January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month in Illinois
January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month in Illinois. Carol Merna, CEO of the Center for Prevention of Abuse in Peoria, told The Center Square that eight out of 10 human trafficking victims in Illinois are Illinois natives. “It is a crime that occurs when a trafficker uses force, fraud or...
Rural hospitals planning for tough 2023
One-point-four million Illinoisians depend on small rural hospitals for care, but most under-25-bed hospitals are fighting to keep their doors open. Randall Dauby is CEO of Pinckneyville Community Hospital, a critical care hospital with 21 inpatient beds in southern Illinois. “Small rural hospitals are struggling to the point where many...
Gun ban phone scam making rounds in Illinois
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department wants us to make you aware of a phone scam involving the assault weapons ban signed into law in Illinois. The Illinois Sheriffs Association says someone is using its name and opposition to the new law to try and take money from unsuspecting donors.
Illinois restaurants weathering the economic storm
Illinois restaurants continue to tread lightly, as adversity hits them from multiple directions. Illinois Chamber of Commerce President Todd Maisch recently responded to the effect inflation has had on Illinois restaurants. The combination of inflation, rising costs, staffing shortages and current and potential employees demanding higher pay can be a...
