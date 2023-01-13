NC Lottery
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:
Cash 5
03-28-29-33-38
(three, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $476,000
Lucky For Life
03-17-21-24-44, Lucky Ball: 10
(three, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-four, forty-four; Lucky Ball: ten)
Mega Millions
30-43-45-46-61, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2
(thirty, forty-three, forty-five, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
Pick 3 Day
2-1-0, Fireball: 5
(two, one, zero; Fireball: five)
Pick 3 Evening
4-1-1, Fireball:
(four, one, one; Fireball: zero)
Pick 4 Day
1-3-1-4, Fireball: 3
(one, three, one, four; Fireball: three)
Pick 4 Evening
7-7-8-8, Fireball: 7
(seven, seven, eight, eight; Fireball: seven)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 404,000,000
