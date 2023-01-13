Read full article on original website
2 men arrested, 1 at large after 31 gallons of prescription medicine seized in East Texas
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men were identified after allegedly leading East Texas law enforcement on a chase and having 31 gallons of prescription medicine. The pursuit spanned across Nacogdoches, Rusk and Panola Counties on Jan. 12, said the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Demarco Bell, 28, of Chicago, Illinois, and Jaylen Joshua Johnson, 22, […]
Shreveport Police K-9 Assists in Cocaine Bust
On January 12th, 2023, around 3:00 p.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the Mooretown neighborhood. As patrol officers attempted to stop the vehicle a passenger fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, the suspect was located by Shreveport Police K-9 “Diesel” hiding under...
Shreveport Police Searching for Suspect in Church Burning
On January 13th, 2023, at 4:15 am a masked man committed a heinous act in the Shreveport Community. The suspect broke into a church in the 6600 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and poured a fire accelerant in the Pre-kindergarten area. The suspect fled the scene by vehicle. During...
Caddo Parish Suspect Escapes Police in Handcuffs
The Greenwood Police Department is asking for help in identifying this suspect. He escaped from custody this afternoon and is believed to have stolen a vehicle in Greenwood. Anyone with any information on his identity or whereabouts is asked to contact The Greenwood Police Department at 318-938-5554. Anyone with information...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Woman arrested on traffic stop
A Simsboro woman was arrested Thursday after drugs were found in her vehicle during a traffic stop. A Lincoln Parish Deputy saw a white Toyota Tacoma cross the centerline into the opposing lane on U.S. 80 shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday. The driver was asked multiple times for her driver’s...
ktalnews.com
Attempted robbery, USPS carrier assaulted
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 dollars for information leading to the arrest of someone who attempted to rob a carrier. The attempted robbery happened to a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier in the 1400 block of...
caddoda.com
Caddo DA issues statement on Dangerfield
Law enforcement arrests suspects of criminal activity based upon evidence demonstrating probable cause, burden of proof evincing the suspect committed a crime. A greater burden of proof is required for the State to obtain a conviction. The constitutional standard to obtain a conviction of a defendant in a criminal case is proof beyond a reasonable doubt. The evidence in each case of an arrestee is evaluated by an Assistant District Attorney to determine if the evidence meets the constitutional burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt. If the evidence presented to a district attorney meets this constitutional level of proof, the constitution charges the District Attorney with the duty to prosecute the case fully within the parameters of the constitution, the statutory law and evidence, as well as the ethical obligations of a prosecutor.
KLTV
Nacogdoches County deputies seize 31 gallons of prescription medicine after chase
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office seized more than 31 gallons of prescription Promethazine following a high-speed chase that began in their county, went through Rusk County, and ended in Panola County on Jan. 12. Demarco Bell, 28, of Chicago, Illinois, and Jaylen Joshua Johnson, 22,...
KTBS
'The system failed': Settlement paid in wrongful arrest case in Bossier
BENTON, La. -- An out-of-court, multi-million-dollar settlement has been reached in a wrongful-arrest-and-prosecution lawsuit brought by a former business executive who spent years falsely accused of committing a string of deer-camp vandalisms and arsons in Bossier Parish. Todd Phillips and his family reached the settlement with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office...
KTBS
Fourth Caddo teen faces adult trial in Tinseltown shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A fourth Caddo Parish teenager involved in a high-profile firearm slaying will face indictment and prosecution as an adult, District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr. says. A continued custody hearing in Caddo Juvenile Court on Tuesday determined that prosecution of Rodney Lewis Jr., 16, could be transferred...
Shreveport Man Shot to Death in City’s 4th Homicide of 2023
Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left a male deceased. Police were called to the scene at 8:41 p.m. from the 6700 block of Klug Pines Boulevard, which is located in the Pines Road area. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest and possibly his head.
KTBS
SPD to hold seatbelt checkpoint
SHREVEPORT, La. - Buckle up. Weather permitting, the Shreveport Police Field Support Bureau/Traffic Unit will conduct a seatbelt checkpoint on Wednesday between 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. somewhere in the city. The City of Shreveport saw 31 traffic accident fatalities in 2022. SPD is working diligently to lower that number....
KTBS
D.A. Stewart releases statement on Dangerfield's criminal history
SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport man accused in a hit-and-run crash that last week killed a mother and her young daughter has a history of arrests and convictions, raising questions as to why he was free to allegedly commit another crime. Caddo Parish District Attorney James Stewart addressed the...
Two From Louisiana Arrested Following Multi-Parish Pursuit and Crash on Stolen Motorcycle
Two From Louisiana Arrested Following Multi-Parish Pursuit and Crash on Stolen Motorcycle. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – Two people from Louisiana have been arrested following a multi-parish pursuit and crash on a stolen motorcycle. Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported that on January 14, 2023, deputies arrested a man and...
KSLA
Fourth teen to be tried as an adult over shooting death of a 13-year-old
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A fourth teenager who allegedly was involved in the shooting death of a 13-year-old in 2021 will face indictment and prosecution as an adult, Caddo District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr. said. A continued custody hearing in Caddo Juvenile Court on Tuesday, Jan. 17 determined...
KTBS
U.S. Postal Service offers reward in attempted robbery of Shreveport letter carrier
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons who attempted to rob a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier last month. It happened around 7:19 p.m. on Dec. 19 in the 1400 block of Oxford Avenue...
KSLA
Shooting after shooting, teens either pulling triggers or finding themselves in crosshairs
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — It no doubt has been a violent and deadly start to 2023 in the City of Shreveport. KSLA News 12 has covered shootings in the city almost every day so far in the new year. You’ve seen the crime scene video on our newscasts and...
KTBS
BPSO responds to fight at Benton High School
BENTON, La. - A fight broke out at Benton High School over the weekend. According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office says, it happened Sunday. Deputies say a mid-term graduation was taking place at the school. Family members may have been involved in the fight. No arrests were made and...
theadvocate.com
Accused of murder, he flipped off the judge, cursed out deputies. He's now in more trouble.
A man accused of murder flipped off an Ascension Parish judge, repeatedly talked over him, cursed out deputies and had to be handcuffed — and his antics got him an extra year in state prison for contempt of court while he awaits trial. Jordan Mader, 27, of Bossier City,...
Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Deputies Catch Burglar in the Act
Caddo Parish deputies arrested a Springhill man for the burglary of a business. Just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, Caddo Sheriff's patrol deputies were dispatched to a suspicious circumstance at a truck stop in the 12000 block of Mansfield Road. A clerk reported a male had been lingering in the back of the store since 11 p.m., the night before.
