Dry January, Go Fish Market: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
The Current 's most-read food news ran the gamut this week, covering openings, culinary celebrations and a Texas-based company's star-powered Dry January campaign. Let's jump in.
Our top story centers around DIY queen Martha Stewart's partnership with Texas-based Tito's Vodka on a campaign that's as funny as it is nonsensical. Check out the video if you haven't already.
Readers also wanted to read about the openings of a new high-high fish market and wine stop near Pearl plus a new coffee shop on the far North side.
Stories on National Pizza Week — which runs through this Saturday — a free Asian New Year Festival also racked up plenty of interest. Because, well, who doesn't like pizza and free?
Read on for more.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Our top story centers around DIY queen Martha Stewart's partnership with Texas-based Tito's Vodka on a campaign that's as funny as it is nonsensical. Check out the video if you haven't already.
Readers also wanted to read about the openings of a new high-high fish market and wine stop near Pearl plus a new coffee shop on the far North side.
Stories on National Pizza Week — which runs through this Saturday — a free Asian New Year Festival also racked up plenty of interest. Because, well, who doesn't like pizza and free?
Read on for more.
- Texas-based Tito's Vodka and DIY queen Martha Stewart unveil hilarious Dry January campaign
- First Look: San Antonio's new Go Fish Market offers extensive wine list, unexpected seafood takes
- Free Asian New Year Fest to take place Jan. 21-22 at San Antonio's Rolling Oaks Mall
- Four new San Antonio spots to consider during National Pizza Week, Jan. 8-14
- Missouri-based Classic Rock Coffee Co. now open on San Antonio's far North Side
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Comments / 0