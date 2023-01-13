ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 4 Day” game were:

1-3-1-4, Fireball: 3

(one, three, one, four; Fireball: three)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

