos in Florida and more.
21 Beaches In Florida With The Clearest Water
Florida beaches are great because they offer some of the clearest water and finest sand in the world. The Gulf of Mexico provides an ideal environment for these unique features, making it one of the few places on Earth where this can be found.
wild941.com
Someone In Florida Has A Winning Mega Millions Ticket
Congratulations to the person in Maine who won the $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot. The drawing was Friday night and the person who purchased the winning ticket is a lone winner. That jackpot is the second largest Mega Millions prize ever and the fourth largest in the history of the United States. The Mega Millions winning numbers were: 30-43-45-46-61. The Gold Mega Ball was 14 and The Megaplier was 2.
Polk County man takes home $5M top lottery prize
A Polk County man is going home a millionaire after he claimed a top prize playing the $5,000,000 Cashword scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Florida
Cheapism put the spotlight on every state's best under-the-radar destination.
Man wanted for molestation in Florida caught in Indiana
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A man wanted out of Florida for “lewd and lascivious” molestation was taken into custody nearly 700 miles away in Daviess County, Indiana. The Washington Police Department says officers received a tip about the whereabouts of Travis Wayne Davis, a man facing charges in Bay County, Florida. The 42-year-old man […]
wild941.com
Giant Items Popping Up On Florida Beaches
A conservation group in Miami is making a statement. They have placed enlarged cigarette butt statues in the sand on Miami Beach. The display encourages people to pay attention to the new law that bans smoking on several Florida beaches. According to the director of Florida Conservation at Ocean Conservancy, “Cigarette butts may be small, but they have a lasting, harmful effect on our wildlife and ocean.”
Citrus County Chronicle
Body of man missing since Hurriane Ian found on sunken boat
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — The remains of a man who was reported missing after Hurricane Ian hit Florida's Gulf Coast last year have been recovered from a sunken sailboat, sheriff's officials said. The Lee County Sheriff's Office said Sunday that the remains were identified as James “Denny" Hurst,...
fox13news.com
Keystone, Odessa residents fight back against planned housing development
TAMPA, Fla. - People are moving to Florida in record numbers. According to the US Census Bureau, Florida is the fastest growing state in the nation. As people continue to move to the state, more housing developments are popping up – including one in Keystone, Odessa. It’s known for...
click orlando
Walt Disney World offers Florida residents special ticket deal
BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has a special ticket offer for Florida residents who want to visit the theme parks in early 2023. With the Disney Weekday Magic Ticket, Florida residents are able to visit the theme parks Monday through Friday through April 27. [TRENDING: Central Florida’s...
Florida citrus growers face challenges from lowest crop yield in more than 80 years
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida’s agriculture commissioner said citrus growers are ready to meet the challenges that resulted in the lowest crop yield in over 80 years. Commissioner Wilton Simpson announced Thursday that the latest crop forecast is now worse than the original estimate. The biggest issues were freezes,...
Remains of Hurricane Ian Victim Discovered Over 100 Days After Storm Hit Florida
It’s been more than 100 days since Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida’s southwestern coast, and authorities are still discovering human remains believed to be victims of the monstrous Category 4 storm. The deadliest storm since Katrina, Hurricane Ian slammed into the Sunshine State on September 28. The...
Florida Has One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table ranked the best steakhouses in the country, and one popular Florida restaurant made the cut.
Comments / 0