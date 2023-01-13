Winston-Salem — Two people are injured after two separate shootings happened at the same time in Winston-Salem. Officers responded to two separate shootings that were happening at the same time. Officers arrived at 800 Rich Ave., where they found a 55-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the back while standing outside on the sidewalk. After shooting the first victim the suspect drove to 1600 Mt. Zion Place where they shot an 18-year-old male in the upper leg. The suspect vehicle was located shortly thereafter but was unoccupied.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO