Dense Fog Advisory For Bozeman and Helena Through Tuesday Morning
When it hasn't been snowing, it's been very foggy in the valleys of southwest Montana so far this week. Dense fog has created dangerous driving conditions at times. There are a few tricks for driving in foggy conditions, and Montanans aren't the best at remembering them sometimes. (The complaining on local driving/weather conditions groups will prove me right on that.) Anyway, this the is most important tip from Weather.gov:
NBCMontana
Light snow & valley fog to impact morning commute; scattered showers continue this week
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Butte/Blackfoot Region in effect through 10AM Monday morning. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in valley areas, with 2 to 5 inches in the mountains. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect through 3PM Monday afternoon for the Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass,...
406mtsports.com
Q&A: Sonny Lubick remembers late Sonny Holland, who shared Butte and Montana State ties
BOZEMAN — If someone wants their son to become a successful football coach, naming him Sonny and living in Butte are good starting points. Sonny Lubick was born in March 1937 in Butte. Sonny Holland was born in the same place in the same month one year later. Both went on to be head coaches at Montana State, with Lubick succeeding Holland in 1978 after several years coaching together. Lubick was Holland’s defensive coordinator on the 1976 Division II national championship Bobcats.
Hot And Fresh Since 1948, This Is Montana’s Oldest Fast Food Spot
Call me a sucker for nostalgia, but I love history. I especially love history when it involves food. Here in Montana, we have quite the culinary history, from pasties to legendary steakhouses to one of the oldest Chinese restaurants in the country, Montana is pretty eclectic. Let's be honest, there's...
Built With Love: Famous Montana Steakhouse Reopens After Fire
One of the most iconic steakhouses in Montana is reopening following a fire that destroyed the business in 2021. The Lahood Park Steakhouse is one of the longest continuously operating steakhouses in Montana. According to their website, the steakhouse first opened in 1928. It was a welcoming sight for weary travelers from Butte to Bozeman.
Montana Storm Alert: 40 MPH Wind and 12″ Mountain Snow Possible
Get ready for a slow commute and fresh round of shoveling, especially in southern Gallatin and Madison Counties. Driving with poor conditions might be a significant issue during commute times. Lots of mountain snow and very gusty winds are possible in the higher elevations with this storm. Gallatin and Madison...
