WISN

Milwaukee police looking for missing 13-year-old girl

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a missing persons report for a 13-year-old Milwaukee girl. Jayla C. Lamon-Gray was last seen at home, in the 7800 block of North 64th Court, at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Police said she is not a critical missing but asks that anyone with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South side stabbing: Milwaukee man charged with attempted homicide

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and stalking after a Jan. 10 stabbing on the city's south side. Prosecutors say Jonathan Castanon-Varela, 34, stabbed his estranged wife inside her home. Court records show she'd filed a restraining order against him months before that was in effect at the time.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine police seek help locating missing person

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing person. Officials say Misty Smith was last seen on Jan. 10 around 7:40 a.m. near 15th and Wisconsin Avenue. She was last seen wearing a gray, fuzzy sweater, orange zip-up sweater, blue jeans...
RACINE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee duplex set on fire, suspect barricades himself

MILWAUKEE — A man started a fire Tuesday morning in a duplex and then barricaded himself inside on North 65th Street and West Carmen Avenue. Donald Eison has lived in the duplex for two years; he said heard a knock on the front door early Tuesday morning. "A man...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Southridge Mall parking lot shooting, boy hurt, another arrested

GREENDALE, Wis. - A boy was shot in the parking lot of Greendale's Southridge Mall near 76th and Grange Monday evening, Jan. 16. Police said the shooting happened around 7 p.m. The boy was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Police arrested a second boy in the...
GREENDALE, WI
CBS 58

Suspect accused of shooting MPD officer pleads guilty

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- A man accused of shooting a Milwaukee police officer last year is back in court today. Jetrin Rodthong, 22, entered a guilty plea this afternoon and received a sentencing date. This is all surrounding an incident that happened late January 2022. Court documents state that Rodthong...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Investigation underway after inmate dies at Waukesha County Jail

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An investigation is underway after a 34-year-old inmate was pronounced deceased at the Waukesha County Jail. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office says on Tuesday, Jan. 17, just after 6 a.m., the 34-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in his cell during a routine check. Correctional staff...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis drunk driving crash; woman accused, slammed into porch

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Police say a 35-year-old woman from West Allis was arrested for "operating while intoxicated, second offense" after crashing a car into a home near 86th and National early on Sunday, Jan. 15. Officers received a report of a car striking a house around 2:45 a.m. Sunday....
WEST ALLIS, WI
NBC26

Milwaukee man arrested in Fond du Lac following near 10-mile chase

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody in Fond du Lac after a near 10-mile high-speed chase throughout Fond du Lac County. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office stated that a deputy observed a vehicle speeding on Interstate 41 northbound in the area of Highway B in the town of Byron at 12:42 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan 17.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Video: rescue crews save woman from car in pond

MILWAUKEE — New body camera footage from a snowstorm in December shows first responders acting quickly to save a woman from a car partially submerged in a pond. WISN 12 News obtained the body camera footage from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Dec. 22.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Milwaukee house shot-up following argument

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting Sunday morning around 9:30 a.m. on North 38th Street just north of Hampton. The bullet shell casings appear to be from a rifle. At least nine holes can be seen in the front of the house, with some through the window. Detectives could be seen using trajectory rods at the house, tools which are used to determine which direction the shots came from. They're also only used when a bullet passes through at least two objects, suggesting the bullets likely went all the way through the interior walls.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Friends gather in memory of postal worker shot and killed

MILWAUKEE — Friends and co-workers gathered at Skybox Sports Bar in memory of a Milwaukee postal worker who was shot and killed on the job. Aundre Cross died while on the job in a shooting on Dec. 9 at 65th Street and Lancaster Avenue in Milwaukee. Marc Cobb, a...
MILWAUKEE, WI

