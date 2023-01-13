Courtney Ernste, a longtime Menomonie local and member of the Menomonie Theater Guild, created Ghostlight Players in October of 2020 in the midst of and in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the group has put on two shows of “Puffs” and is gearing up for “Footloose”, its first musical. More than that, it’s filling a community's need.

MENOMONIE, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO