Self-Described ‘Alpha Male’ Boycotting M&Ms After Candy Release Supporting Women, Says Men Who Buy M&Ms Are ‘Soft, Woke, Beta Males’

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland DailyNew York City, NY
‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. HomeWestland DailyHazlet, NJ
Trump's Rape Remarks During Carroll Deposition Say a lot About Him.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Arrest in Fatal Bus StabbingBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bouncer's Lament - The Billymark Bar - Pimp and Ho CentralWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
Woman shaves teen daughter's head as punishment after girl highlights her hair without permission
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I've always enjoyed experimenting with my hair. Although I've never had the nerve to dye it pink, green, or blue, I've definitely spent time as a blonde, a brunette, a redhead, and a black-haired goth girl, even as an adult.
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Teen bride stunned when mother-in-law forces her to pack trunks filled with clothes to send to 'the old country'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother married my father when she was a naive eighteen-year-old woman and he was a worldly divorcé. As a young bride, my mother was exposed to many things she had never experienced, and one of those things was sending trunks of clothing and other goods back home to the old country.
21 Screenshots That Show What Type Of Stupidity You Deal With When Selling Stuff Online
"Since you won this TV in a raffle, donate it to me instead of selling it for money."
‘Entitled Bridezilla’ Refuses to Let Sister Bring Newborn Baby to Child-Free Wedding
Child-free weddings aren't all that uncommon these days. However, one woman is refusing to attend her sister's wedding because she can't bring her baby. Sharing her situation on Reddit, the woman explained she is currently pregnant and by the time her sister Lisa's wedding comes around, she will have a 5-month-old newborn.
Reddit Slams ‘Miserable’ Woman Who Doesn’t Want Husband to Walk His Sister Down the Aisle
A woman is being slammed online after admitting she doesn't want her husband to walk his sister down the aisle at the sister's upcoming wedding. Venting on Reddit, the woman shared she finds it weird that her sister-in-law asked her husband to accompany her down the aisle, even though their father is still alive.
Remember That Weird Viral Pink Sauce? You Can Now Buy It at Walmart, Apparently
TikTok's viral pink sauce might soon be coming to a store near you!. The controversial condiment will be stocked at various Walmart locations nationwide for a limited time this year. Beginning mid-January until July 2023, the pink sauce made famous on social media in 2022 will be sold in select...
‘Immature’ Man Tricks Partner Into Eating Vegan Meal
A man was roasted on Reddit after he admitted to tricking his non-vegan husband into eating a completely plant-based meal. "He loves his steak and bacon and generally isn't too interested in trying vegan options. However, I've been trying to get him to at least consider eating more plant-based meals for the sake of his health," the man, who has been vegan "for about a year," wrote via Reddit.
Reddit Agrees With Man Who Refused to Split Work Bonus With Stay-at-Home-Mom Wife
Ever since he refused to share his work bonus with his wife, one man says he's noticed a lot of "tension" in his marriage. Sharing his situation on Reddit, the man, 40, explained that every year for Christmas his in-laws usually give his wife, 39, money. However, due to some financial hardships, her parents were unable to give as much money as they usually do this past holiday.
Open Letter to SouthCoast Restaurants: Please Hop On the Butter Candle Trend
There is a new food trend catching fire online that you need to jump on immediately. It’s a butter candle and it’s as delicious as it sounds. Author and influencer Meg Quinn recently shared her take on the recipe that has mouths watering across the world. This isn’t just a butter-scented candle. This is an actual candle made of butter.
