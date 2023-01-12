Read full article on original website
An Obituary: William C. Ryder
William C. Ryder, 87, of Bedford, died on Jan. 13, 2023. He was born and raised in Wakefield and was the son of the late Claude and Miriam (formerly Sculley) Ryder. He was a graduate of Wakefield High School and earned his bachelor’s degree in engineering from Tufts University and Master’s in engineering from Northeastern University. He served in the US Army in England and Germany from 1955 to 1958.
Election 2023: Renae Nichols running for Library Trustee
It is with great enthusiasm that I announce my candidacy to serve as a member of the Board of Library Trustees. As an elementary school librarian, I fully understand the importance and the value of a great community library. I would be honored to serve as a trustee to support the library mission and advocate for policies and programs that support the needs of our community.
An Obituary: Richard A. Hill
Richard A. Hill, 65, of Bedford, died on Jan. 12, 2023, at the E.N. Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital. He was the son of the late Roy R. and Helen L. (Harnett) Hill and was raised in Jamaica Plain. In his early years, he was an altar server at Blessed Sacrament...
Superintendent’s Update ~ January 13
Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for January 13, 2023, including a Performing Arts Update, Athletics Update, Martin Luther King, Jr Holiday, Bedford Embraces Diversity MLK Celebration, The Help Line, BHS Textile Collection, Budget Update, and Save the Date for the CSF of Bedford Dollars for Scholars Virtual Trivia Night. Hello...
Town Census: Birthdays
This week, the Annual Town Census landed in Bedford mailboxes. It’s important to return to the form. As stated on the back: “compliance with this State requirement provides proof of residence, protection of voting rights, veteran’s bonus, housing for the elderly and related benefits as well as providing information for your community.” One of the resources the List of Residents creates is information for first responders.
Bedford Fix It Shop Expands Its Hours and Days
The Bedford Fix It Shop is offering an additional day and time for item drop offs at the Council on Aging, 12 Mudge Way. The Fix-It Shop is accepting drop offs from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. People are invited come on in with their item, and fill out paperwork about themselves and the item. The Fix It Shop will contact people with any questions about their item.
Bedford Minuteman Scholarship Trust Thanks Everyone Who Purchased Luminaries
The Bedford Minuteman Scholarship Trust thanks all those who purchased luminaries this past year. Special thanks go to Paul and Neil Couvee and their staff at Chip–In Farm and Suzanne Schmul Koller (Suzanne & Company), both of whom were responsible for more than 400 kit sales. In addition, the...
Prof. Dan Breen’s “Great Moments in Polar Exploration” Series Begins Sunday, Jan. 22 at the Library
Undeterred by the chill of a Massachusetts winter, Prof. Dan Breen will give his Bedford audience a taste of REAL winter with his “Polar Exploration” lecture series starting on Sunday, Jan. 22 and continuing on successive Sundays through the end of February. The talks begin at 2 p.m. and conclude at 4 p.m. Those who have attended in years past know that two hours with Prof. Breen go by in a flash, as he illuminates his subject with wit and depth of knowledge.
JGMS Heart Awards for December
Submitted by Jonathon Hartunian, John Glenn Middle School Principal. At John Glenn Middle School, students act in a way that shows Honor, Empathy, Acceptance, Responsibility, and Tenacity. Students put forth great effort to display the core values and each month the school recognizes the students who have represented what JGMS stands for with the HEART Award.
Early Decision’ a Pre-Holiday Focus for Some BHS Seniors
In the week leading up to the holiday break, one would expect the Bedford High School halls to buzz with plans for vacation and a decrease in stress levels. However, all around the high school, one topic also loomed large: seniors who applied to college “early decision” received their responses.
Election 2023: Sarah McGinley Announces Candidacy for School Committee
I am pleased to announce my candidacy for election to the Bedford School Committee. As the mother of three children attending Bedford public schools, I am deeply vested in the quality of education children receive in our district, and I am committed to our continued shared success. If elected to the Bedford School Committee, I will make decisions with an eye towards academic excellence and inclusion, to best support all of our students.
“Establishing the Value of Urban and Suburban Trees” Seminar on Jan. 11
All interested Bedford residents are welcome to register for an online seminar from 7 to 8 p.m. this Wednesday, Jan. 11: “Beyond Beauty: Establishing the Value of Urban and Suburban Trees,” presented by David Bloniarz, Project Coordinator, USDA Forest Service Urban Natural Resources Institute, UMass Amherst. For event...
Another Biomedical Research Firm Plans Crosby Drive Location
The latest addition to Bedford’s biomedical lineup is a Taipei-based firm that says it aims “to deliver new biologics in hematology and oncology.”. PharmaEssentia is preparing an “innovation research center” in facilities at 36 Crosby Drive, an Anchor Line Partners and Alloy Properties research park known as The Core at Crosby.
Small Business is the Focus of Free Seminar on Jan. 19
The Town of Bedford, in coordination with Middlesex Community College and the Massachusetts Innovation Network, has scheduled a free seminar titled, “How to Start and Operate a Small Business.”. The event is planned from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Jan. 19 in Café East in the Campus Center...
Bedford Recreation Department, a lot, I mean a lot more than kids soccer! Adult Programs Galore.
We started a new series called “Did You Know” last fall. The idea is to highlight some of the numerous resources available here in town. Many of them are free. Next up: Recreation Department, a lot, I mean a lot more than kids soccer!. We are very lucky...
Parents Diversity Council Hosting Two Events This Month
The Parents Diversity Council will collaborate with Flatbread Company at 213 Burlington Rd. for a fundraising event from 3 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12. The restaurant will contribute a portion of the proceeds from all dine-in and take-out flatbread orders. The menu is available at https://flatbreadcompany.com/. The Parents...
Next up: Caregiving Resources – FREE CLASS to be offered by Minuteman Senior Services
We’ve started a new series called “Did You Know?” The idea is to highlight some of the numerous resources available here in town. Many of them are free. Next up: Caregiving Resources – FREE CLASS to be offered by Minuteman Senior Services. Did you know that...
The Gallery @First Parish on the Common Celebrates 10 Years of Art
Ten years ago, First Parishioner and artist Maria Green said as she walked through the upstairs rooms in the church “this beautiful space would make a nice art gallery.” When she shared this idea that First Parish should have a gallery to showcase art made by parishioners as well as artists from the larger community, a group of visual artists from the church met to brainstorm how an arts ministry could be realized.
Library to Celebrate Lunar New Year
It’s the Year of the Rabbit in the Chinese calendar and the Bedford Free Public Library will be celebrating with a program of crafts, stories, and music in the Children’s Room on Jan. 21 from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. The Library is partnering with the Parents Diversity Council...
An Obituary: Betty B. Drouilhet
Betty B. Drouilhet, a resident of Carleton-Willard Village in Bedford, died on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in the presence of her three children, Ann, Stephen, and Susan. Betty was born and raised in Somerset, Pennsylvania. As a young woman, she aspired to be a doctor, and she received her Bachelor of Science in biology from Albright College in Reading, Pennsylvania.
