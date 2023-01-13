ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menomonie, WI

WHAT’S NEW? WoodWind Park Shares Chalet Construction Updates

You’ve probably been missing all of the fun things to do at WoodWind Park (E7115 1058th Ave, Wheeler) since they’ve been closed for their Chalet construction, but have no fear – the end is near. The demolition and renovation of the park’s chalet started in the spring...
WHEELER, WI
Ghostlight Players: Filling a Community Need, Theater Group Looks to Future

Courtney Ernste, a longtime Menomonie local and member of the Menomonie Theater Guild, created Ghostlight Players in October of 2020 in the midst of and in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the group has put on two shows of “Puffs” and is gearing up for “Footloose”, its first musical. More than that, it’s filling a community's need.
MENOMONIE, WI

