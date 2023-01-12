The Bedford Fix It Shop is offering an additional day and time for item drop offs at the Council on Aging, 12 Mudge Way. The Fix-It Shop is accepting drop offs from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. People are invited come on in with their item, and fill out paperwork about themselves and the item. The Fix It Shop will contact people with any questions about their item.

BEDFORD, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO