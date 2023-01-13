ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

MY 103.5

Dense Fog Advisory For Bozeman and Helena Through Tuesday Morning

When it hasn't been snowing, it's been very foggy in the valleys of southwest Montana so far this week. Dense fog has created dangerous driving conditions at times. There are a few tricks for driving in foggy conditions, and Montanans aren't the best at remembering them sometimes. (The complaining on local driving/weather conditions groups will prove me right on that.) Anyway, this the is most important tip from Weather.gov:
Q&A: Sonny Lubick remembers late Sonny Holland, who shared Butte and Montana State ties

BOZEMAN — If someone wants their son to become a successful football coach, naming him Sonny and living in Butte are good starting points. Sonny Lubick was born in March 1937 in Butte. Sonny Holland was born in the same place in the same month one year later. Both went on to be head coaches at Montana State, with Lubick succeeding Holland in 1978 after several years coaching together. Lubick was Holland’s defensive coordinator on the 1976 Division II national championship Bobcats.
Built With Love: Famous Montana Steakhouse Reopens After Fire

One of the most iconic steakhouses in Montana is reopening following a fire that destroyed the business in 2021. The Lahood Park Steakhouse is one of the longest continuously operating steakhouses in Montana. According to their website, the steakhouse first opened in 1928. It was a welcoming sight for weary travelers from Butte to Bozeman.
