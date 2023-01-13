ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Dry January, Go Fish Market: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

By San Antonio Current Staff
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Current
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oBmri_0kE2iFFz00
Martha Stewart stars in Tito’s Handmade Vodka's DIY January campaign.
The Current 's most-read food news ran the gamut this week, covering openings, culinary celebrations and a Texas-based company's star-powered Dry January campaign. Let's jump in.

Our top story centers around DIY queen Martha Stewart's partnership with Texas-based Tito's Vodka on a campaign that's as funny as it is nonsensical. Check out the video if you haven't already.


Readers also wanted to read about the openings of a new high-high fish market and wine stop near Pearl plus a new coffee shop on the far North side.

Stories on National Pizza Week — which runs through this Saturday — a free Asian New Year Festival also racked up plenty of interest. Because, well, who doesn't like pizza and free?

Read on for more.
