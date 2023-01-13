Law enforcement arrests suspects of criminal activity based upon evidence demonstrating probable cause, burden of proof evincing the suspect committed a crime. A greater burden of proof is required for the State to obtain a conviction. The constitutional standard to obtain a conviction of a defendant in a criminal case is proof beyond a reasonable doubt. The evidence in each case of an arrestee is evaluated by an Assistant District Attorney to determine if the evidence meets the constitutional burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt. If the evidence presented to a district attorney meets this constitutional level of proof, the constitution charges the District Attorney with the duty to prosecute the case fully within the parameters of the constitution, the statutory law and evidence, as well as the ethical obligations of a prosecutor.

CADDO PARISH, LA ・ 10 HOURS AGO