WISN
Milwaukee police looking for missing 13-year-old girl
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a missing persons report for a 13-year-old Milwaukee girl. Jayla C. Lamon-Gray was last seen at home, in the 7800 block of North 64th Court, at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Police said she is not a critical missing but asks that anyone with...
wearegreenbay.com
Shooting incident at Wisconsin mall parking lot, juvenile injured & suspect in custody
GREENDALE, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect was taken into custody following a reported shooting at a Wisconsin mall’s parking lot. According to the Greendale Police Department, on January 16 around 7 p.m., multiple 911 calls came in saying someone was shot in the east parking lot of Southridge Mall. The mall is located at 5300 South 76th Street.
WISN
Have you seen them? St. Francis police searching for vandals caught on camera
SAINT FRANCIS, Wis. — St. Francis police released a video on Tuesday in hopes of finding three vandalism suspects. According to a release, the trio caused $30,000 dollars in damage at Superior Equipment and Supply at 4550 Brust Avenue on Sept. 21. According to the company's website, the business is a commercial kitchen supply store.
WISN
VIDEO: Stolen Kia being driven by young teen crashes into Glendale squad car
Glendale police said an officer was taking a prisoner to the Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility when the stolen SUV crashed into the squad car. A 13-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy were arrested.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South side stabbing: Milwaukee man charged with attempted homicide
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and stalking after a Jan. 10 stabbing on the city's south side. Prosecutors say Jonathan Castanon-Varela, 34, stabbed his estranged wife inside her home. Court records show she'd filed a restraining order against him months before that was in effect at the time.
CBS 58
Racine police seek help locating missing person
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing person. Officials say Misty Smith was last seen on Jan. 10 around 7:40 a.m. near 15th and Wisconsin Avenue. She was last seen wearing a gray, fuzzy sweater, orange zip-up sweater, blue jeans...
WISN
Milwaukee duplex set on fire, suspect barricades himself
MILWAUKEE — A man started a fire Tuesday morning in a duplex and then barricaded himself inside on North 65th Street and West Carmen Avenue. Donald Eison has lived in the duplex for two years; he said heard a knock on the front door early Tuesday morning. "A man...
wlip.com
Suspect Shot; Dies After Allegedly Pointing Gun At Deputies Following Chase
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A suspect is dead after an officer involved shooting yesterday. It happened after the suspect led authorities on a chase from Racine into Kenosha County. The suspect vehicle crashed at highways 45 and KR in the Town of Paris. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that the...
Kenosha police pursuit, standoff ends with arrest of 40-year-old man
A 40-year-old Kenosha man was arrested Monday after a brief police pursuit and standoff. Officers attempted to pull over a man wanted for felony domestic violence charges around 4:30 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southridge Mall parking lot shooting, boy hurt, another arrested
GREENDALE, Wis. - A boy was shot in the parking lot of Greendale's Southridge Mall near 76th and Grange Monday evening, Jan. 16. Police said the shooting happened around 7 p.m. The boy was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Police arrested a second boy in the...
2 teens shot and injured in West Allis, police say
A 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy both suffered gunshot injuries during an incident in West Allis Sunday morning, police say.
CBS 58
Suspect accused of shooting MPD officer pleads guilty
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- A man accused of shooting a Milwaukee police officer last year is back in court today. Jetrin Rodthong, 22, entered a guilty plea this afternoon and received a sentencing date. This is all surrounding an incident that happened late January 2022. Court documents state that Rodthong...
CBS 58
Investigation underway after inmate dies at Waukesha County Jail
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An investigation is underway after a 34-year-old inmate was pronounced deceased at the Waukesha County Jail. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office says on Tuesday, Jan. 17, just after 6 a.m., the 34-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in his cell during a routine check. Correctional staff...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis drunk driving crash; woman accused, slammed into porch
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Police say a 35-year-old woman from West Allis was arrested for "operating while intoxicated, second offense" after crashing a car into a home near 86th and National early on Sunday, Jan. 15. Officers received a report of a car striking a house around 2:45 a.m. Sunday....
NBC26
Milwaukee man arrested in Fond du Lac following near 10-mile chase
FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody in Fond du Lac after a near 10-mile high-speed chase throughout Fond du Lac County. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office stated that a deputy observed a vehicle speeding on Interstate 41 northbound in the area of Highway B in the town of Byron at 12:42 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan 17.
WISN
Video: rescue crews save woman from car in pond
MILWAUKEE — New body camera footage from a snowstorm in December shows first responders acting quickly to save a woman from a car partially submerged in a pond. WISN 12 News obtained the body camera footage from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Dec. 22.
WISN
Milwaukee house shot-up following argument
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting Sunday morning around 9:30 a.m. on North 38th Street just north of Hampton. The bullet shell casings appear to be from a rifle. At least nine holes can be seen in the front of the house, with some through the window. Detectives could be seen using trajectory rods at the house, tools which are used to determine which direction the shots came from. They're also only used when a bullet passes through at least two objects, suggesting the bullets likely went all the way through the interior walls.
CBS 58
Officer-involved shooting in Kenosha County leaves one suspect dead
TOWN OF PARIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation issued a release on Tuesday morning to confirm that the suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting in the Town of Paris on Monday, Jan. 16 did not survive their injuries. A vehicle pursuit began...
WISN
Friends gather in memory of postal worker shot and killed
MILWAUKEE — Friends and co-workers gathered at Skybox Sports Bar in memory of a Milwaukee postal worker who was shot and killed on the job. Aundre Cross died while on the job in a shooting on Dec. 9 at 65th Street and Lancaster Avenue in Milwaukee. Marc Cobb, a...
