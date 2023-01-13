Read full article on original website
wfmynews2.com
12-year-old identified in Winston-Salem double shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are desperate for the community to come forward with information about a double shooting that injured one person and killed a sixth grader. According to police, Enedy Penaloza Morales died in the shooting that took place at Weston Park around 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
Winston-Salem man accused of firing gun inside abandoned home
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man was arrested on Tuesday after firing a gun in an abandoned home, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. At 10:29 a.m., officers with the Violent Firearm Investigations Team were following up on an unrelated investigation near 23rd Street and Dunleith Avenue. A man, later identified as […]
Durham woman and teenager shot, injured while in vehicle, police say
A Durham woman was shot and injured while in a vehicle, according to Winston-Salem police.
abc45.com
Juvenile Found Shot in Gholson Street Residence
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Sunday around midnight, Winston-Salem Police arrived to the scene of a reported shooting on the 1300 block of Gholson Street. Officers soon located the victim, a juvenile, suffering from a gunshot wound inside a nearby home. According to the victim they were show while walking on Gholson Street. The victim was hospitalized and is listed in stable condition.
Victim with life-threatening injuries brought to Winston-Salem hospital
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has life-threatening injuries from a shooting, but Winston-Salem police say they don’t know where it happened yet. According to the police, just after 7 a.m. Monday a victim who had been shot multiple times was “dropped off” at an area emergency room. His injuries are considered life-threatening. It is […]
Siding ripped off home, following shooting that caused a car to crash into a Winston Salem house
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Damage remains along the 2800 block of Thomasville Rd. following a late-night shooting that caused a car to crash into a home. The crash happened around 1:00 a.m. Monday morning. According to police, the victims said they were driving in the area and tried to pass...
Man killed while trimming tree in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died from injuries sustained while trimming a tree on Saturday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to the 1400 block of Belleauwood Street to assist Winston-Salem firefighters in the rescue of a man who was injured while trimming a tree. Investigators say that the victim. […]
Winston-Salem police investigating after radio towers damaged
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating after multiple radio towers were damaged last week. Josh Graham, with WSJS, says 101.5 FM/AM 600 is temporarily down and listeners can tune into the show at 104.9 FM, 103.1 FM or online. Stu Epperson, president and founder of Truth Network, told FOX8 he believes […]
alamancenews.com
Woman arrested for attack on convenience store clerk
Police in Burlington have arrested a 40-year-old white woman for an assault on a convenience store clerk that reportedly left the victim hospitalized in critical condition. Dimond Desire Levario was ultimately taken into custody less than eight hours after the assault took place at the Burlington Grill and Food Mart at 217 Ireland Street on Saturday afternoon.
WXII 12
Police plea for public's help as family of 12-year-old shot Sunday remembers her uplifting spirit
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A local family is mourning the loss of a 12-year-old girl following a weekend of gun violence across the Piedmont Triad. Enedy Morales was killed on Sunday after shots were fired during an altercation at Weston Park in Winston-Salem. Police are now pleading with the public...
Man charged with DWI after shooting into, ramming vehicle on US 220, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after allegedly shooting into a car and then ramming it during a road rage incident. Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to US 220 Business just south of McDowell Road on Friday about an armed person. Deputies spoke with the victim who said that […]
Woman killed in head-on crash on NC 150 in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is dead after a crash on N.C. 150 in Davidson County, according to Highway Patrol. At 7:25 p.m. Monday, troopers responded to a report of a crash on N.C. 150, south of Crews Lake Road. Troopers say Rebecca Raeann Reagan, 25, of Lexington, was driving a 2005 Toyota […]
WXII 12
Gunshot victim shows up to hospital with life-threatening injuries
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man showed up to a hospital after being shot Monday morning, police said. Winston-Salem officers responded to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital after being alerted about a man that arrived with a gunshot wound. Police are not sure where the shooting took place and...
abc45.com
EnergyUnited Plant Suffers Gunfire Damage
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — An equipment alarm this morning at the Pleasant Hill Substation alerted EnergyUnited to transformer damage. Gunshot evidence was seen at the Post Road location in Thomasville, but there was no outage or interruption in service. The FBI and SBI are both investigating this attack. “EnergyUnited...
NC man charged with shooting, killing wife in their Mooresville home
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville man was charged with shooting and killing his wife at their home Sunday afternoon, police said. Mooresville police responded to a reported shooting at a home on Laurel Glen Drive in the Cherry Grove subdivision a little after 5 p.m. Sunday. The caller, 39-year-old Derik Thomas Trocke, told 911 dispatchers that he shot his wife. When officers arrived, they found 39-year-old Annalene Julia Trocke dead from a gunshot wound.
abc45.com
Two people injured after shooting in Winston-Salem
Winston-Salem — Two people are injured after two separate shootings happened at the same time in Winston-Salem. Officers responded to two separate shootings that were happening at the same time. Officers arrived at 800 Rich Ave., where they found a 55-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the back while standing outside on the sidewalk. After shooting the first victim the suspect drove to 1600 Mt. Zion Place where they shot an 18-year-old male in the upper leg. The suspect vehicle was located shortly thereafter but was unoccupied.
abc45.com
Papa John's Armed Robbery Suspects at Large
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Monday around 10:00 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery at the Papa John’s Pizza at 1015 E. Cone Boulevard. Two men armed with a handguns entered the business and took an unknown amount of cash before leaving on foot. The suspects were described as...
wccbcharlotte.com
No Bond For Mooresville Man Accused Of Shooting, Killing Wife
MOORESVILLE, N.C. – 39-year-old Derik Trocke, a husband and father, is behind bars, charged with first degree murder in the death of his wife, 39-year-old Annalene. Mooresville Police say Derik called 911 late afternoon on Sunday from the family’s home and told them he shot his wife. We’ve requested a copy of that 911 call. When officers arrived, they say they found Annalene dead inside the house. They say the collected evidence and interviewed Derik, before arresting him.
Suspect with restraining order tries to break into home, deputies report
RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Randolph County Sheriff's Office responded to a burglary on Colonial Loop in Randleman, NC on Jan. 14. The caller reported that Dustin Aaron Bennett, 33, was attempting to break into their home while a family member was inside. Deputies arrived to the scene to see Bennet...
abc45.com
Car Crashes Into Home After Being Shot
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Monday morning around 1:00 a.m., Winston-Salem Police responded to the 2800 block of Thomasville Road on a reported shooting and vehicle collision. Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle that had struck the residence located at 2815 Thomasville Road, with four people inside the car. According to...
