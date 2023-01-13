Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Less than 24 hours after severe weather, winter weather is about to take hold across the mountains. Thankfully, this one will be warmer than the last one. Whatever temperature it was at your house at midnight was your daytime high on Friday. For most, it was likely around the 40-degree mark. By the time you wake up, we should be in the mid to upper 30s in most locations and we will continue to slowly drop throughout the day and into the nighttime hours. The rain should change over to snow pretty quickly today and it could be heavy at times. Now, before you get all excited about accumulation, we still don’t think most of the valley locations will get much. Here is our final call for snowfall through Saturday morning.

