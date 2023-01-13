ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KETK / FOX51 News

2 men arrested, 1 at large after 31 gallons of prescription medicine seized in East Texas

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men were identified after allegedly leading East Texas law enforcement on a chase and having 31 gallons of prescription medicine. The pursuit spanned across Nacogdoches, Rusk and Panola Counties on Jan. 12, said the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Demarco Bell, 28, of Chicago, Illinois, and Jaylen Joshua Johnson, 22, […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Police K-9 Assists in Cocaine Bust

On January 12th, 2023, around 3:00 p.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the Mooretown neighborhood. As patrol officers attempted to stop the vehicle a passenger fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, the suspect was located by Shreveport Police K-9 “Diesel” hiding under...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Caddo Parish Suspect Escapes Police in Handcuffs

The Greenwood Police Department is asking for help in identifying this suspect. He escaped from custody this afternoon and is believed to have stolen a vehicle in Greenwood. Anyone with any information on his identity or whereabouts is asked to contact The Greenwood Police Department at 318-938-5554. Anyone with information...
GREENWOOD, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Woman arrested on traffic stop

A Simsboro woman was arrested Thursday after drugs were found in her vehicle during a traffic stop. A Lincoln Parish Deputy saw a white Toyota Tacoma cross the centerline into the opposing lane on U.S. 80 shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday. The driver was asked multiple times for her driver’s...
SIMSBORO, LA
ktalnews.com

Attempted robbery, USPS carrier assaulted

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 dollars for information leading to the arrest of someone who attempted to rob a carrier. The attempted robbery happened to a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier in the 1400 block of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
caddoda.com

Caddo DA issues statement on Dangerfield

Law enforcement arrests suspects of criminal activity based upon evidence demonstrating probable cause, burden of proof evincing the suspect committed a crime. A greater burden of proof is required for the State to obtain a conviction. The constitutional standard to obtain a conviction of a defendant in a criminal case is proof beyond a reasonable doubt. The evidence in each case of an arrestee is evaluated by an Assistant District Attorney to determine if the evidence meets the constitutional burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt. If the evidence presented to a district attorney meets this constitutional level of proof, the constitution charges the District Attorney with the duty to prosecute the case fully within the parameters of the constitution, the statutory law and evidence, as well as the ethical obligations of a prosecutor.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

'The system failed': Settlement paid in wrongful arrest case in Bossier

BENTON, La. -- An out-of-court, multi-million-dollar settlement has been reached in a wrongful-arrest-and-prosecution lawsuit brought by a former business executive who spent years falsely accused of committing a string of deer-camp vandalisms and arsons in Bossier Parish. Todd Phillips and his family reached the settlement with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTBS

Fourth Caddo teen faces adult trial in Tinseltown shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A fourth Caddo Parish teenager involved in a high-profile firearm slaying will face indictment and prosecution as an adult, District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr. says. A continued custody hearing in Caddo Juvenile Court on Tuesday determined that prosecution of Rodney Lewis Jr., 16, could be transferred...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Man Shot to Death in City’s 4th Homicide of 2023

Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left a male deceased. Police were called to the scene at 8:41 p.m. from the 6700 block of Klug Pines Boulevard, which is located in the Pines Road area. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest and possibly his head.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

SPD to hold seatbelt checkpoint

SHREVEPORT, La. - Buckle up. Weather permitting, the Shreveport Police Field Support Bureau/Traffic Unit will conduct a seatbelt checkpoint on Wednesday between 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. somewhere in the city. The City of Shreveport saw 31 traffic accident fatalities in 2022. SPD is working diligently to lower that number....
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

D.A. Stewart releases statement on Dangerfield's criminal history

SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport man accused in a hit-and-run crash that last week killed a mother and her young daughter has a history of arrests and convictions, raising questions as to why he was free to allegedly commit another crime. Caddo Parish District Attorney James Stewart addressed the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

BPSO responds to fight at Benton High School

BENTON, La. - A fight broke out at Benton High School over the weekend. According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office says, it happened Sunday. Deputies say a mid-term graduation was taking place at the school. Family members may have been involved in the fight. No arrests were made and...
BENTON, LA
KEEL Radio

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Deputies Catch Burglar in the Act

Caddo Parish deputies arrested a Springhill man for the burglary of a business. Just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, Caddo Sheriff's patrol deputies were dispatched to a suspicious circumstance at a truck stop in the 12000 block of Mansfield Road. A clerk reported a male had been lingering in the back of the store since 11 p.m., the night before.
CADDO PARISH, LA

